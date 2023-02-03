Live stream: Raptors 0, Rockets 9

The Toronto Raptors (23-30) play against the Houston Rockets (13-38) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Toronto Raptors 0, Houston Rockets 9 (Q1 08:10)

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets jump out to a 9-0 lead as the Raptors start 0-for-6 with three turnovers. Defense has been excellent as the Rockets are able to hide Sengun on Achiuwa – 8:16 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors’ first 9 possessions have resulted in 6 misses and 3 turnovers. – Raptors’ first 9 possessions have resulted in 6 misses and 3 turnovers. – 8:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Tonight's broadcast duties will be handled by Paul Jones in Toronto and Jack Armstrong and Kayla Grey in Houston. Matt Devlin is under the weather tonight – 8:01 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Tonight’s Raptors broadcast duties will be handled by Paul Jones in Toronto and Jack Armstrong and Kayla Grey in Houston.

Tonight's Raptors broadcast duties will be handled by Paul Jones in Toronto and Jack Armstrong and Kayla Grey in Houston.

Matt Devlin is under the weather and unable to go tonight. – 8:01 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

It’s Rodeo Night at Toyota Center! 🤠

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets Jalen Green not playing tonight, but getting closer to his return. Maybe tomorrow, if not maybe Monday, per HC Silas. He got in his shooting workout before tonight’s game. 6:58 PM #Rockets Jalen Green not playing tonight, but getting closer to his return. Maybe tomorrow, if not maybe Monday, per HC Silas. He got in his shooting workout before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/iYiOoQxr4K

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

Dillon Brooks’ unsportsmanlike blow to Donovan Mitchell’s groin area officially now is Mitchell’s pain, the Toronto Raptors’ gain Sunday. 6:56 PM Dillon Brooks’ unsportsmanlike blow to Donovan Mitchell’s groin area officially now is Mitchell’s pain, the Toronto Raptors’ gain Sunday. pic.twitter.com/U6kRfvwV4P

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Raptors – Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Raptors – 6:53 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA says it’s punishing Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (1-game suspension) & Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell ($20,000 fine) “for their roles in an on-court altercation.” Brooks hit Mitchell in groin; Mitchell threw ball & pushed Brooks. Brooks serving Sunday vs Raptors – NBA says it’s punishing Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (1-game suspension) & Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell ($20,000 fine) “for their roles in an on-court altercation.” Brooks hit Mitchell in groin; Mitchell threw ball & pushed Brooks. Brooks serving Sunday vs Raptors – 6:50 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort (right hamstring strain) is listed as out for Saturday’s game vs. the Rockets – Lu Dort (right hamstring strain) is listed as out for Saturday’s game vs. the Rockets – 6:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon will play tonight, but while they are unlikely to play tomorrow night Stephen Silas said no final decision has been made. Jalen Green is a possibility to make his return tomorrow – Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon will play tonight, but while they are unlikely to play tomorrow night Stephen Silas said no final decision has been made. Jalen Green is a possibility to make his return tomorrow – 6:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:

HOU: $59.1M

SAS: $46.1M

DET: $43.7M

UTA: $43.2M

ORL: $33M

IND: $30.7M

Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:HOU: $59.1MSAS: $46.1MDET: $43.7MUTA: $43.2MORL: $33MIND: $30.7MKyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.

Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – After starting the season 5-20 (27th on O, 25th on D), Orlando is 15-12 over their last 27 games (22nd on O, 11th on D). Wolves are also 15-12 over their last 27 games.Orlando definitely isn’t a good offensive team, but also definitely shouldn’t be confused with Houston/Detroit – 5:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Anyway, live look at the Houston Rockets’ front office as they own the Brooklyn Nets’ next five first round picks either via pick swaps or trade. 4:36 PM Anyway, live look at the Houston Rockets’ front office as they own the Brooklyn Nets’ next five first round picks either via pick swaps or trade. pic.twitter.com/ZhvfgshjAv

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Catching up from a quiet night,

What are the chances Dillon Brooks can’t torment the Raptors on Sunday because he’s suspended a game for slugging Donovan Mitchell in the balls? – Catching up from a quiet night,What are the chances Dillon Brooks can’t torment the Raptors on Sunday because he’s suspended a game for slugging Donovan Mitchell in the balls? – 4:13 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I understand the Nets wanted to make it work this year. I totally understand why with two talents like KD and Irving.

With Houston having swap rights this year and BKN’s unprotected first rounder next year, them going in the tank for this season made some sense. Too late now. – I understand the Nets wanted to make it work this year. I totally understand why with two talents like KD and Irving.With Houston having swap rights this year and BKN’s unprotected first rounder next year, them going in the tank for this season made some sense. Too late now. – 4:01 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

The Nets have won as many playoff series with KD/Kyrie as they did with KG/Pierce, which is to say one, and now the Rockets control their next five first-round draft picks. A quick rundown of another unraveling in Brooklyn for sports.yahoo.com/nba-all-star-k… – 3:56 PM The Nets have won as many playoff series with KD/Kyrie as they did with KG/Pierce, which is to say one, and now the Rockets control their next five first-round draft picks. A quick rundown of another unraveling in Brooklyn for @The Vertical

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Just looking back as I’m writing about J-Rich right now, it’s still crazy to me the Spurs managed to get a first-round pick for Thad Young last season. – Just looking back as I’m writing about J-Rich right now, it’s still crazy to me the Spurs managed to get a first-round pick for Thad Young last season. – 3:35 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Have a big-picture Grizzlies at the deadline column going up soon. Written before the Kyrie news (with a one-graph addition now). I will be interested to see the butterfly effect on an Anunoby market. Seems like it could go in different ways. – Have a big-picture Grizzlies at the deadline column going up soon. Written before the Kyrie news (with a one-graph addition now). I will be interested to see the butterfly effect on an Anunoby market. Seems like it could go in different ways. – 2:45 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – 2:20 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Another reminder that Houston owns Brooklyn’s:

2023 first round pick (swap rights)

2024 first round pick

2025 first round pick (swap rights)

2026 first round pick

2027 first round pick (swap rights)

All of them unprotected. – Another reminder that Houston owns Brooklyn’s:2023 first round pick (swap rights)2024 first round pick2025 first round pick (swap rights)2026 first round pick2027 first round pick (swap rights)All of them unprotected. – 2:04 PM