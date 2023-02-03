Live stream: Hawks 12, Jazz 3

The Atlanta Hawks (26-26) play against the Utah Jazz (27-26) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 12, Utah Jazz 3 (Q1 08:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are shooting 1-7 so far, 0-5 from 3. Which is, I believe, not great. – 9:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kelly Olynyk’s hair is pulled back rather than just a head band. First Mike’s sleeves and now this?!?!?! – 9:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, John Collins has 315 in his career, tying Dennis Schroder for 14th place in franchise history in 3FGM. – 9:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tonight the Jazz settle a debate as old as time. Ketchup vs. Mustard. h/t @Eric Walden for the initial observation. pic.twitter.com/PzhuAn2uZJ – 9:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Congratulations @Mike Conley on 1000 career games 💛🖤
#UltraMoment | @michelobultra pic.twitter.com/5n1amK3rjH – 9:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏴☠️ 2/3 game coming atcha 🏴☠️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/mwU8UrRqI3 – 9:01 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
If Kyrie gets traded, I could see it being a 3-teamer with LA/Utah/Brooklyn where the Lakers give up both picks (maybe one or both are top-3 protected) and they get Kyrie, Beasley and Olynyk. And BKN gets Conley and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/HflJYoExr3 – 8:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a special walk-in for a special guy 🇫🇮❄️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/FCXP1EB6Zw – 8:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is now like the Hawks game but the Suns are the Hawks. Much better energy and the shot disparity is starting to grow a lot. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag:
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Jazz and Hawks square off in Salt Lake City in one of Friday’s top NBA games. Joined the @WagerTalk Tip-Off show and dropped a player prop I really liked on Dejounte Murray: pic.twitter.com/Qs1L2bJRUZ – 6:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Someone texted this to my buddy @Trevor_Lane:
“Russ to Utah rumors, Kyrie to the Lakers rumors, I guess we went back to the summer all over again.” – 5:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “[@Lauri Markkanen] has taken his game to a different level. I think he also has to be in consideration for Most Improved Player.” – @Tim MacMahon
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (questionable) with left hamstring tightness and Aaron Gordon (questionable) with left ankle sprain vs. Atlanta. – 5:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness) and Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) are both questionable for tomorrow vs. Hawks. – 4:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔮 time to make some 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜🔮
1. Which Jazzman will have the first steal?
2. The Jazz will have over/under 24.5 free throws?
Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
@sociosusa | #PredictThis pic.twitter.com/pe4TtGMeK5 – 4:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon (ankle sprain) and Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Worth nothing the Nuggets play at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 5 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota. – 4:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Do the Nets pull the trigger on this if it were on the table?
In: Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Olynyk
Out: Kyrie, Harris, Curry, Thomas, Sharpe
(Plus draft comp to Utah) pic.twitter.com/TBW0oIpXI6 – 4:35 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
The Atlanta Hawks’ tight purse strings and subsequent dilution of the Hawks’ depth has led to a .500 mark, giving the All-Star voting stakeholders just enough (laughable) wiggle room to not vote Trae Young to the All-Star game. – 4:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A thread of teens in NBA history with a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better (min. 150 3FGA)
1) AJ Griffin pic.twitter.com/LbMtcsAAan – 4:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors’ sophomore forward won’t be featured in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in Utah. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/31/war… – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
SportsBetting.ag just sent me these odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team:
Lakers 2-1
Heat 3-1
Mavericks 4-1
Clippers 4-1
Bulls 7-1
Hawks 7-1
Jazz 8-1
Timberwolves 14-1
Kings 16-1
Celtics 100-1 – 3:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Everybody can go to a tropical island and soak their feet in the ocean. We’re going to be right there in Utah.”
Giannis on Jrue joining him in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/FrWxw431A5 – 3:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💛 Show us your 𝚈𝙴𝙻𝙻𝙾𝚆 game night ‘fits and you could win 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 to tonight’s game 💛
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/QyRLIfnrK8 – 3:00 PM
