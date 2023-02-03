Blazers would be 'very interested' if OG Anunoby becomes available

NBA Central: “If OG Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested. You would probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe.” – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Blazers (h/t @WireHoops ) pic.twitter.com/ggsNRBWs19
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Sources tell @Steve Bulpett that there is another team in the mix for OG Anunoby of the @Toronto Raptors.
Check out more at @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/golden-… – 1:43 PM
Sources tell @Steve Bulpett that there is another team in the mix for OG Anunoby of the @Toronto Raptors.
Check out more at @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/golden-… – 1:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s difficult to see (Obi Toppin’s) role ever really expanding if he’s going to be with the Knicks.”
We talked Toppin, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley’s remarkable play & more on The Putback w/guests @Fred Katz & @Michael Scotto. Full show: https://t.co/3IXwk4gIfK pic.twitter.com/EQeLdbx3Fi – 1:14 PM
“It’s difficult to see (Obi Toppin’s) role ever really expanding if he’s going to be with the Knicks.”
We talked Toppin, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley’s remarkable play & more on The Putback w/guests @Fred Katz & @Michael Scotto. Full show: https://t.co/3IXwk4gIfK pic.twitter.com/EQeLdbx3Fi – 1:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag is up with TONS of your great questions in a trade-themed edition. What could a Celtics offer for OG Anunoby look like? A few Payton Pritchard hypotheticals, a couple surprise target suggestions and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:20 PM
New #Celtics mailbag is up with TONS of your great questions in a trade-themed edition. What could a Celtics offer for OG Anunoby look like? A few Payton Pritchard hypotheticals, a couple surprise target suggestions and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Was trying find when I first tried to trade Anunoby to the Grizz and found a Dec. 2017 Raps fan blog disgusted with my suggestion of Marc Gasol for Valanciunas, CJ Miles and rookie Anunoby. (2 years b4 Gasol was dealt for Jonas, Miles and Delon Wright).
raptorsrapture.com/2017/12/17/rap… – 10:49 PM
Was trying find when I first tried to trade Anunoby to the Grizz and found a Dec. 2017 Raps fan blog disgusted with my suggestion of Marc Gasol for Valanciunas, CJ Miles and rookie Anunoby. (2 years b4 Gasol was dealt for Jonas, Miles and Delon Wright).
raptorsrapture.com/2017/12/17/rap… – 10:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anunoby hottest name at trade deadline… or would be if Raptors decide to trade him nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/anu… – 6:45 PM
Anunoby hottest name at trade deadline… or would be if Raptors decide to trade him nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/anu… – 6:45 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 5:21 PM
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 5:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and more on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:09 PM
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and more on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:06 PM
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback: youtube.com/watch?v=1vO8QK… – 1:01 PM
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback: youtube.com/watch?v=1vO8QK… – 1:01 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New month, new #Rockets mailbag.
The wonderful world of Tari Eason, searching for a point guard and the asking price for OG Anunoby.
Part 1 for @The Athletic — theathletic.com/4149120/2023/0… – 11:32 AM
New month, new #Rockets mailbag.
The wonderful world of Tari Eason, searching for a point guard and the asking price for OG Anunoby.
Part 1 for @The Athletic — theathletic.com/4149120/2023/0… – 11:32 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: some notes on Cam Reddish’s DNPs and expectations at the deadline, first-round picks, OG Anunoby and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 10:44 AM
From earlier: some notes on Cam Reddish’s DNPs and expectations at the deadline, first-round picks, OG Anunoby and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 10:44 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:50 AM
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:50 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on Cam Reddish, expectations at the deadline, the Knicks and OG Anunoby, first-round picks and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 7:32 PM
Some notes on Cam Reddish, expectations at the deadline, the Knicks and OG Anunoby, first-round picks and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 7:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby getting shots up pre-game, his left wrist is taped rather than in a brace, so that’s positive. – 7:09 PM
O.G. Anunoby getting shots up pre-game, his left wrist is taped rather than in a brace, so that’s positive. – 7:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby went thru pregame shooting with a wrap on his sprained wrist. He’s been ruled out for the final three games of this road trip. – 7:03 PM
O.G. Anunoby went thru pregame shooting with a wrap on his sprained wrist. He’s been ruled out for the final three games of this road trip. – 7:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The more I watch Denver the more I wonder why they aren’t going all-in for Anunoby (or someone else) at the deadline. You’ve got a two-time MVP in his prime. – 11:14 PM
The more I watch Denver the more I wonder why they aren’t going all-in for Anunoby (or someone else) at the deadline. You’ve got a two-time MVP in his prime. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It seems like Toronto is ready to move OG Anunoby, and if that’s the case, the Lakers should put both unprotected picks in the table for him and make someone beat that.
No other player on the market offers a better balance between their present needs and their long-term outlook. – 7:05 PM
It seems like Toronto is ready to move OG Anunoby, and if that’s the case, the Lakers should put both unprotected picks in the table for him and make someone beat that.
No other player on the market offers a better balance between their present needs and their long-term outlook. – 7:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
As expected, O.G. Anunoby and Otto Porter Jr. are out tomorrow night. Everyone else is good to go for the Raptors – 6:09 PM
As expected, O.G. Anunoby and Otto Porter Jr. are out tomorrow night. Everyone else is good to go for the Raptors – 6:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
To clarify, the Raptors have been “taking calls” on Anunoby (and several others) for months, so that’s not new and doesn’t mean anything is imminent. There’s a difference between listening to offers (which of course they’re going to do) and actively shopping a player. – 2:31 PM
To clarify, the Raptors have been “taking calls” on Anunoby (and several others) for months, so that’s not new and doesn’t mean anything is imminent. There’s a difference between listening to offers (which of course they’re going to do) and actively shopping a player. – 2:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Rival NBA executives believe the Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby on the trade market. More on Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet trade talks, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 1:37 PM
Rival NBA executives believe the Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby on the trade market. More on Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet trade talks, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 1:37 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: If the Raptors are willing to put OG Anunoby on the trade block, I believe conservatively there could be six or seven different teams, a lot of them contenders for the title this year, who are willing to put in a significant offer for him. -via YouTube / February 3, 2023
Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes told league insider Marc Stein that Anunoby has, in fact, braced himself for a potential move (via #thisleague UNCUT): “I think OG himself, off of what I’m hearing, he would like a change of scenery himself. I don’t know if he’s going to management or it’s gotten that far to request a trade, but management knows how he feels. He’s let it be known already. I think he would embrace a change of scenery.” -via For The Win / February 3, 2023
Haynes added that the Pelicans are high on Anunoby and there could be a bidding war between New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies. -via For The Win / February 3, 2023