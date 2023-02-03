Live stream: Magic 5, Timberwolves 11

The Orlando Magic (20-32) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Orlando Magic 5, Minnesota Timberwolves 11 (Q1 07:45)
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,264 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
get us goin’ with the OOP. pic.twitter.com/wnnTdPb5Cu – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nice little lob from Russell to Gobert. Just has to be an essential part of the Wolves offense with Gobert out there. – 8:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba and Gary Harris going through their pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/O0C1xPeuQX – 7:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ESsVWGd2Dl – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is en fuego early against the Blazers: 16 pts in 10 min on 4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT and 6-6 FT. Portland does not have an answer for him at the moment. – 7:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
almost that time, Wolves fans. ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/nW1yd2Gijj – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the first five @TheRealMoBamba 🪄 pic.twitter.com/66bkd4jQh0 – 6:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. (right foot plantar fascia strain) will not play tonight at Minnesota, per the Magic. – 6:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag:
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
do we even need a caption? pic.twitter.com/ZwTtw9CuNQ – 6:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsMIL INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Robinson (thumb) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game vs the Bucks.
Victor Oladipo (ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 6:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this man is coldddddddddd. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/QpqYIIgIFX – 6:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the most important part of any outifit is how you rock it.
@Sprite Style Stories pic.twitter.com/zQrAIE1iPO – 6:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.
Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – 5:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Orlando:
Salad Bar
Chili Verde Avocado Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled Zucchini and Squash with Peppita
Cumin and Coriander Roasted Potatoes
Pan Seared Cod with Tomatillo Salsa
Cheesy Tortilla Soup
Postgame pizza – 5:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon (ankle sprain) and Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Worth nothing the Nuggets play at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 5 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota. – 4:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dallas makes sense. Lakers makes sense. Minnesota might make sense. Happy birthday @Jon Krawczynski. #KyrieWatch – 4:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A thread of teens in NBA history with a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better (min. 150 3FGA)
1) AJ Griffin pic.twitter.com/LbMtcsAAan – 4:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
put it on for the City.
🎟️ » https://t.co/Qu4TbGPbdo pic.twitter.com/EQEcSkEKXU – 3:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
SportsBetting.ag just sent me these odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team:
Lakers 2-1
Heat 3-1
Mavericks 4-1
Clippers 4-1
Bulls 7-1
Hawks 7-1
Jazz 8-1
Timberwolves 14-1
Kings 16-1
Celtics 100-1 – 3:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Butler was eventually traded to Minnesota, but if you recall when Irving did list teams he wanted the Cavs to send him to, on that list was Minnesota. Who demands a trade to the Timberwolves? – 2:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Someone tell me why Orlando shouldn’t trade for Kyrie… (Paolo and Franz stay, though).
(Just having fun, Magic fans. Don’t yell at me) – 2:15 PM
