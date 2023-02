Jason Kidd supports adding Kyrie Irving?

The Mavericks, sources say, have indeed contemplated the prospect of an Irving trade since last summer, when Irving was rebuffed in his first attempt to secure a long-term deal with the Nets. All indications are that the Mavericks have confidence in Kidd’s coaching ability to connect with Irving and Luka Dončić’s adaptability to play alongside another ball-dominant guard for the rest of the season … but there is no evidence yet to suggest that Dallas is prepared to enter into a long-term relationship with Irving. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 3, 2023