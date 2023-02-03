Kings vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 3, 2023- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,642,972 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,793,036 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Busy day for your friendly neighborhood sports editor. Edited three stories from @ChrisBiderman, two stories from @SacBee_JoeD and wrote three Kings stories of my own. Now on to NBA power rankings and a first call for questions for an All-Star/trade deadline mailbag. Hit me. – 2:51 AM
Donatas Urbonas
@Urbodo
Proud 🇱🇹 morning:
Domantas Sabonis was selected for his 3rd All-Star game.
Azuolas Tubelis dropped 40 points in the NCAA.
Lithuanians donated €1M to Ukraine in 1 hour. Thanks to Tesonet company, that amount is set to double. – 2:20 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home