Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks incident: 'That’s just who he is. I’ve been busting his ass for years'

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “That’s just who he is. I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that. No place for that in the game. Gotta protect yourself.”
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was going to talk in the locker room tonight after the game. Nope. Wasn’t happening. He wanted a bigger stage, a louder microphone. So, he walked himself to the interview room and blasted “dirty” Dillon Brooks
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell had a lot to say after his ejection following an altercation on the floor with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.
“A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Donovan Mitchell on Brooks: Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
“That’s just who he is. We have seen it a bunch in this league with him.” – Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot Thursday night. That, plus Garland outplaying Ja and what Rubio brought to the floor. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 2:01 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Donovan Mitchell calls for the NBA to take further action against Dillon Brooks.
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Donovan Mitchell blasted Dillon Brooks over his “cheap shot.”
“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years and, quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years.”
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio on the incident with Dillon Brooks tonight: “I think that was a dirty play and Donovan stood his ground. I was supportive to do that.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio on the Dillon Brooks incident tonight: “It’s not a good example for the kids, that’s for sure.” – 11:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s comments were so good tonight that I am having a hard time picking my favorite one. – 11:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
More Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks after tonight’s scuffle: “If you just can’t guard somebody then just say that. Just get a switch. You know what I mean? That’s what it is.” – 11:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell says he is going to appeal his ejected because he doesn’t believe he should have been ejected for defending himself. – 11:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “That’s just who he is. We have seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly I’ve been busting his ass for years.” – 11:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks:
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland on Donovan Mitchell getting ejected after taking a shot to the groin from Dillon Brooks: “It was a dirty play, from that other dude over there.” – 10:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Perhaps the most fitting part of the night: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who was ejected midway through the third quarter after his on-court altercation with Dillon Brooks, received the Junkyard Dog chain. – 10:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell met with the media after he was ejected tonight. Had some very choice words about Dillon Brooks and the cheap shot he took tonight.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into a fight. Here’s what happened https://t.co/udMIRmHubU pic.twitter.com/uoEeTSfpXs – 10:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the NBA suspends Dillon Brooks for 10 games without pay, I’m guessing he’ll think twice before punching a guy in the nuts
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs win over Memphis 128-113. Darius Garland was special after not being selected to the All-Star game, Mobley and Allen were awesome, Cedi had a big night off the bench, Donovan Mitchell was ejected after taking a punch to the groin, and the Cavs get an impressive win. – 10:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I honestly think about a 2-week suspension for Dillon Brooks is the right move. That was as dirty as it gets. – 10:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Memphis will need Dillon Brooks to play a big role if they wanna advance. It seems Dillon Brooks is the last person who knows that – 9:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after getting into it during Grizzlies-Cavs. pic.twitter.com/gBEESEicg5 – 9:23 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Flagrant 2 foul on Dillon Brooks. He’s ejected. Donovan Mitchell threw the ball at him. He’s also ejected. Cavs up 81-76 with 5:48 left in third. – 9:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been ejected from the game for throwing the ball at Dillon Brooks after the foul. – 9:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell have both been ejected.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
r/nba is gonna have a great time slandering Dillon Brooks tonight – 9:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Reggie Miller claiming Dillon Brooks didn’t know what he was doing when he threw his arm up as he was rolling into Donovan Mitchell is ridiculous. – 9:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It was a tussle between #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks who was on the ground, rolled over, swung and hit Mitchell in the crotch. Then Mitchell and Brooks shoved each other and others got involved. Lot to unpack here. – 9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Yeah, that was intentional from Dillon Brooks. Can’t blame Donovan Mitchell for reacting the way he did. – 9:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies security with maybe the play of the night tackling Dillon Brooks. – 9:19 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell got fouled and went after Dillon Brooks with 5:48 left in the third. He shoved Brooks and both benches emptied. Looked like a punch was thrown. – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Dillon Brooks knew exactly where Donovan Mitchell was when he swung that arm back. Brooks & Mitchell should both get tossed – 9:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Looked like Dillon Brooks threw a punch at Donovan Mitchell’s groin and Mitchell did not respond kindly. Under review. – 9:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A full on fight between Dillon brooks and Donovan Mitchell.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
WOAH! HUGE scuffle here between #Cavs and Grizzlies. Donovan Mitchell came out of the scrum waving to the crowd. – 9:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s a really impressive half offensively for the #Cavs, especially considering Donovan Mitchell only scored three points. Certainly an encouraging performance. – 8:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really nice find by Darius Garland to hit a cutting Lamar Stevens for a dunk. #Cavs now have their largest lead of the night at 58-47. Best they’ve looked in sometime, even with Donovan Mitchell not having the best night. – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead Memphis 30-26 after the first quarter. Fun game so far. Garland has been terrific with 14 points and three assists while Evan Mobley already is up to nine points and eight rebounds. Donovan Mitchell has been quiet thus far, just three points on 1-of-5 shooting. – 8:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight against the Grizzlies: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Ja Morant vs. Donovan Mitchell.
The Grizzlies take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight. Will both teams combine for over or under 222.5 points?
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Bones Hyland has received interest from the Hornets, per @Chris Haynes.
Hyland ranks 5th-best in unassisted 3-pointers per 100 possessions. He trails only Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: “A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to and there’s no place for that in this game. … If you just can’t guard somebody, then just say that. Just get a switch.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 3, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell wanted to be involved in a press conference to talk about Dillon Brooks. He is not a fan of Brooks. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 3, 2023
StatMuse: Lauri Markkanen has more points than Donovan Mitchell this season. Walker Kessler has more blocks than Rudy Gobert this season. Huge trades for Utah. pic.twitter.com/zS6SAEh4Qi -via Twitter @statmuse / February 2, 2023
Those around the Memphis Grizzlies have become familiar with Thompson’s unfiltered clap-backs. Whether it was when he pointed out Jaren Jackson Jr.’s “strength in numbers” tweet by calling him a “bum,” or when he stood over a falling Dillon Brooks during a Christmas Day win, Thompson has been vocal about signs of disrespect. “I can let my emotions get the best of me,” Thompson said in an exclusive interview with The Commercial Appeal. “I’m human. I’m more competitive than people think I am.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 25, 2023