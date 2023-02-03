Lakers 'privately agitated' about Anthony Davis All-Star snub

Lakers players were privately agitated that Davis wasn’t named a reserve to the Western Conference All-Star roster on Thursday, sources say. Prior to going down with a foot injury in December, he was playing at an MVP level. Davis has played in 29 games, the same number New Orleans Pelicans All-Star starter Zion Willaimson has registered. Williamson, nevertheless, was voted in by the fans, who account for 50 percent of the votes to determine the starters in each conference.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LAL-IND thoughts:
-Need to see some AD/Bryant together minutes. Just to find out.
-Russ was good despite shooting terribly
-Hachimura’s size helps
-Nesmith! Should have gotten more shots.
-Turner should have gotten more shots too
-Good to see Haliburton back. Theis too! – 10:00 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
🛎️ We had a wild @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding this morning 🛎️
🦌 Giannis in MVP Mode
😎 AD leads Lakers comeback
🔥 Wild ending to Knicks-Heat
🤡 Jokic clowns Dubs
🦵 Luka’s ankle, BI get screwed
👊 Brooks goes nuts
💫 All-Star reserves
🎙️ @MoDakhil_NBA
open.spotify.com/episode/2wzhkb… – 9:41 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks star @Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 4th player over the last 40 years to record 54 points and 19 rebounds in a game, joining Luka Doncic (this season), Anthony Davis (2016) and Shaquille O’Neal (2000). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/GQSCSaiS75 – 12:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ games with 40/10 since 2000:
— Giannis
— Embiid
— AD
— Harden pic.twitter.com/3H21ZHwoIt – 12:24 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
As his teammate crept closer to a hallowed record, Anthony Davis was on the tip of everyone’s tongue in another nail-biter against the Pacers, where the All-Star snub showed how much his presence can bolster the Lakers’ defense: ocregister.com/2023/02/02/ant… – 11:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on @Anthony Davis, the game-saving D on Haliburton:
“AD can guard everyone in this league … we feel real confident that if we decide to go to a swtich package that he can (defend guards). AD did a great job of being able to contain Haliburton, and get the ball.” – 10:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Darvin Ham doesn’t seem too unhappy that Anthony Davis didn’t make the All-Star team, noting how AD can just get some rest. (Whispers: He’s right.) AK – 9:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Davis tonight:
💪 31 PTS
💪 14 REB
💪 Clutch bucket + block to seal the W
pic.twitter.com/GNvD60ldFH – 9:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is shooting 32-of-99 (32.3%) from the field and 5-of-29 (17.2%) from 3 in his past seven games.
With LeBron+AD back, it might be time for the Lakers to re-evaluate his role. There’s just no good reason for him to play 32 minutes when Austin Reaves is healthy. – 9:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 112, Pacers 111
LA forces Buddy Hield into a tough shot that falls short. They improve to 2-2 on their 5-game road trip and 25-28 overall. LeBron scored 26 points and is 63 points away from Kareem. Some impressive defense late from AD.
Up next: at NOP on Saturday. – 9:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers close out another tight one, 112-111, with Anthony Davis making huge plays on both ends down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/sCaIyW3HK7 – 9:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his first game since the All-Star snub Anthony Davis dominated in the paint for the Lakers against the Pacers in Indiana
31 points / 14 rebounds / 2 blocks / 13-27 FG
#LakeShow – 9:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
31 PTS
14 REB
2 BLK
Game sealing bucket and block. pic.twitter.com/wCp50UAD98 – 9:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Anthony Davis with the go-ahead shot on one end and the game-saving block on the other. But Pat Bev misses two free throws that would’ve given the Lakers a 3-point lead. Tough. – 9:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
big-time block by AD on Haliburton on the switch, but also great job by Schroder to wall off Hield from setting screen to get a better matchup for Hali. – 9:21 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
isolating against anthony davis…probably not the smartest decision – 9:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are 6 for 12 from the FT line in the 4th Q, and 20 for 27 for the game, but are still within 4 after an AD dunk.
They’ve been getting stops on the other end. – 9:09 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Tell me your criteria for #NBAAllStar and then we can agree on snubs. If you say winning JJJ makes 100% sense. What’s the cutoff for games played? Or is it just who you know is good regardless? Then where’s AD and Harden? I’m interested in the logic. As long as it’s consistent 🤷🏽♂️ – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Pacers 67, Lakers 54
Anthony Davis leads LA with 17 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron James has 11 points. Four of the Lakers’ five starters have double-digit negative plus-minuses. Indiana is outshooting LA at the 3-point by a significant margin (12-for-22 vs. 2-for-8). – 8:05 PM
Cole Anthony @The_ColeAnthony
It’s here. Meet your McDonald’s All American class of ‘23 #wherehypemeetslegacy @McDAAG #ad pic.twitter.com/tKjGIM2Vld – 7:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 53 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:49 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Those were some … interesting All-Star picks. Weird year. I know both were hurt a lot, but gonna be strange to not see Anthony Davis or James Harden (barring injury). – 7:43 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Western Conference All-Stars. The West is much more aligned with the stats than the East
I guess AD didn’t play enough, but he’s a top 10 NBA player when healthy, and only 7 games behind JJJ
Who do you think got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/tntBjVv9Y4 – 7:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think there were any especially egregious All-Star snubs this year.
I would’ve had Harden in over Jrue. I probably would’ve had Anthony Davis over Jaren Jackson. But there’s nothing that’s blatantly wrong. Just a difference in taste. – 7:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Anthony Davis has played 933 minutes. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has played 945 minutes. Jaren over AD is one of the craziest ones the coaches have given us yet. – 7:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m surprised Jaren Jackson made the All-Star Game over Anthony Davis, but I think it’s warranted. JJJ is the DPOY favorite and AD just missed too much time. – 7:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 59 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Looks like Anthony Davis didn’t get the nod for the NBA All-Star Game… pic.twitter.com/qYIlClmChA – 7:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
No All-Star appearance for Anthony Davis, his 2nd missed cut in as many years. Figured to be a tough draw for him after missing 20 straight games w/ a foot injury. LeBron James is the lone Laker heading to Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend. Sabonis, Markkanen, Jackson make it. – 7:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Indiana:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 6:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Rui remains in the starting lineup with LeBron, AD, Dennis and Pat. I notes in today’s story (https://t.co/HUeco8kmN8) that the Rui-AD-LeBron trio has a plus-12.9 net rating in 78 possessions according to Cleaning The Glass. pic.twitter.com/bH6YcS5buC – 6:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters: Schröder, Beverley, Hachimura, LeBron and AD.
Brown – who’s been playing very well – moves to the bench with Beverley returning. – 6:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Beverley are all officially available at Indy. – 6:27 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Expectation with Gabe Madsen out is that Lazar Stefanovic takes over that starting spot.
We’ve talked ad nauseam about depth and options with this team. Well, that’s about to be put to the test. – 6:27 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Indiana. – 6:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: the 24-28 Lakers will be the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
The other 10 All-Stars will come from teams with better records:
LeBron and AD from the Lakers
Jokic, Sabonis, Booker, Zion, Luka, Curry, Dame, Ja, PG, Lauri from everyone else. – 6:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Davis will play, and LeBron will go through his pregame routine before a final call is made.
He also acknowledged how well Hachimura has played alongside LeBron and AD, and said Beverley – who missed last game – would more likely be at the 2. – 5:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will play tonight, LeBron will see how he feels after individual pre-game work. – 5:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will play tonight. LeBron James will go through his pregame warmup and then determine his status. – 5:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4 – 4:52 PM
The belief within the Lakers’ organization is that they need to make at least one more move by the Feb. 9 trade deadline to give themselves a legitimate shot at competing for a championship, sources say. The acquisition of Rui Hachimura and the return of Anthony Davis has provided a jolt of energy and a renewed sense of confidence in the locker room, along with some added motivation. -via Bleacher Report / February 3, 2023
Thirty days later, Randolph tweeted that a “source” had told him that Anthony Davis was “likely coming to NY.” Davis is in the third year of a five-year contract he signed with the Lakers, and there has yet to be any indication that he or Los Angeles are interested in a change. Through a spokesperson, Randolph declined a follow-up interview to discuss how he got his Mitchell reporting wrong. I did, however, get a chance during our interview to ask him about his many erroneous reports. “I don’t get bad info,” he said. I pointed out how Robinson, contrary to his June report, had indeed re-signed with the Knicks. -via FoxSports.com / February 3, 2023
“We’re just playing,” Davis said of the looming deadline. “Every team has rumors surrounding it when it comes around to the trade deadline. So we’re just going out competing and whatever happens, happens. If it don’t, we’re in the same situation we’re in now. We feel like we’re getting into a groove.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 3, 2023