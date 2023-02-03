Hornets vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,196,817 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $9,577,513 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!