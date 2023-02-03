Luka Doncic heel injury not considered severe

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka and Bertans will not go on the upcoming 5-game road trip. They both had an MRI today. – 1:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic got an MRI today and didn’t practice. Jason Kidd says it’s too soon to say if Doncic will be available tomorrow vs. Warriors. Source told me that the heel contusion is “not severe,” but it’s TBD if Doncic will need to miss time. – 1:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd Luka Doncic said Luka Doncic underwent an MRI today on his right heel contusion. – 1:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: MAVS IN THE TOP 100
1. Luka Doncic
That’s it.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 1:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cool stat: Luka scored 21 points in the first quarter last night, his second straight game with at least 20 points in the first quarter. He became the first player to achieve that feat since Tracy McGrady in March 2003 (via Mavs PR). – 11:20 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jokic has notched more triple-doubles (17) this season, than Doncic, Giannis, Curry, LeBron, Durant and Embiid combined (16).
Jokic this season thrus far (45 games):
25 points
11.1 rebounds
10.1 assists
1.4 steals
63.2% FG
38.8% 3P
82.5% FT
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lviEza6ZMV – 11:04 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After leaving the court against Phoenix, Luka Doncic got injured in the win against New Orleans as well #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic had also a crazy statline during the #NBA Night
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic took a hard fall and exited the game after suffering a right heel contusion injury 🫣
pic.twitter.com/4qkfHNhaWq – 2:00 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
50-point games by European players in the NBA history before the 2022-23 season: 10
50-point games by European players in the last 42 days: 7 (Doncic x4, Giannis x3) – 1:58 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis’ 54 tonight is the 20th 50 point game in the NBA this season. He has 3 of them. Only Luka Doncic has more (4)
Oh and all 3 of Giannis’ have come in the last 30 days – 1:42 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Top European players with the most 50-point games in NBA history:
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo x7
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic x5
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki x3
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic x1
🇫🇷 Tony Parker x1 – 1:17 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks star @Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 4th player over the last 40 years to record 54 points and 19 rebounds in a game, joining Luka Doncic (this season), Anthony Davis (2016) and Shaquille O’Neal (2000). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/GQSCSaiS75 – 12:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Five European players were selected in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game 👏
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/5GXIvhOoB1 – 12:48 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans loss to Mavs and Luka Doncic is different | Willie Green made the right choice with Larry Nance Jr
https://t.co/yRP02pbwdq pic.twitter.com/LDYe07nDwl – 12:26 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs play final quarter and a half without Luka, and hang on to win 111-106 vs New Orleans. Dinwiddie scores 21 and Josh Green had 7 of his 15 in the 4th qtr. Pelicans drop their 10th straight game. – 11:50 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Luka Doncic: Heel contusions can be more complex than they sound. A thick layer of skin as well as a pad of fatty tissue surrounds the heel bone (calcaneus). All of these structures can be “contused.” – 11:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic Injury Watch resumes as Mavericks avoid meltdown vs. travel-weary Pelicans dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Mavericks build lead of 30-plus pts, hold on late to beat #Pelicans 111-106 in Dallas. New Orleans capitalized on Luka Doncic’s second-half injury absence, earning chance to threaten lead in final minute. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/uQsSquwbS5 pic.twitter.com/UAGVnpXysn – 11:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd didn’t have an update on Luka Doncic’s right heel contusion after the game, but said Mavs’ blowout margin (at the time) didn’t factor into keeping Luka out for the game.
Kidd: “No matter what the score was, he wasn’t coming back.” – 11:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Mavs 111, Pelicans 106
Ingram 26 pts, 9 rebs, 7 assts
McCollum 19 pts, 8 assts
Valanciunas 16 pts, 13 rebs
Pels stormed back from a 31-point deficit to make it a 4-point game with Luka injured, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. 10 straight losses for the Pelicans. – 11:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Mavericks 111, Pelicans 106
Luka scored 31 points in 23 minutes.
Pelicans lost 10 games in a row. At 26-27, they drop below .500 for the first time this season. – 11:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The score when Luka Doncic exited the game with injury:
Mavericks 84
Pelicans 57
——
The current score:
Mavericks 108
Pelicans 104 – 10:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Down by as many as 31, Pelicans have cut the lead to 4. 58 seconds left. Mavericks have played most of the second half without Luka. – 10:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels have outscored Dallas 42-29 since the start of the second half. Mavs lead is down to 14.
With Luka done for the night, Pels have a chance to make this interesting. – 10:28 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
📰All-Star Game Appearances📰
19: LeBron
18: …
17: …
16: …
15: …
14: …
13: KD
12: …
11: …
10: …
9: Steph
8: PG13, Kyrie
7: Giannis, Dame
6: DeMar, Embiid
5: Jokic
4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell
3: Sabonis
2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle
1: SGA, JJJ, Lauri, Hali – 10:25 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion) will not return to tonight’s Mavs vs Pelicans game. Mavs up 95-76 after 3 – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
31 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
2 STL
He only played 23 minutes. pic.twitter.com/L1f5tjqvBa – 10:23 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 95-76 after the third quarter. Luka has 31-8-4, Spencer has 17-3-3. – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd: Mavericks 95, Pelicans 76
Ingram 16 pts, 6 rebs
Valanciunas 16 pts, 13 rebs
McCollum 10 pts, 6 assts
Luka Doncic (31 pts) left in the 3rd with an apparent right ankle injury. Doubt we’ll see him again tonight. – 10:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
All to know (so far) about Luka Doncic’s latest ankle injury: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Successful replay challenge negates 2 free throws for Doncic but Mavs actually benefit because they made a corner 3 instead. That’s about how it’s going – 10:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just looked over toward Jason Kidd and shook his head, indicating he needed to come out. He headed to the locker room. He appeared to hurt his right ankle during a scary fall just before the timeout. – 10:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic went back in after the Pelicans’ successfully challenged for no foul on the play, but he lasted one possession.
Didn’t wait for the Mavs’ medical staff before walking gingerly into the tunnel toward the locker room. – 10:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic heads to the locker room after initially trying to play following a hard hit on a dunk attempt that sent him to the floor hard. – 10:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka’s in pain. He’s calling for a sub. Just walked straight to the locker room. – 10:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic just took a hard fall after that last foul on BI. Luka came up limping and holding his right ankle.
Pels challenging the call bc BI says he got all ball. – 10:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just tried to really dunk it and instead came down hard, grabbing and favoring his right ankle. – 10:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A 2nd straight 27 pt 1st half for Luka, but this time getting all kinds of help as Mavs lead NO 70-43. NO helping by turning it over 13 times for 25 pts. Mavs pts/TO hi is 31 vs MIA. Mavs well on their way to 1st BTB wins since end of 7 game streak. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Mavs 70, Pelicans 43
It’s ugly in Dallas. Travel woes or not, Pelicans don’t look good at all. Pels have 13 turnovers that led to 25 DAL pts.
– CJ: 8p, 3a, 2r
– BI: 8p, 3a, 2r
Pels: 43.9 FG%, 1/9 3P, 6/7 FT
Mavs: 57.1 FG%, 8/17 3P, 14/16 FT
– Luka: 27p, 7r, 3a – 9:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New Orleans got down by as many as 31 in the first half in Dallas. Luka has 27 points. Pelicans are 1 of 9 from 3. Have turned it over 13 times. – 9:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Mavs 70, Pels 43
Ingram 8 pts, 3 assts
McCollum 8 pts
Doncic 27 pts, 7 rebs
Pels look completely lifeless. Getting embarrassed by the Mavs halfway thru this game. Travel circumstances are tough. But no-showing like this is inexcusable after 9 straight losses. – 9:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
27 PTS
7 REB
2 STL
10-14 FG
It’s only halftime. pic.twitter.com/iHmG4KaNsw – 9:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans down 18 points after one quarter. Luka (21 points) almost outscored New Orleans (22 points) by himself. Jonas Valanciunas is 1 of 3 from the field. Mavs started Dwight Powell at center. – 9:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead the Pelicans 40-22 after the first quarter. Luka has 21-6-3. – 9:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving
3 — Ja Morant, Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/e7Nyz5xvDa – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st: Mavericks 40, Pelicans 22
McCollum 6 pts, 2 assts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 4 rebs
Ingram 2 pts (1-4 FG)
Doncic 21 pts, 6 rebs
Very, very ugly start for the Pels. And it turns out Luka is still good at basketball. – 9:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
To quote a fan behind me just now: “Luka has 21-6-and-3! In the first quarter!”
Mavs lead the Pelicans 40-22 after Q1. – 9:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points after 1 quarter:
Doncic — 21
Pelicans — 22 pic.twitter.com/O1s5xNvdQt – 9:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Another 20-point first quarter for Doncic (21 actually). Happening with regularity. – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic already has 11 points and the Pels are down double digits in the first quarter.
An all too familiar start for the Pels here in Dallas. – 8:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷
Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸
Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹
Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮
What a time. – 7:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: the 24-28 Lakers will be the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
The other 10 All-Stars will come from teams with better records:
LeBron and AD from the Lakers
Jokic, Sabonis, Booker, Zion, Luka, Curry, Dame, Ja, PG, Lauri from everyone else. – 6:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
What Dallas Mavericks’ trade deadline history with Luka Doncic could mean for next week dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:01 PM
