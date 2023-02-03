Live stream: Kings 3, Pacers 5

The Sacramento Kings (29-21) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-29) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Sacramento Kings 3, Indiana Pacers 5 (Q1 10:12)

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis picks up his first foul 23 seconds into the game.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This means the world to me.

I was fortunate enough to treat a Kings fan & his daughter to her first game. They took the time to write me this letter.

This means the world to me.

I was fortunate enough to treat a Kings fan & his daughter to her first game. They took the time to write me this letter.

Can't help but think back to my uncle, who took me to games as a kid because dad was out of the picture. It made me who I am. 💜

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Extended video tribute on the Jumbotron in Indy for the returning Domantas Sabonis.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Kings:

Tyrese Haliburton – Available (left knee/elbow sprains)

Daniel Theis – Available (right knee)

Injury Report for tonight's game vs. the Kings:

Tyrese Haliburton – Available (left knee/elbow sprains)

Daniel Theis – Available (right knee)

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The San Antonio Spurs are sitting on $26.9M in cap space. The Indiana Pacers still have $10.7M in cap space after the Myles Turner renegotiation-and-extension.

The San Antonio Spurs are sitting on $26.9M in cap space. The Indiana Pacers still have $10.7M in cap space after the Myles Turner renegotiation-and-extension.

I wouldn't be surprised if either are involved in a Kyrie trade (or other big deal) as a facilitator to help move money.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell will start in place of De'Aaron Fox in tonight's Kings-Pacers game.

Tony East @TEastNBA

What a weirdly poetic week for the Pacers in that:

-They played the Lakers in their first game since Myles Turner signed a contract extension

What a weirdly poetic week for the Pacers in that:

-They played the Lakers in their first game since Myles Turner signed a contract extension

-They play the Kings in their first game since both Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis were named All-Stars

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Domantas Sabonis back to play in Indy for the first time since being traded almost a year ago.

Tony East @TEastNBA

3x All-Star Domantas Sabonis back in Indy for the first time since being traded from Indiana to Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I'm really looking forward to Davion Mitchell vs Tyrese Haliburton tonight.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Back here in Indy, where tonight we will get our final, once-and-for-all answer on who won the Sabonis-Haliburton trade, to be passed on through history. Terence Davis getting in some pre-game shooting for the Kings.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:

HOU: $59.1M

SAS: $46.1M

DET: $43.7M

UTA: $43.2M

ORL: $33M

IND: $30.7M

Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:

HOU: $59.1M

SAS: $46.1M

DET: $43.7M

UTA: $43.2M

ORL: $33M

IND: $30.7M

Kyrie Irving's max for next season projects at $46.9M. That's why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis are available again tonight for the back-to-back against the Kings. Both returned from injuries last night.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Daniel Theis is available to play today, Rick Carlisle says. He adds that nobody has told him that Haliburton is unavailable, which is a great Carlisle way of describing Haliburton's availability.

AJ Griffin @whoisAG21

"And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared." – Revelation 16:12 ⏳

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

when Tyrese Haliburton was in elementary school, his mom mocked up a magazine cover with him as an All-Star.

when Tyrese Haliburton was in elementary school, his mom mocked up a magazine cover with him as an All-Star.

mom always knows best, Tyrese is officially an #NBAAllStar

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tony East @TEastNBA

Terry Taylor recently got back into the Pacers rotation for a few games. Here's why that happened, what he did well, and why it matters:

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

What would be a worse final game as a Net, if that’s how this turns out?

James Harden scoring four points against the Kings?

What would be a worse final game as a Net, if that's how this turns out?

James Harden scoring four points against the Kings?

Or Kyrie Irving getting blown out 139-96 by the Celtics?

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“If you have a dream, if there’s something you’re excited about doing, do it every day.”

"If you have a dream, if there's something you're excited about doing, do it every day."

local artist Ashley Nora is doing a live painting at @GainbridgeFH tonight that will be auctioned off for charity in celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth.

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“Our CEO and founder is the first African American female to own and lead a major whiskey brand.”

we’re excited to bring Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to @GainbridgeFH.🥃

"Our CEO and founder is the first African American female to own and lead a major whiskey brand."

we're excited to bring Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to @GainbridgeFH.🥃

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

"I'll got to Indiana for two days and write a nice little piece" lol or maybe not … #thisleague

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

For two nights only, @SierraNevada is bringing you an immersive experience in downtown Sacramento

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“He lights up our building.”

"He lights up our building."

Eastern Conference All-Star Tyrese Haliburton returned to the court last night and put on a show with 26 points and 12 assists.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

