Live stream: Magic 5, Timberwolves 11

The Orlando Magic (20-32) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26) at Target Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Orlando Magic 5, Minnesota Timberwolves 11 (Q1 07:45)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Nice little lob from Russell to Gobert. Just has to be an essential part of the Wolves offense with Gobert out there. – Nice little lob from Russell to Gobert. Just has to be an essential part of the Wolves offense with Gobert out there. – 8:13 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba and Gary Harris going through their pregame warmups: 7:42 PM Mo Bamba and Gary Harris going through their pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/O0C1xPeuQX

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Orlando. 7:39 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ESsVWGd2Dl

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis is en fuego early against the Blazers: 16 pts in 10 min on 4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT and 6-6 FT. Portland does not have an answer for him at the moment. – Kristaps Porzingis is en fuego early against the Blazers: 16 pts in 10 min on 4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT and 6-6 FT. Portland does not have an answer for him at the moment. – 7:29 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wendell Carter Jr. (right foot plantar fascia strain) will not play tonight at Minnesota, per the Magic. – Wendell Carter Jr. (right foot plantar fascia strain) will not play tonight at Minnesota, per the Magic. – 6:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per

Los Angeles Lakers 3/2

Miami Heat 9/2

Dallas Mavericks 5/1

LA Clippers 6/1

Phoenix Suns 6/1

Atlanta Hawks 8/1

Chicago Bulls 8/1

Utah Jazz 8/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1

Sacramento Kings 16/1

Boston Celtics 100/1 – Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag Los Angeles Lakers 3/2Miami Heat 9/2Dallas Mavericks 5/1LA Clippers 6/1Phoenix Suns 6/1Atlanta Hawks 8/1Chicago Bulls 8/1Utah Jazz 8/1Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1Sacramento Kings 16/1Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

the most important part of any outifit is how you rock it.

@Sprite Style Stories 6:07 PM the most important part of any outifit is how you rock it.@Sprite Style Stories pic.twitter.com/zQrAIE1iPO

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:

HOU: $59.1M

SAS: $46.1M

DET: $43.7M

UTA: $43.2M

ORL: $33M

IND: $30.7M

Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:HOU: $59.1MSAS: $46.1MDET: $43.7MUTA: $43.2MORL: $33MIND: $30.7MKyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.

Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – 5:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Orlando:

Salad Bar

Chili Verde Avocado Arroz Con Pollo

Grilled Zucchini and Squash with Peppita

Cumin and Coriander Roasted Potatoes

Pan Seared Cod with Tomatillo Salsa

Cheesy Tortilla Soup

Postgame pizza – Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Orlando:Salad BarChili Verde Avocado Arroz Con PolloGrilled Zucchini and Squash with PeppitaCumin and Coriander Roasted PotatoesPan Seared Cod with Tomatillo SalsaCheesy Tortilla SoupPostgame pizza – 5:05 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Aaron Gordon (ankle sprain) and Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Worth nothing the Nuggets play at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 5 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota. – Aaron Gordon (ankle sprain) and Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Worth nothing the Nuggets play at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 5 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota. – 4:40 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A thread of teens in NBA history with a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better (min. 150 3FGA)

1) AJ Griffin 4:02 PM A thread of teens in NBA history with a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better (min. 150 3FGA)1) AJ Griffin pic.twitter.com/LbMtcsAAan

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Butler was eventually traded to Minnesota, but if you recall when Irving did list teams he wanted the Cavs to send him to, on that list was Minnesota. Who demands a trade to the Timberwolves? – Butler was eventually traded to Minnesota, but if you recall when Irving did list teams he wanted the Cavs to send him to, on that list was Minnesota. Who demands a trade to the Timberwolves? – 2:56 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM