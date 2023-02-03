Buddy Hield to take part in three-point contest

Buddy Hield has committed to compete in the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend 2023, league sources told Fieldhouse Files. The annual event is held on All-Star Saturday, set for Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 112, Pacers 111
LA forces Buddy Hield into a tough shot that falls short. They improve to 2-2 on their 5-game road trip and 25-28 overall. LeBron scored 26 points and is 63 points away from Kareem. Some impressive defense late from AD.
Up next: at NOP on Saturday. – 9:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Buddy Hield’s desperation shot bounces out, Lakers pull this one out 112-111 after trailing by double figures most of the night. Pacers scored just 15 points in the 4th quarter as L.A. dialed up its defense. – 9:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Buddy Hield:
— Most 3s this season
— Most 3s in the last 5 seasons
— 2nd all-time in 3s per game
Top __ shooter in the league. pic.twitter.com/958Rr2zW52 – 1:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This is Buddy Hield in a nutshell.
Alone in a gym. Shooting. For the love of the game. pic.twitter.com/MTosgtcoa3 – 2:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If the Lakers had another shooter out there like Buddy Hield Brunson doesn’t rotate over like that – 10:01 PM
Haliburton is Mr. Congeniality, having brought life to what he described as “kind of a dead locker room last year.” “He’s the light of our locker room,” said teammate Oshae Brissett. “Someone of his stature, what he’s doing, he doesn’t have an ego, he’s not arrogant, just a great teammate and great person,” said teammate T.J. McConnell. “He’s everybody’s best friend in the locker room,” said Hield. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
The trade chatter surrounding Turner has indeed seemed to cool. For years, the Hornets presented a likely landing spot. But now, Charlotte does not appear very keen on upgrading its roster ahead of the deadline. The interest from Dallas and New Orleans in recent seasons has also dissipated, sources said. And the Lakers seem content waiting for a bigger return for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks than a potential acquisition of Turner and Buddy Hield that was discussed before the season began. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Rick Fox: With @KingJames playing at his usual GOAT level even at 38 imagine if Myles Turner and @buddyhield were @Lakers we appreciate you Thomas Bryant. Lets Get @AntDavis23 backs and get this 2023 -via Twitter @RickFox / January 10, 2023