Lakers have interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic?

The Lakers had Westbrook trade discussions with teams in the approach to Thursday’s deadline, including with the Utah Jazz. There’s skepticism that the Detroit Pistons will trade Bojan Bogdanovic, though Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. could be a floor-spacer the Lakers might pursue. The team could also have interest in Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as they try to add shooting.
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Whole squad ready!!! #weMove #ATL 🎯💪🅰️😤 pic.twitter.com/iTLaXFelqk – 1:39 AM
Whole squad ready!!! #weMove #ATL 🎯💪🅰️😤 pic.twitter.com/iTLaXFelqk – 1:39 AM
More on this storyline
Would the Dallas Mavericks take Irving? “Yes,” high-ranking officials with knowledge of the Mavericks’ plans said in texts to Yahoo Sports multiple times Friday afternoon. They also want Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta — they’re desperate and determined to get help for Luka Doncic before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 3, 2023
But league sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2023
But league sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanović as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him. Capela could certainly help most teams and would yield a good return, but he continues to have the kind of chemistry with Young that likely means he’s going nowhere. If you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s quite important for this iteration of the Hawks to maximize Young’s powers. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz