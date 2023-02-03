Mavericks interested in both Bojan and Bogdan Bogdanovic?

Would the Dallas Mavericks take Irving? “Yes,” high-ranking officials with knowledge of the Mavericks’ plans said in texts to Yahoo Sports multiple times Friday afternoon. They also want Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta — they’re desperate and determined to get help for Luka Doncic before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise.
But league sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanović as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him. Capela could certainly help most teams and would yield a good return, but he continues to have the kind of chemistry with Young that likely means he’s going nowhere. If you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s quite important for this iteration of the Hawks to maximize Young’s powers. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Luka Doncic has recently said that he watches more EuroLeague games than NBA. Bogi is not far behind. “Yes, I follow the EuroLeague, I watch a lot of games whenever I can, especially Partizan and Fenerbahce, which are my two teams. I hope [Nemanja] Bjelica returns, they will be better with him,” the player explained. The Atlanta Hawks guard didn’t want to quickly agree with the other Doncic’s claim that it’s easier to score in the NBA than in the EuroLeague. “The scorers always find a way to score. But the rules are different and, obviously, more minutes are played here,” he said. -via BasketNews / January 30, 2023
