Gary Trent Jr.'s trade value at a protected first-round pick or two good second-rounders

Erik Slater: From @Michael Grange on Gary Trent Jr: “League sources peg Trent Jr.’s likely trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary.” The Nets could offer Joe Harris plus one of their future 1sts while obtaining Trent’s bird rights.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Time for a big swing by the Raptors? What is Gary Trent Jr.‘s value? The Klutch angle and Masai’s huddle with Suns GM James Jones — pre-deadline thoughts and observations from the road: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh… – 10:32 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Rival NBA executives believe the Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby on the trade market. More on Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet trade talks, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 1:37 PM
More on this storyline
Gary Trent Jr.’s situation is a bit different. His name continues to come up as the most likely Raptor to be moved ahead of the deadline, which isn’t an indictment of the player or how the team feels about him. Instead, it’s a reflection of circumstance. -via TSN / February 2, 2023
Chris Haynes: ‘So with all that being said, and everything that we’ve been hearing circulating out of Toronto, leads me to believe that OG Anunony can be moved and before the only person I thought weeks ago that will be moved from Toronto was going to be Gary Trent Jr. And I do think it can be multiple guys moved this time around.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
According to league sources, Trent could expect a deal in the $20-million range if he opts out of the last year of his contract, which is set to pay him $18.8 million next season. In other words, the idea of a Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro-like payday – two young scorers with comparable statistical profiles as Trent Jr. who scored extensions with their own teams in the $30-million per season range — may not be readily available in free agency. -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023