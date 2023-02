Buddy Hield to take part in three-point contest

Haliburton is Mr. Congeniality, having brought life to what he described as “kind of a dead locker room last year.” “He’s the light of our locker room,” said teammate Oshae Brissett. “Someone of his stature, what he’s doing, he doesn’t have an ego, he’s not arrogant, just a great teammate and great person,” said teammate T.J. McConnell. “He’s everybody’s best friend in the locker room,” said Hield . -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023