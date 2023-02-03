Dillon Brooks suspended one game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game and Donovan Mitchell was fined $20k after their altercation Thursday night.
Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game and Donovan Mitchell was fined $20k after their altercation Thursday night.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in their recent on-court altercation – 7:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20K for their roles in an on-court altercation in Thursday’s game, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/98mfmuUf2x – 7:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended one game by the NBA, #Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000: ‘Can’t be out here committing loose ball fouls,’ Charles Barkley on Donovan Mitchell scrum beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks gets off easy with a one-game suspension for punching Donovan Mitchell in the… nether regions.
Dillon Brooks gets off easy with a one-game suspension for punching Donovan Mitchell in the… nether regions.
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Dillon Brooks’ unsportsmanlike blow to Donovan Mitchell’s groin area officially now is Mitchell’s pain, the Toronto Raptors’ gain Sunday. pic.twitter.com/U6kRfvwV4P – 6:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 by the league for his role in last night’s on-court altercation. Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks, who whacked Mitchell in the crotch, has been suspended one game without pay. – 6:54 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Raptors – 6:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA is suspending Memphis guard Dillon Brooks one game without pay for his altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA says it’s punishing Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (1-game suspension) & Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell ($20,000 fine) “for their roles in an on-court altercation.” Brooks hit Mitchell in groin; Mitchell threw ball & pushed Brooks. Brooks serving Sunday vs Raptors – 6:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has suspended Dillon Brooks for one game following his altercation with Donovan Mitchell in last night’s Grizzlies-Cavaliers game. – 6:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks is suspended and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell fined following Thursday’s altercation. pic.twitter.com/UZ7alWQTsw – 6:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dillon Brooks suspended one game, Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000. – 6:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies‘ Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game for striking Cavaliers‘ Donovan Mitchell in the groin. – 6:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Catching up from a quiet night,
What are the chances Dillon Brooks can’t torment the Raptors on Sunday because he’s suspended a game for slugging Donovan Mitchell in the balls? – 4:13 PM
Catching up from a quiet night,
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Stephen A. Smith said this morning that Dillon Brooks could potentially be costing the Grizz a title.
“Ja Morant deserves better, Taylor Jenkins deserves better, those teammates of yours deserve better. They doing their job. You need to do yours.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:34 PM
Stephen A. Smith said this morning that Dillon Brooks could potentially be costing the Grizz a title.
“Ja Morant deserves better, Taylor Jenkins deserves better, those teammates of yours deserve better. They doing their job. You need to do yours.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“That’s just who he is. This isn’t new. Tough when you can’t guard somebody and can’t do something with somebody, you have to resort to that.”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who took a groin shot from Memphis’ Dillon Brooks, ripped Brooks after the game.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 12:02 PM
“That’s just who he is. This isn’t new. Tough when you can’t guard somebody and can’t do something with somebody, you have to resort to that.”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who took a groin shot from Memphis’ Dillon Brooks, ripped Brooks after the game.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Wrote about Dillon Brooks, intensity, instigation and intelligence earlier this season.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 11:03 AM
Wrote about Dillon Brooks, intensity, instigation and intelligence earlier this season.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Some bad blood between Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks boiled over on Thursday night. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom https://t.co/nmNMLpacVw #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8wUSI7g5LL – 9:30 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell didn’t hold back last night when talking about Dillon Brooks.
“Quite frankly I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that.”
thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 7:50 AM
Donovan Mitchell didn’t hold back last night when talking about Dillon Brooks.
“Quite frankly I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was going to talk in the locker room tonight after the game. Nope. Wasn’t happening. He wanted a bigger stage, a louder microphone. So, he walked himself to the interview room and blasted “dirty” Dillon Brooks
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 4:32 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was going to talk in the locker room tonight after the game. Nope. Wasn’t happening. He wanted a bigger stage, a louder microphone. So, he walked himself to the interview room and blasted “dirty” Dillon Brooks
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell had a lot to say after his ejection following an altercation on the floor with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.
“A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to.”
theathletic.com/4152762/2023/0… – 3:23 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell had a lot to say after his ejection following an altercation on the floor with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.
“A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
“That’s just who he is. We have seen it a bunch in this league with him.” – Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot Thursday night. That, plus Garland outplaying Ja and what Rubio brought to the floor. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 2:01 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Dillon Brooks/Donovan throwdown
• Giannis goes nuclear
• Clipper melt
• Jaw-dropping Knicks ending
• Lakers surge
• Dubs punt
• Wobvestigation: WTF happened in Dallas?
• All-Stars/Snubs
Join us!
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Dillon Brooks/Donovan throwdown
• Giannis goes nuclear
• Clipper melt
• Jaw-dropping Knicks ending
• Lakers surge
• Dubs punt
• Wobvestigation: WTF happened in Dallas?
• All-Stars/Snubs
Join us!
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Donovan Mitchell calls for the NBA to take further action against Dillon Brooks.
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell calls for the NBA to take further action against Dillon Brooks.
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him.”
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Donovan Mitchell blasted Dillon Brooks over his “cheap shot.”
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years and, quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years.”
Watch the full video here: youtube.com/watch?v=5BQNuK… – 11:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell blasted Dillon Brooks over his “cheap shot.”
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years and, quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years.”
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio on the incident with Dillon Brooks tonight: “I think that was a dirty play and Donovan stood his ground. I was supportive to do that.”
He later added: “At the end of the day there was a fight. It’s not a good example for the kids, that’s for sure.” – 11:43 PM
#Cavs Ricky Rubio on the incident with Dillon Brooks tonight: “I think that was a dirty play and Donovan stood his ground. I was supportive to do that.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio on the Dillon Brooks incident tonight: “It’s not a good example for the kids, that’s for sure.” – 11:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
More Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks after tonight’s scuffle: “If you just can’t guard somebody then just say that. Just get a switch. You know what I mean? That’s what it is.” – 11:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “That’s just who he is. We have seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly I’ve been busting his ass for years.” – 11:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland on Donovan Mitchell getting ejected after taking a shot to the groin from Dillon Brooks: “It was a dirty play, from that other dude over there.” – 10:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Perhaps the most fitting part of the night: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who was ejected midway through the third quarter after his on-court altercation with Dillon Brooks, received the Junkyard Dog chain. – 10:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell met with the media after he was ejected tonight. Had some very choice words about Dillon Brooks and the cheap shot he took tonight.
Said he and Brooks have had issues before that date back. – 10:38 PM
Donovan Mitchell met with the media after he was ejected tonight. Had some very choice words about Dillon Brooks and the cheap shot he took tonight.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell wanted to be involved in a press conference to talk about Dillon Brooks. He is not a fan of Brooks. – 10:32 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into a fight. Here’s what happened https://t.co/udMIRmHubU pic.twitter.com/uoEeTSfpXs – 10:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the NBA suspends Dillon Brooks for 10 games without pay, I’m guessing he’ll think twice before punching a guy in the nuts
If the league suspends him for one or two games, I’m guessing he’ll keep up with the shenanigans – 10:17 PM
If the NBA suspends Dillon Brooks for 10 games without pay, I’m guessing he’ll think twice before punching a guy in the nuts
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I honestly think about a 2-week suspension for Dillon Brooks is the right move. That was as dirty as it gets. – 10:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Memphis will need Dillon Brooks to play a big role if they wanna advance. It seems Dillon Brooks is the last person who knows that – 9:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after getting into it during Grizzlies-Cavs. pic.twitter.com/gBEESEicg5 – 9:23 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Flagrant 2 foul on Dillon Brooks. He’s ejected. Donovan Mitchell threw the ball at him. He’s also ejected. Cavs up 81-76 with 5:48 left in third. – 9:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been ejected from the game for throwing the ball at Dillon Brooks after the foul. – 9:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell have both been ejected.
Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2, Mitchell for throwing the basketball at him afterwards. – 9:22 PM
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell have both been ejected.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
r/nba is gonna have a great time slandering Dillon Brooks tonight – 9:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Reggie Miller claiming Dillon Brooks didn’t know what he was doing when he threw his arm up as he was rolling into Donovan Mitchell is ridiculous. – 9:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It was a tussle between #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks who was on the ground, rolled over, swung and hit Mitchell in the crotch. Then Mitchell and Brooks shoved each other and others got involved. Lot to unpack here. – 9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Yeah, that was intentional from Dillon Brooks. Can’t blame Donovan Mitchell for reacting the way he did. – 9:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies security with maybe the play of the night tackling Dillon Brooks. – 9:19 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell got fouled and went after Dillon Brooks with 5:48 left in the third. He shoved Brooks and both benches emptied. Looked like a punch was thrown. – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Dillon Brooks knew exactly where Donovan Mitchell was when he swung that arm back. Brooks & Mitchell should both get tossed – 9:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Looked like Dillon Brooks threw a punch at Donovan Mitchell’s groin and Mitchell did not respond kindly. Under review. – 9:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A full on fight between Dillon brooks and Donovan Mitchell.
Not a fake one. – 9:17 PM
A full on fight between Dillon brooks and Donovan Mitchell.
