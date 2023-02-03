Clippers seek trade partners for John Wall

Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for John Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn’t materialize.
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As the Clips’ point guard debate rolls on, talked w/ John Wall about the best PG skillset for an offense built around high-usage stars, and trade rumors. League sources have cast doubt on his fit, but Wall says he’s just trying to control what he can:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:39 PM
As the Clips’ point guard debate rolls on, talked w/ John Wall about the best PG skillset for an offense built around high-usage stars, and trade rumors. League sources have cast doubt on his fit, but Wall says he’s just trying to control what he can:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Full house at Clippers shootaround. John Wall, Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown and Jason Preston all took part in a “stay ready” game beforehand. Wall said it was his first time getting up and down the court since his abdominal injury. He said he doesn’t have a target return date – 12:21 PM
Full house at Clippers shootaround. John Wall, Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown and Jason Preston all took part in a “stay ready” game beforehand. Wall said it was his first time getting up and down the court since his abdominal injury. He said he doesn’t have a target return date – 12:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) is questionable to play tomorrow. John Wall (abdominal injury) remains out. – 6:13 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) is questionable to play tomorrow. John Wall (abdominal injury) remains out. – 6:13 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Marcus Morris Sr. is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. John Wall, however, remains out with abdominal soreness. Clippers are going to need all able bodies against Milwaukee, which at 34-17 owns the third-best record in the league. – 6:08 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. John Wall, however, remains out with abdominal soreness. Clippers are going to need all able bodies against Milwaukee, which at 34-17 owns the third-best record in the league. – 6:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Milwaukee while John Wall remains out. He hasn’t played since Jan. 13 because of his abdominal injury. – 6:07 PM
Marcus Morris is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Milwaukee while John Wall remains out. He hasn’t played since Jan. 13 because of his abdominal injury. – 6:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Late to this but Reggie and Covington are available to play vs Chicago. Morris Sr and John Wall remain out. – 6:50 PM
Late to this but Reggie and Covington are available to play vs Chicago. Morris Sr and John Wall remain out. – 6:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that John Wall is getting closer but said he doesn’t know about any sort of target date for a return. – 6:39 PM
Ty Lue says that John Wall is getting closer but said he doesn’t know about any sort of target date for a return. – 6:39 PM
More on this storyline
“This period for the whole league is interesting, trying to see if any trades happen, getting to see if teams stay healthy and stuff like that, so you kind of just all playing it by ear,” Wall said. “Kind of like, if you be here just try to figure out what your role is, and if you’re not here, then you got to try to find a new situation, like what the new situation might be and stuff like that. I’m just trying to focus on trying to get back and play. Just let everything else happen the way it’s going to happen.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 3, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers say that Marcus Morris Sr. is questionable for tomorrow’s TNT game at Milwaukee. John Wall remains out. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 1, 2023