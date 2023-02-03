Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 for his role in the on-court altercation involving Memphis’ Dillon Brooks last night, the NBA announced. Brooks has been suspended one game.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game and Donovan Mitchell was fined $20k after their altercation Thursday night.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in their recent on-court altercation – 7:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20K for their roles in an on-court altercation in Thursday’s game, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/98mfmuUf2x – 7:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended one game by the NBA, #Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000: ‘Can’t be out here committing loose ball fouls,’ Charles Barkley on Donovan Mitchell scrum beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks gets off easy with a one-game suspension for punching Donovan Mitchell in the… nether regions.
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Dillon Brooks’ unsportsmanlike blow to Donovan Mitchell’s groin area officially now is Mitchell’s pain, the Toronto Raptors’ gain Sunday. pic.twitter.com/U6kRfvwV4P – 6:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 by the league for his role in last night’s on-court altercation. Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks, who whacked Mitchell in the crotch, has been suspended one game without pay. – 6:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 by the league for his role in last night’s on-court altercation. Memphis swingman has been suspended one game without pay. – 6:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA is suspending Memphis guard Dillon Brooks one game without pay for his altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA says it’s punishing Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (1-game suspension) & Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell ($20,000 fine) “for their roles in an on-court altercation.” Brooks hit Mitchell in groin; Mitchell threw ball & pushed Brooks. Brooks serving Sunday vs Raptors – 6:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for his role in the altercation last night, the league announced. – 6:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has suspended Dillon Brooks for one game following his altercation with Donovan Mitchell in last night’s Grizzlies-Cavaliers game. – 6:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks is suspended and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell fined following Thursday’s altercation. pic.twitter.com/UZ7alWQTsw – 6:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 for his role in the on-court altercation involving Memphis’ Dillon Brooks last night, the NBA announced.
Brooks has been suspended one game. – 6:47 PM
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 for his role in the on-court altercation involving Memphis’ Dillon Brooks last night, the NBA announced.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dillon Brooks suspended one game, Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000. – 6:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Catching up from a quiet night,
What are the chances Dillon Brooks can’t torment the Raptors on Sunday because he’s suspended a game for slugging Donovan Mitchell in the balls? – 4:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“That’s just who he is. This isn’t new. Tough when you can’t guard somebody and can’t do something with somebody, you have to resort to that.”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who took a groin shot from Memphis’ Dillon Brooks, ripped Brooks after the game.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 12:02 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByRyanLewis: In Donovan Mitchell-Collin Brooks scuffle, #Cavs show they ‘don’t run from s***’ @spidamitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:12 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Some bad blood between Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks boiled over on Thursday night. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom https://t.co/nmNMLpacVw #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8wUSI7g5LL – 9:30 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell didn’t hold back last night when talking about Dillon Brooks.
“Quite frankly I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that.”
thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 7:50 AM
Donovan Mitchell didn’t hold back last night when talking about Dillon Brooks.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was going to talk in the locker room tonight after the game. Nope. Wasn’t happening. He wanted a bigger stage, a louder microphone. So, he walked himself to the interview room and blasted “dirty” Dillon Brooks
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 4:32 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell had a lot to say after his ejection following an altercation on the floor with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.
“A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to.”
theathletic.com/4152762/2023/0… – 3:23 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell had a lot to say after his ejection following an altercation on the floor with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Donovan Mitchell on Brooks: Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years
sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 2:31 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
“That’s just who he is. We have seen it a bunch in this league with him.” – Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot Thursday night. That, plus Garland outplaying Ja and what Rubio brought to the floor. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 2:01 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Donovan Mitchell calls for the NBA to take further action against Dillon Brooks.
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell calls for the NBA to take further action against Dillon Brooks.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch altercation that leads to Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejections nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/wat… – 11:43 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Donovan Mitchell blasted Dillon Brooks over his “cheap shot.”
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years and, quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years.”
Watch the full video here: youtube.com/watch?v=5BQNuK… – 11:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell blasted Dillon Brooks over his “cheap shot.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s comments were so good tonight that I am having a hard time picking my favorite one. – 11:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
More Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks after tonight’s scuffle: “If you just can’t guard somebody then just say that. Just get a switch. You know what I mean? That’s what it is.” – 11:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell says he is going to appeal his ejected because he doesn’t believe he should have been ejected for defending himself. – 11:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “That’s just who he is. We have seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly I’ve been busting his ass for years.” – 11:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland on Donovan Mitchell getting ejected after taking a shot to the groin from Dillon Brooks: “It was a dirty play, from that other dude over there.” – 10:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Perhaps the most fitting part of the night: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who was ejected midway through the third quarter after his on-court altercation with Dillon Brooks, received the Junkyard Dog chain. – 10:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell met with the media after he was ejected tonight. Had some very choice words about Dillon Brooks and the cheap shot he took tonight.
Said he and Brooks have had issues before that date back. – 10:38 PM
Donovan Mitchell met with the media after he was ejected tonight. Had some very choice words about Dillon Brooks and the cheap shot he took tonight.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell wanted to be involved in a press conference to talk about Dillon Brooks. He is not a fan of Brooks. – 10:32 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into a fight. Here’s what happened https://t.co/udMIRmHubU pic.twitter.com/uoEeTSfpXs – 10:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs win over Memphis 128-113. Darius Garland was special after not being selected to the All-Star game, Mobley and Allen were awesome, Cedi had a big night off the bench, Donovan Mitchell was ejected after taking a punch to the groin, and the Cavs get an impressive win. – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after getting into it during Grizzlies-Cavs. pic.twitter.com/gBEESEicg5 – 9:23 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Flagrant 2 foul on Dillon Brooks. He’s ejected. Donovan Mitchell threw the ball at him. He’s also ejected. Cavs up 81-76 with 5:48 left in third. – 9:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been ejected from the game for throwing the ball at Dillon Brooks after the foul. – 9:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell have both been ejected.
Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2, Mitchell for throwing the basketball at him afterwards. – 9:22 PM
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell have both been ejected.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Reggie Miller claiming Dillon Brooks didn’t know what he was doing when he threw his arm up as he was rolling into Donovan Mitchell is ridiculous. – 9:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It was a tussle between #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks who was on the ground, rolled over, swung and hit Mitchell in the crotch. Then Mitchell and Brooks shoved each other and others got involved. Lot to unpack here. – 9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Yeah, that was intentional from Dillon Brooks. Can’t blame Donovan Mitchell for reacting the way he did. – 9:20 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell got fouled and went after Dillon Brooks with 5:48 left in the third. He shoved Brooks and both benches emptied. Looked like a punch was thrown. – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Dillon Brooks knew exactly where Donovan Mitchell was when he swung that arm back. Brooks & Mitchell should both get tossed – 9:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Looked like Dillon Brooks threw a punch at Donovan Mitchell’s groin and Mitchell did not respond kindly. Under review. – 9:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A full on fight between Dillon brooks and Donovan Mitchell.
Not a fake one. – 9:17 PM
A full on fight between Dillon brooks and Donovan Mitchell.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
WOAH! HUGE scuffle here between #Cavs and Grizzlies. Donovan Mitchell came out of the scrum waving to the crowd. – 9:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s a really impressive half offensively for the #Cavs, especially considering Donovan Mitchell only scored three points. Certainly an encouraging performance. – 8:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really nice find by Darius Garland to hit a cutting Lamar Stevens for a dunk. #Cavs now have their largest lead of the night at 58-47. Best they’ve looked in sometime, even with Donovan Mitchell not having the best night. – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead Memphis 30-26 after the first quarter. Fun game so far. Garland has been terrific with 14 points and three assists while Evan Mobley already is up to nine points and eight rebounds. Donovan Mitchell has been quiet thus far, just three points on 1-of-5 shooting. – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Grizzlies‘ Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game for striking Cavaliers‘ Donovan Mitchell in the groin. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 3, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “That’s just who he is. I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that. No place for that in the game. Gotta protect yourself.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 3, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to and there’s no place for that in this game. … If you just can’t guard somebody, then just say that. Just get a switch.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 3, 2023