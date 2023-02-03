Live stream: Kings 3, Pacers 5

The Sacramento Kings (29-21) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-29) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Sacramento Kings 3, Indiana Pacers 5 (Q1 10:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/IMx3JF5yDo – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag:
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 8-game slate
– Embiid status in air
– Malik Monk show in Indiana
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Common Cents picks
– Kyrie
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/egCguflHUk pic.twitter.com/KMgNtKcAtr – 6:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Primers: Central Division
🔘 Bucks (4:37)
🔘 Cavaliers (12:50)
🔘 Pacers (19:40)
🔘 Bulls (28:30)
🔘 Pistons (37:51)
🎧 https://t.co/okkDwS8mH7
🍎 https://t.co/xcyNRbOb90
✳️ https://t.co/wfjZiBGSbP
📺 https://t.co/zjDipieoTb pic.twitter.com/Df4XFDG4UQ – 6:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas moving like a 16-wheeler for this dunk 💪
Yolo Move of the Month #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/uRMCm5WDeH – 6:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
RECAP: Kings Provide Mentorship Opportunities and Raise Awareness During National Mentorship Month
READ MORE 📝➡️ https://t.co/DtJUNsa5fe pic.twitter.com/BPcafr1QCg – 5:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
AJ Griffin @whoisAG21
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
when Tyrese Haliburton was in elementary school, his mom mocked up a magazine cover with him as an All-Star.
mom always knows best, Tyrese is officially an #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YV6Npits0a – 4:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Interested in leveling up this summer? The NBA HBCU Fellowship is now live and open through Monday, Feb. 20!
Apply today for the opportunity to work across the league and join our @NBA Family! Visit spr.ly/60143kA3w and follow @NBAFoundation for updates. #nbafellowship – 4:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What would be a worse final game as a Net, if that’s how this turns out?
James Harden scoring four points against the Kings?
Or Kyrie Irving getting blown out 139-96 by the Celtics? – 4:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“If you have a dream, if there’s something you’re excited about doing, do it every day.”
local artist Ashley Nora is doing a live painting at @GainbridgeFH tonight that will be auctioned off for charity in celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth. pic.twitter.com/rgN36iF30X – 3:59 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We kickoff the 1pm hour with the ULTIMATE Kings believer.
@Marc J. Spears joins us LIVE now:
https://t.co/WIar2mvILH pic.twitter.com/Q2NidwG8xd – 3:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
SportsBetting.ag just sent me these odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team:
Lakers 2-1
Heat 3-1
Mavericks 4-1
Clippers 4-1
Bulls 7-1
Hawks 7-1
Jazz 8-1
Timberwolves 14-1
Kings 16-1
Celtics 100-1 – 3:12 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
It’s tiiiiiiiiiime for the Kings Round Table:
▫️Sabonis in, Fox doesn’t make the team
▫️HUGE Kings-Pacers game
▫️NBA trade deadline less than a week away
Join us now:
https://t.co/WIar2mvILH pic.twitter.com/0AXavnlQsc – 2:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Our CEO and founder is the first African American female to own and lead a major whiskey brand.”
we’re excited to bring Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to @GainbridgeFH.🥃
@UncleNearest | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/xerj4tsCYy – 2:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
▫️Sabonis in, Fox is snubbed
▫️@Marc J. Spears will join us
▫️PLUS, we have a Kings Round table with @ChrisMWatkins and @FCartoscelli3
Join us here:
https://t.co/WIar2mwgBf pic.twitter.com/JnSGWKFVEY – 1:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“He lights up our building.”
Eastern Conference All-Star Tyrese Haliburton returned to the court last night and put on a show with 26 points and 12 assists. pic.twitter.com/Mu9oBfAIq9 – 1:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Time for the @FORUMTalk Tweet of the Week! Answer for a chance to win 2 tickets to Sunday’s game vs. Cleveland.
Which Pacers player was named an NBA All-Star last night? Reply with answer + #ForumCUTriviaSweepstakes by 4p ET to enter!
(rules: https://t.co/fqBcWo58z9) pic.twitter.com/3tx0VHtKo4 – 1:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
“Aaron Fox” is trending, and I was like “Damn…Aaron Fox is trending? That dude dunked on me hard in an AAU game back in the day.”
It’s De’Aaron Fox that is trending, but it doesn’t pick up the “De” part for the trending topic.
Anyone, fun memory of getting destroyed in AAU! – 1:00 PM
