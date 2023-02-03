Live stream: Raptors 0, Rockets 9

The Toronto Raptors (23-30) play against the Houston Rockets (13-38) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Toronto Raptors 0, Houston Rockets 9 (Q1 08:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets jump out to a 9-0 lead as the Raptors start 0-for-6 with three turnovers. Defense has been excellent as the Rockets are able to hide Sengun on Achiuwa – 8:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ first 9 possessions have resulted in 6 misses and 3 turnovers. – 8:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
From our pals at Raptors media
Tonight’s broadcast duties will be handled by Paul Jones in Toronto and Jack Armstrong and Kayla Grey in Houston. Matt Devlin is under the weather tonight – 8:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tonight’s Raptors broadcast duties will be handled by Paul Jones in Toronto and Jack Armstrong and Kayla Grey in Houston.
Matt Devlin is under the weather and unable to go tonight. – 8:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Jalen Green not playing tonight, but getting closer to his return. Maybe tomorrow, if not maybe Monday, per HC Silas. He got in his shooting workout before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/iYiOoQxr4K – 6:58 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Dillon Brooks’ unsportsmanlike blow to Donovan Mitchell’s groin area officially now is Mitchell’s pain, the Toronto Raptors’ gain Sunday. pic.twitter.com/U6kRfvwV4P – 6:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Raptors – 6:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA says it’s punishing Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (1-game suspension) & Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell ($20,000 fine) “for their roles in an on-court altercation.” Brooks hit Mitchell in groin; Mitchell threw ball & pushed Brooks. Brooks serving Sunday vs Raptors – 6:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort (right hamstring strain) is listed as out for Saturday’s game vs. the Rockets – 6:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon will play tonight, but while they are unlikely to play tomorrow night Stephen Silas said no final decision has been made. Jalen Green is a possibility to make his return tomorrow – 6:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.
Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – 5:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, live look at the Houston Rockets’ front office as they own the Brooklyn Nets’ next five first round picks either via pick swaps or trade. pic.twitter.com/ZhvfgshjAv – 4:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, live look at the Houston Rockets’ front office as they own the Brooklyn Nets’ next five first picks either via pick swaps or trade. pic.twitter.com/w3est2ndTn – 4:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Tari Eason’s record rebounding just part of why the Rockets love him ift.tt/Wq08PmY – 4:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Catching up from a quiet night,
What are the chances Dillon Brooks can’t torment the Raptors on Sunday because he’s suspended a game for slugging Donovan Mitchell in the balls? – 4:13 PM
Catching up from a quiet night,
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I understand the Nets wanted to make it work this year. I totally understand why with two talents like KD and Irving.
With Houston having swap rights this year and BKN’s unprotected first rounder next year, them going in the tank for this season made some sense. Too late now. – 4:01 PM
I understand the Nets wanted to make it work this year. I totally understand why with two talents like KD and Irving.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Rodeo Night in H-Town!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @ReliantEnergy pic.twitter.com/CB74VyII6Q – 4:00 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Nets have won as many playoff series with KD/Kyrie as they did with KG/Pierce, which is to say one, and now the Rockets control their next five first-round draft picks. A quick rundown of another unraveling in Brooklyn for @The Vertical: sports.yahoo.com/nba-all-star-k… – 3:56 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Retweet this for a chance to see #Rockets vs Raptors TONIGHT at Toyota Center!!! (Section 116, Row 18, Seats 18-21). Must follow me & must have AXS account & I’ll DM the winner at 4p! #Remix night. 🔥🔥🚀🚀🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/QuZ28rBbGf – 3:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Just looking back as I’m writing about J-Rich right now, it’s still crazy to me the Spurs managed to get a first-round pick for Thad Young last season. – 3:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Have a big-picture Grizzlies at the deadline column going up soon. Written before the Kyrie news (with a one-graph addition now). I will be interested to see the butterfly effect on an Anunoby market. Seems like it could go in different ways. – 2:45 PM
Aran Smith @nbadraftnet
NBA Sophomore Watch: Alperen Sengun ⬆️⬆️⬆️ nbadraft.net/nba-sophomore-… – 2:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – 2:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Another reminder that Houston owns Brooklyn’s:
2023 first round pick (swap rights)
2024 first round pick
2025 first round pick (swap rights)
2026 first round pick
2027 first round pick (swap rights)
All of them unprotected. – 2:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
*whispers* Brooklyn has a better chance at a title this season with OG and FVV. Just saying. – 2:00 PM
