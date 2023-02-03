Live stream: Hornets 5, Pistons 15

The Charlotte Hornets (15-38) play against the Detroit Pistons (13-39) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 5, Detroit Pistons 15 (Q1 08:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey has 6 points (two 3s), 2 assists and a block in the first four minutes of this game. The #Pistons have come out clicking on all cylinders to take a 15-5 lead over the #Hornets with 8:15 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 15, Hornets 5 in the early going. Ivey has two 3’s and a pair of assists already. Pistons are 6-9 from the floor, Hornets are 2-9 – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are back on the court for the first time since Monday’s loss to the Mavs. Time to see if the long layoff, travel impacts their play. – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons had a travel week from hell, Hornets played last night.
Let’s see who comes out sluggish. – 7:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s go time.
@Ticketmaster | #Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/YJTfYxDtRi – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Already feelin’ good 🕺🏽
📍 – Detroit, MI
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
⏰ – 7PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/quLkISslf6 – 7:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
313 hype us up‼️
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/rZ14WKjYRE – 6:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Just like the rest of the league, the #Pistons are wearing Black History t-shirts for #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/wLEkKg6HQs – 6:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here come 🗣 YOUR 🗣 CHARLOTTE 🗣 HORNETS!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/QliRv7h18x – 6:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart’s back in the starting lineup, replacing Saddiq Bey – 6:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Change to the Pistons lineup: Two-big lineup is back. Stewart starting. – 6:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart is back in tonight’s starting lineup for the #Pistons, alongside Ivey, Burks, Bogdanovic and Duren. – 6:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
To celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth, we’ll be giving away t-shirts & gift cards to local Black-owned businesses all month!
Enter now for a chance to win this shirt & a gift card to @BobbeeOsBBQ!
➡️ https://t.co/HqRLshUq19 | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/o2zdYy8Uvt – 6:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/n1wQw88GHe – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at DET
Dennis Smith Jr. is available.
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lMM7G5Mimn – 6:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Feels good to be back.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/T4pZjaHSw1 – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he can’t see Devin Booker (groin) playing tomorrow at #Pistons based on info he’s received. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z1BaiJdoZz – 6:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Primers: Central Division
🔘 Bucks (4:37)
🔘 Cavaliers (12:50)
🔘 Pacers (19:40)
🔘 Bulls (28:30)
🔘 Pistons (37:51)
🎧 https://t.co/okkDwS8mH7
🍎 https://t.co/xcyNRbOb90
✳️ https://t.co/wfjZiBGSbP
📺 https://t.co/zjDipieoTb pic.twitter.com/Df4XFDG4UQ – 6:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it was part of the plan to rest Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) tonight. #Suns play at #Pistons Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tkiAbfC99T – 6:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he went through something like what the Pistons just went through while in Seattle. Also said it was a good team bonding experience. – 5:25 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has made 478 3-point field goals in the first 200 games to begin his career, which is the most in franchise history and the 10th-most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/iGPpsKQ6sj – 5:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.
Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – 5:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Milestone moment in #Pistons history for @SaddiqBey👌 pic.twitter.com/9SWkMfxQsH – 5:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s a bird.. it’s a plane… nope, just @thorrjt 😳💪
@ArrowExt | #ad pic.twitter.com/Or91ZNsfZQ – 5:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m proud of you all.
It’s been over an hour and no one has sent me any Kevin Durant-to-Pistons proposals from Trade Machine.
You’re all growing as humans. – 4:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our 3rd annual Innovation Summit presented by @BankofAmerica empowers minority entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life!
Applications are now open through February 8th!
#SwarmToServe | @thelonelye | @HornetsGive | #ad – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our latest episode of Under the Hood is LIVE on YouTube‼️
Follow behind the scenes with @Killian Hayes as he gets to visit home during our trip to Paris with the team.
🔗: https://t.co/l4SI7odtZ9 pic.twitter.com/yclsBffXxs – 3:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday afternoon reading material 🤓
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/2k5u3JMk37 – 3:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, please don’t even ask me about Kyrie and Detroit 😂.
It’s cold but the sun is out. Go sledding or something. – 2:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
695 points = $6,950! For every point scored at home during the 1st quarter, the #Pistons and @Zelle are donating $10 to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan in support of their financial literacy programming. Visit https://t.co/nFuKkfpk3C to learn more. pic.twitter.com/hnK1F25XmD – 1:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“As a coach, you see the trends of the league: long, athletic, multi-dimensional guys that can play on both ends of the floor. That just makes it easier for you to get things done on both ends.”
Why losses to DET and BOS tell us what the Nets need to add nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DET 2/3
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Oubre (L Hand surgery) out
Smith Jr (L Wrist sprain) probable – 1:00 PM
