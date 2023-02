Lakers 'privately agitated' about Anthony Davis All-Star snub

Thirty days later, Randolph tweeted that a “source” had told him that Anthony Davis was “likely coming to NY.” Davis is in the third year of a five-year contract he signed with the Lakers, and there has yet to be any indication that he or Los Angeles are interested in a change. Through a spokesperson, Randolph declined a follow-up interview to discuss how he got his Mitchell reporting wrong. I did, however, get a chance during our interview to ask him about his many erroneous reports. “I don’t get bad info,” he said. I pointed out how Robinson, contrary to his June report, had indeed re-signed with the Knicks. -via FoxSports.com / February 3, 2023