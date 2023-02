Kevin Durant and team caught off guard by Kyrie Irving's trade demand?

Irving, who’s in the final year of a deal that pays him $36.9 million, has been seeking in the neighborhood of a four-year, $198.5 million maximum extension available to him until June 30, sources said. No teams are privately expressing a desire to make that investment into Irving, especially after the turbulence of an eight-game suspension for failing to initially rebuke an antisemitic film shared to his social media platform. -via ESPN / February 3, 2023