Suns have no intention of trading Chris Paul

The Suns, however, don’t appear to be considering a trade of Paul. “Let me be clear, I don’t think they’re trading Chris Paul,” said Zach Lowe. “I’ve heard nothing about trading Chris Paul. In fact, I’ve heard the opposite.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had a current or future Thunder All Star on the roster every season.
2009: KD/Russ
2010: KD/Russ
2011: KD/Russ
2012: KD/Russ
2013: KD/Russ
2014: KD/Russ
2015: KD/Russ
2016: KD/Russ
2017: Russ
2018: Russ/PG
2019: Russ/PG
2020: CP3/SGA
2021: SGA
2022: SGA
2023: SGA
Crazy. – 7:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 19 All Star selections in 15 seasons.
OKC has had at least 1 All Star in 12 of 15 seasons.
OKC has had 2 All Stars in 7 of 15 seasons.
Russell Westbrook: 8 ⭐️
Kevin Durant: 7 ⭐️
Paul George: 2 ⭐️
Chris Paul: 1 ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 ⭐️ (so far)
Rare air. pic.twitter.com/oavjYqOJeX – 7:18 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA is the Thunder’s first All-Star since Chris Paul in 2020. He’s the fifth Thunder All-Star and the 19th overall selection in team history. – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially an NBA All-Star.
He’s the fifth All-Star in Thunder history.
By appearances (as a Thunder) …
Russell Westbrook: 8
Kevin Durant: 7
Paul George: 2
Chris Paul: 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 – 7:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Chris Paul on LeBron beating the scoring record: “I remember us being on vacation with Melo and D-Wade, we talked about this some years ago.”
Did that happen while in the Banana Boat? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RlWhjg0Qok – 6:29 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Two quick fouls for JC. He got called for an offensive foul and then fouled Ayton with Clint guarding Chris Paul. That’s 3 for JC. – 11:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hawks go a 13-3 run in the first 2:46 of the 2Q with Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and DA all on the bench. Atlanta is 7-for-13 from downtown – 10:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Chris Paul was not happy Cam Johnson passed up that free-throw line jumper. But CC gives Mikal Bridges a little push and he’ll got to the line. – 10:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
According to data from sports books compiled by https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9, the Knicks are the favorite to land Chris Paul if he’s traded by Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Ftw4S0SAdL – 2:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re going to get D-Lee in it then.”
Chris Paul on wanting Damion Lee in #NBAAllStar Saturday 3-point contest this month in Salt Lake City
Lee leads #NBA in 3-point shooting percentage this season at 47.2%.
“Real talk. Damn shame Cam (Johnson) wasn’t in it last year.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/KlyOkdZBQM – 1:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know. They’re just going in.”
Chris Paul as he’s shooting a career-best 41.3% from 3 this season.
Paul has had more catch-and-shoot 3 opportunities playing off the ball.
“I have practiced it a lot. The majority of my career, I haven’t been in that situation.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/zLyHXUMgs2 – 1:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul advocating for Damion Lee to be in the 3-Point Contest: “We’re gonna get D-Lee in it then. Real talk, it’s a damn shame Cam [Johnson] wasn’t in it last year.” pic.twitter.com/MDj1Cgfxnw – 1:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Where the top 6 in assists rank in career points:
1. Stockton ➡️ 51st
2. Kidd ➡️ 88th
3. CP3 ➡️ 38th
4. LeBron ➡️ 2nd
5. Nash ➡️ 91st
6. Jackson ➡️ 245th pic.twitter.com/MEMYRa3762 – 7:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After brief, injury-riddled hiatus, Chris Paul is back to Point God form – https://t.co/okmHPR5ITs via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/OYEHqRddXR – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Chris Paul’s return to Point God form, how much fresher he looks hitting middies and 3s off the dribble than a few months ago, and how Mikal Bridges’ growth helps CP3 pick and choose his spots: https://t.co/rpXAwHPEdq pic.twitter.com/RPkrCYJmlX – 2:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
“Whenever C gets hurt, it’s like, ‘Good, like sit your ass down and get some rest.’ He’s got a lot of miles on that body. Especially if it’s not something super serious. Get your rest. Take care of your body. Come back super fresh.” Mikal Bridges on Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/yX8Hb1Fzv0 – 11:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got #Suns postgame video interviews with Monty Williams, Dario Saric, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges from Monday’s win over Raptors on my Twitter feed and my 5 takeaways on https://t.co/bzfWAM7Jlx. pic.twitter.com/mgKsH7XqK9 – 10:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After struggling with injuries and a new role to start the season, Chris Paul looks like the Point God again. For @PHNX_Suns, here’s what his teammates had to say about his midseason resurgence, and the part Mikal Bridges has played in it: https://t.co/rpXAwHP6nS pic.twitter.com/HVuaElG8U5 – 9:03 AM
Duane Rankin: “I remember us being on vacation with Melo and D-Wade, we talked about this some years ago.” Chris Paul on LeBron James becoming #NBA all-time scoring leader. “Hoping we wasn’t going to have a game the day he broke the record so I could try to be there. The dates don’t align.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 2, 2023
Duane Rankin: “It’s going to be dope. He’s going to shatter that record. Like Steph (Curry) is doing with the 3-point thing. He’s going to shatter it.” Chris Paul on LeBron James becoming #NBA all-time leading scorer. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 2, 2023
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul was not aware Damion Lee wanted to be in the 3-point contest and spoke like he’s gonna try his best to make it happen. “Well we gonna get D-Lee in it. Real talk. It’s a damn shame Cam wasn’t in it last year. If D-Lee leading the league in 3-point percentage, yeah.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 1, 2023