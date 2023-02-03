Magic vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $6,132,103 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,345,599 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!