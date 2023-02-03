Live stream: Hornets 5, Pistons 15

The Charlotte Hornets (15-38) play against the Detroit Pistons (13-39) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 5, Detroit Pistons 15 (Q1 08:15)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ivey has 6 points (two 3s), 2 assists and a block in the first four minutes of this game. The Ivey has 6 points (two 3s), 2 assists and a block in the first four minutes of this game. The #Pistons have come out clicking on all cylinders to take a 15-5 lead over the #Hornets with 8:15 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons 15, Hornets 5 in the early going. Ivey has two 3’s and a pair of assists already. Pistons are 6-9 from the floor, Hornets are 2-9 – Pistons 15, Hornets 5 in the early going. Ivey has two 3’s and a pair of assists already. Pistons are 6-9 from the floor, Hornets are 2-9 – 7:16 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The The #Pistons are back on the court for the first time since Monday’s loss to the Mavs. Time to see if the long layoff, travel impacts their play. – 7:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons had a travel week from hell, Hornets played last night.

Let’s see who comes out sluggish. – Pistons had a travel week from hell, Hornets played last night.Let’s see who comes out sluggish. – 7:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Just like the rest of the league, the #Pistons are wearing Black History t-shirts for #BlackHistoryMonth 6:53 PM Just like the rest of the league, the #Pistons are wearing Black History t-shirts for #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/wLEkKg6HQs

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Stewart’s back in the starting lineup, replacing Saddiq Bey – Isaiah Stewart’s back in the starting lineup, replacing Saddiq Bey – 6:47 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Isaiah Stewart is back in tonight’s starting lineup for the Isaiah Stewart is back in tonight’s starting lineup for the #Pistons , alongside Ivey, Burks, Bogdanovic and Duren. – 6:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at DET

Dennis Smith Jr. is available.

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 6:31 PM INJURY REPORT at DETDennis Smith Jr. is available.Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lMM7G5Mimn

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he went through something like what the Pistons just went through while in Seattle. Also said it was a good team bonding experience. – Casey said he went through something like what the Pistons just went through while in Seattle. Also said it was a good team bonding experience. – 5:25 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has made 478 3-point field goals in the first 200 games to begin his career, which is the most in franchise history and the 10th-most in NBA history. 5:12 PM Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has made 478 3-point field goals in the first 200 games to begin his career, which is the most in franchise history and the 10th-most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/iGPpsKQ6sj

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

