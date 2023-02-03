Lakers, Jazz have had exploratory conversations involving Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory conversations centered around star guard Russell Westbrook, league sources tell Bleacher Report. However, the Lakers are said to be in communication with most teams to sift through the most reasonable and logical options available. Westbrook has found his comfort zone as the team’s top reserve, placing him in the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Though his play has improved since accepting his new role, he has remained available for trade.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With Los Angeles Lakers aiming for another trade before the deadline, conversations were had with the Utah Jazz centered on Russell Westbrook, league sources told @BleacherReport: syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/10064005-n… – 10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis has 5 games with 45 PTS and 10 REB this season.
The most in a season since MVP Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/XcfcKm3hto – 12:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook remains the betting favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. There’s still time for you to bet on literally anybody else for plus money. – 9:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said it was a “no-brainer” to close the game with Russell Westbrook because of Westbrook’s defense, particularly his ability to switch onto bigger players. – 9:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is shooting 32-of-99 (32.3%) from the field and 5-of-29 (17.2%) from 3 in his past seven games.
With LeBron+AD back, it might be time for the Lakers to re-evaluate his role. There’s just no good reason for him to play 32 minutes when Austin Reaves is healthy. – 9:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A really annoying Russell Westbrook quirk is that he will take incredibly dumb shots for even the slightest chance at a two-for-one. It’s not really a two-for-one if there are 26 seconds left in the quarter. At that point you need to just play for a good shot. – 8:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
There are a large number of Laker fans in here, and we just heard a smattering of boos after that last Westbrook 2-for-1 jumper attempt caromed harmlessly off the underside of the front rim. Pacers 96, Lakers 84 after 3. – 8:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nembhard and Westbrook competing to see who can do less with an advantageous situation. – 8:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook attempted 37.5% of all Laker 3-pointers in the first half.
What are we doing here, Darvin? – 8:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 19 All Star selections in 15 seasons.
OKC has had at least 1 All Star in 12 of 15 seasons.
OKC has had 2 All Stars in 7 of 15 seasons.
Russell Westbrook: 8 ⭐️
Kevin Durant: 7 ⭐️
Paul George: 2 ⭐️
Chris Paul: 1 ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 ⭐️ (so far)
Rare air. pic.twitter.com/oavjYqOJeX – 7:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially an NBA All-Star.
He’s the fifth All-Star in Thunder history.
By appearances (as a Thunder) …
Russell Westbrook: 8
Kevin Durant: 7
Paul George: 2
Chris Paul: 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 – 7:17 PM
