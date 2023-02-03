Kyrie Irving requests trade, tells Nets to trade him or he will leave in free agency this summer

Shams Charania: Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guy @Trevor_Lane and I were in the middle of recording @FrontOfficeShow when the Kyrie news broke. The episode will be up shortly and you’ll get to see how our brains broke in reaction to the news that Kyrie wants a trade. – 2:17 PM
My guy @Trevor_Lane and I were in the middle of recording @FrontOfficeShow when the Kyrie news broke. The episode will be up shortly and you’ll get to see how our brains broke in reaction to the news that Kyrie wants a trade. – 2:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn
– Where could he go?
– Trade scenarios
– KD fallout
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/i80H2yPYiA pic.twitter.com/53YOOuYZDn – 2:16 PM
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn
– Where could he go?
– Trade scenarios
– KD fallout
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/i80H2yPYiA pic.twitter.com/53YOOuYZDn – 2:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Side note, thanks Kyrie for injecting a little life into an otherwise dead trade deadline. – 2:13 PM
Side note, thanks Kyrie for injecting a little life into an otherwise dead trade deadline. – 2:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I get everyone who sees this as contract posturing by Kyrie. We’ll see if he plays this week, and it could still be posturing if he goes home. It’s hard to imagine Kevin Durant moving forward with Brooklyn long term if Irving leaves though. Nets might have no choice but to extend – 2:13 PM
I get everyone who sees this as contract posturing by Kyrie. We’ll see if he plays this week, and it could still be posturing if he goes home. It’s hard to imagine Kevin Durant moving forward with Brooklyn long term if Irving leaves though. Nets might have no choice but to extend – 2:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Until Kyrie is super-duper officially traded I’ll believe it when I see it. – 2:13 PM
Until Kyrie is super-duper officially traded I’ll believe it when I see it. – 2:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
After a surprising turn of events ahead of the NBA trade deadline: Do you think the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving? – 2:11 PM
After a surprising turn of events ahead of the NBA trade deadline: Do you think the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving? – 2:11 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
And, if a team does trade for Kyrie without plans to give him the extension he wants the odds have to be nearly 100% that he’ll screw up everything possible for that team … and no reasonable team should be willing to give him the extension he wants, IMO – 2:11 PM
And, if a team does trade for Kyrie without plans to give him the extension he wants the odds have to be nearly 100% that he’ll screw up everything possible for that team … and no reasonable team should be willing to give him the extension he wants, IMO – 2:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I can’t imagine KD doesn’t feel some type of way about that move by Kyrie… – 2:11 PM
I can’t imagine KD doesn’t feel some type of way about that move by Kyrie… – 2:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kyrie Irving has asked out (again) and that has created some chaos ahead of the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:11 PM
New: Kyrie Irving has asked out (again) and that has created some chaos ahead of the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This Kyrie trade demand feels like a fake power play and I bet the Nets call his bluff. The teams who could have cap space are minimal and not good right now and the Nets need Kyrie to contend.
I bet he is still in Brooklyn on February 10th. – 2:10 PM
This Kyrie trade demand feels like a fake power play and I bet the Nets call his bluff. The teams who could have cap space are minimal and not good right now and the Nets need Kyrie to contend.
I bet he is still in Brooklyn on February 10th. – 2:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving wants to move on from the Brooklyn Nets 👀 pic.twitter.com/sImEorHxWd – 2:10 PM
Kyrie Irving wants to move on from the Brooklyn Nets 👀 pic.twitter.com/sImEorHxWd – 2:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
So good. So toxic. Funny thing is if Kyrie could just keep his name out of tweets that begin with “Breaking …” he would be much more likely to get everything he wants as a free agent or extension. – 2:10 PM
So good. So toxic. Funny thing is if Kyrie could just keep his name out of tweets that begin with “Breaking …” he would be much more likely to get everything he wants as a free agent or extension. – 2:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kyrie Irving almost went 3 months without being a malcontent, that’s progress 👏 pic.twitter.com/fKhjvwz16y – 2:09 PM
Kyrie Irving almost went 3 months without being a malcontent, that’s progress 👏 pic.twitter.com/fKhjvwz16y – 2:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The drama is back in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving pulled the trigger and the next days until Feb. 9 will be hot. It’s gonna be surprise if the LA Lakers will not exercise Irving’s case. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/105121… – 2:06 PM
The drama is back in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving pulled the trigger and the next days until Feb. 9 will be hot. It’s gonna be surprise if the LA Lakers will not exercise Irving’s case. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/105121… – 2:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie reacting to the Nets being unwilling to meet his contractual demands by effectively blowing up its season is a hell of a way to sell his next team on giving him a long term contract. – 2:05 PM
Kyrie reacting to the Nets being unwilling to meet his contractual demands by effectively blowing up its season is a hell of a way to sell his next team on giving him a long term contract. – 2:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving submits trade request to Nets
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 2:05 PM
Kyrie Irving submits trade request to Nets
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 2:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is off-season PTSD with Kyrie-KD distractions and other deals passing by
Putting the league on hold – 2:05 PM
This is off-season PTSD with Kyrie-KD distractions and other deals passing by
Putting the league on hold – 2:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie this season:
— 27/5/5
— 49/37/88%
— 1st in 4th quarter PPG
— All-Star starter
Where next? pic.twitter.com/QukRo6o2PY – 2:03 PM
Kyrie this season:
— 27/5/5
— 49/37/88%
— 1st in 4th quarter PPG
— All-Star starter
Where next? pic.twitter.com/QukRo6o2PY – 2:03 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Can someone please mix together the Kyrie request with footage from Trading Places after the orange crop report is announced? – 2:02 PM
Can someone please mix together the Kyrie request with footage from Trading Places after the orange crop report is announced? – 2:02 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Last season, James Harden asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline.
This season, Kyrie Irving asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline. – 2:01 PM
Last season, James Harden asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline.
This season, Kyrie Irving asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline. – 2:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so many reasons to doubt a kyrie trade will actually happen. one being: if you’re the lakers (the only team desperate/dumb enough to be interested?) and kyrie has threatened to leave as a FA this summer, why would LA offer anything in a trade the nets actually want? – 2:01 PM
so many reasons to doubt a kyrie trade will actually happen. one being: if you’re the lakers (the only team desperate/dumb enough to be interested?) and kyrie has threatened to leave as a FA this summer, why would LA offer anything in a trade the nets actually want? – 2:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I believe this is Kyrie’s league-leading sixth “BREAKING:” storyline of the season. – 2:01 PM
I believe this is Kyrie’s league-leading sixth “BREAKING:” storyline of the season. – 2:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
If Kyrie wants out, one can assume KD will want out. And if KD wants out… – 2:00 PM
If Kyrie wants out, one can assume KD will want out. And if KD wants out… – 2:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kyrie Irving was posting Jordan Peterson and Jason Whitlock on his IG story yesterday and requests a trade today. It never stops. Can’t believe one of the greatest ever chose that – 2:00 PM
Kyrie Irving was posting Jordan Peterson and Jason Whitlock on his IG story yesterday and requests a trade today. It never stops. Can’t believe one of the greatest ever chose that – 2:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
So… now that Kyrie Irving wants out from the Nets does Kevin Durant demand another trade? Or are KD and Kyrie just breaking up? – 1:59 PM
So… now that Kyrie Irving wants out from the Nets does Kevin Durant demand another trade? Or are KD and Kyrie just breaking up? – 1:59 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
#NBATwitter seeing the Kyrie Irving trade demand notification pic.twitter.com/4NsZGmciGf – 1:59 PM
#NBATwitter seeing the Kyrie Irving trade demand notification pic.twitter.com/4NsZGmciGf – 1:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets fans and players and coaches over the last two months, after it looked like Brooklyn was finally back on track and establishing themselves as is one of the top teams in the East:
“We back, baby!!”
Kyrie:
pic.twitter.com/KAuJmZ9RHY – 1:59 PM
Nets fans and players and coaches over the last two months, after it looked like Brooklyn was finally back on track and establishing themselves as is one of the top teams in the East:
“We back, baby!!”
Kyrie:
pic.twitter.com/KAuJmZ9RHY – 1:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Have to imagine the Jazz would be a popular name for teams needing to bring in a third partner for a Kyrie Irving trade.
Jazz have so many contracts of differing size they could help facilitate a lot moves – 1:58 PM
Have to imagine the Jazz would be a popular name for teams needing to bring in a third partner for a Kyrie Irving trade.
Jazz have so many contracts of differing size they could help facilitate a lot moves – 1:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The obvious question is if the Lakers can construct a deal that would get the Nets interested. LA might be the only team willing to take on Kyrie under these circumstances. – 1:58 PM
The obvious question is if the Lakers can construct a deal that would get the Nets interested. LA might be the only team willing to take on Kyrie under these circumstances. – 1:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Kyrie stuff is so unsurprising but surprising at the same time. – 1:58 PM
The Kyrie stuff is so unsurprising but surprising at the same time. – 1:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I was always skeptical of the Nets’ desire to commit to Kyrie long-term after all that has happened. Their reluctance over recent weeks has clearly led to frustration on his end.
Now we see how they play this. – 1:58 PM
I was always skeptical of the Nets’ desire to commit to Kyrie long-term after all that has happened. Their reluctance over recent weeks has clearly led to frustration on his end.
Now we see how they play this. – 1:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Will the Russ-KD reunite be as fun as Kyrie-LeBron? This is certainly where it’s heading toward, right? – 1:58 PM
Will the Russ-KD reunite be as fun as Kyrie-LeBron? This is certainly where it’s heading toward, right? – 1:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That historic Celtics blowout really left a lasting mark with Kyrie I guess – 1:56 PM
That historic Celtics blowout really left a lasting mark with Kyrie I guess – 1:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, source tells ESPN. – 1:54 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, source tells ESPN. – 1:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. – 1:52 PM
Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. – 1:52 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW!
Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in.
Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:01 PM
To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW!
Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in.
Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:01 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
📰All-Star Game Appearances📰
19: LeBron
18: …
17: …
16: …
15: …
14: …
13: KD
12: …
11: …
10: …
9: Steph
8: PG13, Kyrie
7: Giannis, Dame
6: DeMar, Embiid
5: Jokic
4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell
3: Sabonis
2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle
1: SGA, JJJ, Lauri, Hali – 10:25 PM
📰All-Star Game Appearances📰
19: LeBron
18: …
17: …
16: …
15: …
14: …
13: KD
12: …
11: …
10: …
9: Steph
8: PG13, Kyrie
7: Giannis, Dame
6: DeMar, Embiid
5: Jokic
4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell
3: Sabonis
2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle
1: SGA, JJJ, Lauri, Hali – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving
3 — Ja Morant, Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/e7Nyz5xvDa – 9:07 PM
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving
3 — Ja Morant, Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/e7Nyz5xvDa – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For accountability here were my NBA All-Star picks:
Eastern Conference
Bam Adebayo✅
Giannis Antetokounmpo✅
Jaylen Brown✅
DeMar DeRozan✅
Kevin Durant✅
Joel Embiid✅
Tyrese Haliburton✅
James Harden❌
Kyrie Irving✅
Donovan Mitchell✅
Pascal Siakam❌
Jayson Tatum✅ – 8:42 PM
For accountability here were my NBA All-Star picks:
Eastern Conference
Bam Adebayo✅
Giannis Antetokounmpo✅
Jaylen Brown✅
DeMar DeRozan✅
Kevin Durant✅
Joel Embiid✅
Tyrese Haliburton✅
James Harden❌
Kyrie Irving✅
Donovan Mitchell✅
Pascal Siakam❌
Jayson Tatum✅ – 8:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: There were some talks on a new deal for Irving, but no deal was reached and a trade request was delivered to the organization today, sources tell ESPN. Irving can leave the franchise this summer as a free agent. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 3, 2023
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. This comes in aftermath of sides unable to get an extension done. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 3, 2023
Ian Begley: League sources confirm Kyrie Irving has informed Nets he wants to be moved ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Sides have been unable to come to terms on new contract, which is what Irving had been seeking. Irving will be unrestricted free agent this summer. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 3, 2023