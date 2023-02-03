Several contenders would make offers for OG Anunoby?

Brian Windhorst: If the Raptors are willing to put OG Anunoby on the trade block, I believe conservatively there could be six or seven different teams, a lot of them contenders for the title this year, who are willing to put in a significant offer for him.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Was trying find when I first tried to trade Anunoby to the Grizz and found a Dec. 2017 Raps fan blog disgusted with my suggestion of Marc Gasol for Valanciunas, CJ Miles and rookie Anunoby. (2 years b4 Gasol was dealt for Jonas, Miles and Delon Wright).
raptorsrapture.com/2017/12/17/rap… – 10:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anunoby hottest name at trade deadline… or would be if Raptors decide to trade him nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/anu… – 6:45 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 5:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and more on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback: youtube.com/watch?v=1vO8QK… – 1:01 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New month, new #Rockets mailbag.
The wonderful world of Tari Eason, searching for a point guard and the asking price for OG Anunoby.
Part 1 for @The Athletic — theathletic.com/4149120/2023/0… – 11:32 AM
New month, new #Rockets mailbag.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: some notes on Cam Reddish’s DNPs and expectations at the deadline, first-round picks, OG Anunoby and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 10:44 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:50 AM
More on this storyline
Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes told league insider Marc Stein that Anunoby has, in fact, braced himself for a potential move (via #thisleague UNCUT): “I think OG himself, off of what I’m hearing, he would like a change of scenery himself. I don’t know if he’s going to management or it’s gotten that far to request a trade, but management knows how he feels. He’s let it be known already. I think he would embrace a change of scenery.” -via For The Win / February 3, 2023
Haynes added that the Pelicans are high on Anunoby and there could be a bidding war between New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies. -via For The Win / February 3, 2023
Esfandiar Baraheni: “Memphis doesn’t want New Orleans to get OG Anunoby and New Orleans doesn’t want Memphis to get O.G” I think we got ourselves a good ol’ fashion bidding war. -via Twitter / February 2, 2023