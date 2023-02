Lakers have interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic?

But league sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2023