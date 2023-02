Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest?

Heard about a very unique photo session in Phoenix this week. Alvan Adams, the Suns forward who was the NBA’s rookie of the year in 1976, stopped by to get his picture taken with Scottie Barnes, the 2022 rookie of the year. I’m told Adams is gathering pictures with every rookie of the year since he won. Of all the players still around, the only one he’s missing right now is Portland’s Damian Lillard . And I’d think a series of photos would be a wonderful keepsake, much better than, say, an autograph or a jersey. -via Toronto Star / February 3, 2023