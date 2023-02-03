Gary Trent Jr.'s trade value at a protected first-round pick or two good second-rounders

Gary Trent Jr.'s trade value at a protected first-round pick or two good second-rounders

Main Rumors

Gary Trent Jr.'s trade value at a protected first-round pick or two good second-rounders

February 3, 2023- by

By |

Erik Slater: From @Michael Grange on Gary Trent Jr: “League sources peg Trent Jr.’s likely trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary.” The Nets could offer Joe Harris plus one of their future 1sts while obtaining Trent’s bird rights.
Source: Twitter @erikslater_

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Michael Grange on Gary Trent Jr:
“League sources peg Trent Jr.’s likely trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary.”
The Nets could offer Joe Harris plus one of their future 1sts while obtaining Trent’s bird rights. – 11:48 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va…3:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Time for a big swing by the Raptors? What is Gary Trent Jr.‘s value? The Klutch angle and Masai’s huddle with Suns GM James Jones — pre-deadline thoughts and observations from the road: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh…10:32 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Rival NBA executives believe the Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby on the trade market. More on Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet trade talks, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-…1:37 PM

More on this storyline

Chris Haynes: ‘So with all that being said, and everything that we’ve been hearing circulating out of Toronto, leads me to believe that OG Anunony can be moved and before the only person I thought weeks ago that will be moved from Toronto was going to be Gary Trent Jr. And I do think it can be multiple guys moved this time around.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
According to league sources, Trent could expect a deal in the $20-million range if he opts out of the last year of his contract, which is set to pay him $18.8 million next season. In other words, the idea of a Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro-like payday – two young scorers with comparable statistical profiles as Trent Jr. who scored extensions with their own teams in the $30-million per season range — may not be readily available in free agency. -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home