Live stream: Hawks 12, Jazz 3

The Atlanta Hawks (26-26) play against the Utah Jazz (27-26) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 12, Utah Jazz 3 (Q1 08:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are shooting 1-7 so far, 0-5 from 3. Which is, I believe, not great.

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Kelly Olynyk's hair is pulled back rather than just a head band. First Mike's sleeves and now this?!?!?!

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first three-pointer tonight, John Collins has 315 in his career, tying Dennis Schroder for 14th place in franchise history in 3FGM.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

If Kyrie gets traded, I could see it being a 3-teamer with LA/Utah/Brooklyn where the Lakers give up both picks (maybe one or both are top-3 protected) and they get Kyrie, Beasley and Olynyk. And BKN gets Conley and Vanderbilt.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

This is now like the Hawks game but the Suns are the Hawks. Much better energy and the shot disparity is starting to grow a lot. – This is now like the Hawks game but the Suns are the Hawks. Much better energy and the shot disparity is starting to grow a lot. – 8:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per

Los Angeles Lakers 3/2

Miami Heat 9/2

Dallas Mavericks 5/1

LA Clippers 6/1

Phoenix Suns 6/1

Atlanta Hawks 8/1

Chicago Bulls 8/1

Utah Jazz 8/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1

Sacramento Kings 16/1

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Updated odds on Kyrie Irving's next team per @betonline_ag 

Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

The Jazz and Hawks square off in Salt Lake City in one of Friday's top NBA games. Joined the @WagerTalk Tip-Off show and dropped a player prop I really liked on Dejounte Murray:

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Someone texted this to my buddy

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Someone texted this to my buddy @Trevor_Lane "Russ to Utah rumors, Kyrie to the Lakers rumors, I guess we went back to the summer all over again."

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:

HOU: $59.1M

SAS: $46.1M

DET: $43.7M

UTA: $43.2M

ORL: $33M

IND: $30.7M

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:

HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M

Kyrie Irving's max for next season projects at $46.9M. That's why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness) and Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) are both questionable for tomorrow vs. Hawks.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Aaron Gordon (ankle sprain) and Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow's game in Atlanta. Worth nothing the Nuggets play at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 5 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Do the Nets pull the trigger on this if it were on the table?

In: Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Olynyk

Out: Kyrie, Harris, Curry, Thomas, Sharpe

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Do the Nets pull the trigger on this if it were on the table?

In: Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Olynyk
Out: Kyrie, Harris, Curry, Thomas, Sharpe

(Plus draft comp to Utah)

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

The Atlanta Hawks' tight purse strings and subsequent dilution of the Hawks' depth has led to a .500 mark, giving the All-Star voting stakeholders just enough (laughable) wiggle room to not vote Trae Young to the All-Star game.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A thread of teens in NBA history with a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better (min. 150 3FGA)

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A thread of teens in NBA history with a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better (min. 150 3FGA)

1) AJ Griffin

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors’ sophomore forward won’t be featured in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in Utah. 4:00 PM The Warriors’ sophomore forward won’t be featured in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in Utah. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/31/war…

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“Everybody can go to a tropical island and soak their feet in the ocean. We’re going to be right there in Utah.”

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

"Everybody can go to a tropical island and soak their feet in the ocean. We're going to be right there in Utah."

Giannis on Jrue joining him in the All-Star Game.