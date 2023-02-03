Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest?

Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, league sources tell Bleacher Report. It would be his third time competing in the event, and his first time since 2019.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Should be a good one tonight. Wizards-Blazers, Wiz won 6 straight, Damian Lillard averaging 39.1 ppg over his last 11 G.
And Rick Ross is performing after the game. pic.twitter.com/qc1oE1U4k3 – 10:21 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:02 AM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
📰All-Star Game Appearances📰
19: LeBron
18: …
17: …
16: …
15: …
14: …
13: KD
12: …
11: …
10: …
9: Steph
8: PG13, Kyrie
7: Giannis, Dame
6: DeMar, Embiid
5: Jokic
4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell
3: Sabonis
2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle
1: SGA, JJJ, Lauri, Hali – 10:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Embiid, Morant, Lillard headline list of All-Star Game reserves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/emb… – 8:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 53 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 59 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Western Conference All-Star reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:
Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named to 7th NBA All-Star team #RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 7:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is on a full-fledged heater. Are the Blazers back on track? Trades? Signing day. Alex Fowler sets UP scoring record. Too early Super Bowl picks:
Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_ , who relayed an interesting hairdryer story.
oregonlive.com/podcasts/2023/… – 7:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the West:
– Ja Morant
– Domantas Sabonis
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Paul George
– Damian Lillard
– Lauri Markkanen
– Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on Damian Lillard being named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 7:21 PM
Story on Damian Lillard being named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 7:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Ja Morant, Domontas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star Reserves:
Paul George
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis – 7:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Just a reminder that myself and many other reporters close to the Jazz have said for weeks/months that Vando is likely to be traded. Also, Dame literally said he wanted Vando on the Blazers. – 6:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: the 24-28 Lakers will be the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
The other 10 All-Stars will come from teams with better records:
LeBron and AD from the Lakers
Jokic, Sabonis, Booker, Zion, Luka, Curry, Dame, Ja, PG, Lauri from everyone else. – 6:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4 – 4:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
About 2 years ago, Portland arrived in New Orleans at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the game. Portland bussed from the airport to the arena. Dame dropped 43. Portland won. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard scores 42 to lead Portland Trail Blazers to 122-112 win at Memphis Grizzlies: At the buzzer oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:31 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Hart: No one more deserving. Congrats Zero @Dame_Lillard -via Twitter @joshhart / February 3, 2023
Heard about a very unique photo session in Phoenix this week. Alvan Adams, the Suns forward who was the NBA’s rookie of the year in 1976, stopped by to get his picture taken with Scottie Barnes, the 2022 rookie of the year. I’m told Adams is gathering pictures with every rookie of the year since he won. Of all the players still around, the only one he’s missing right now is Portland’s Damian Lillard. And I’d think a series of photos would be a wonderful keepsake, much better than, say, an autograph or a jersey. -via Toronto Star / February 3, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 2, 2023