Live stream: Suns 41, Celtics 29

The Phoenix Suns (27-26) play against the Boston Celtics (37-15) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Phoenix Suns 41, Boston Celtics 29 (Q2 07:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
There have been 12 different players to score in this #Celtics #Suns game. Jayson Tatum isn’t one of them. pic.twitter.com/PFQcWKAmyG – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Terrible start from Jayson Tatum. Celtics down 14 early in the second quarter. – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric quick find to Landale as #Suns hurting #Celtics on switches when Boston has smaller guys on their bigs. Up 14. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla might need to throw Blake Griffin out there for a bit, get him to dive on the floor and wake up the building. – 8:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is now like the Hawks game but the Suns are the Hawks. Much better energy and the shot disparity is starting to grow a lot. – 8:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have two-way players, two guys in first year with the team and a guy who missed all last season with knee injury.
4 of 5 have scored to open 2nd quarter: Saben Lee, Ish Wainright, Damion Lee and Dario Saric.
#Suns timeout. Up 10, but #Celtics score back-to-back trips. – 8:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Suns push the lead to 12 early in the 2nd quarter.
The Celtics this year are…
7-13 when trailing by 10+
30-2 when staying within 9 (71-11 over the last two years) – 8:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Suns started the game 0 for 9 and are now 15 for their past 20 FG. #Celtics down 35-25. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum scoreless 8 minutes into his game and almost 14 into the game. This has to be up there among his longest droughts to start a game this year. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams grabbed at his back again. Staying in the game though. – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Saben Lee, Damion Lee, Ish Wainright, Dario Saric and Jock Landale.
Wainright 3 to open quarter. #Suns up seven. – 8:05 PM
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Saben Lee, Damion Lee, Ish Wainright, Dario Saric and Jock Landale.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Suns lead 24-20 after one
Brown – 12 points
Brogdon – 6 points
Celtics – 34.8% FGs
Celtics – 2-12 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Ayton – 8 points
Bridges – 8 points
Suns – 44% FGs
Suns – 2-7 3Ps
Suns – 3 TOs – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 24, BOS 20
Ayton: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-8 FG
Bridges: 8 Pts, 2 Ast, 4-8 FG
Saric: 3-4-2
Brown: 12 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns started 0-for-9 (0-for-3 from 3).
11-of-16 (2-of-4) since.
Up 24-20 after one. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon joins Brown among the few effective players between these teams early and scores 6 straight. #Celtics within 4 approaching the 2Q. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon joins Brown among the few effective players between these teams early and scores 6 straight. #Celtics within 4 approaching halftime. – 8:01 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
On cue, the Celtics announce Jaylen Brown as an All-Star. Moments later, he shows folks why, with a steal and subsequent dunk that cut #Suns lead to 17-14. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No need for Kornet to pick up that foul. Brogdon already had his man beat and Kornet just threw the shoulder out for no reason. – 7:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is getting a standing ovation during the timeout as they announce he is an All-Star on the jumbotron – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not exactly a replication of last game’s offensive success for the Celtics.
46 first-quarter points against the Nets.
Tonight, Boston is at 12 at the under-3 timeout. Just 4-of-17 shooting so far. – 7:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good start for the Suns running things through Ayton. He’s doing a great job of putting in the extra effort to get better position closer to the basket. – 7:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Suns are 8-11 from the floor after starting 0-9. 17-12 lead over the Celtics, who’re shooting 23.5%. – 7:56 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
3:42 left in first quarter. Derrick White hits a floater. First time someone other than Jaylen Brown scored for Celtics… It’s now 17-12, Suns, with 2:56 to go. – 7:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric high-low to Ayton. Scores over the shorter White, who scores on other end.
Saric 3 answer. #Suns up 17-12. – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3:42 – Someone other than Jaylen Brown has finally scored for Boston – 7:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
With 3:41 left in the first, Derrick White becomes the first Celtic other than Jaylen Brown to score. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown: 10 pts 3-6 shooting
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Took roughly 8:20 of game time, but a Celtic other than Jaylen Brown has scored. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown scores the first seven points, #Suns score the next 12, Brown then hits a 3. #Celtics – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ayton is running the floor really hard. He’s creating good looks for Phoenix just by sprinting end to end. – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One restricted zone look for Boston out of 12 FGA. pic.twitter.com/LRLBclAAZS – 7:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla reacts to JB getting the All-Star nod and how it will be a great opportunity for The Jays ☘️
Tune in for the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/w78NzhYtXx – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has stepped up his on-ball defense in recent weeks. Off-ball, he still loses his man far too often.
Brown had no idea where Mikal Bridges was on that last play and Bridges got an easy dunk out of it. – 7:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns go on an 8-0 run after trailing 7-0. Made 4 of their last 5 shots and the Celtics need a timeout. Boston is 2-for-12, Phoenix is 4-for-14 – 7:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very good movement and pace for the Suns has opened things up, particularly at the rim. – 7:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics start the game 7-0, then the Suns go 8-0. C’s shooting 16.7% from the floor. Suns are at 28.6%. Crowd hasn’t had much to cheer for yet. – 7:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Turning defense into offense.
DA finishes the break with a slam! 😤 pic.twitter.com/S8AlqQTH31 – 7:50 PM
Turning defense into offense.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton finds Bridges, who goes baseline for dunk. #Suns on 8-0 run. Timeout #Celtics with 5:42 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics missed their opportunity to shoot ahead while #Suns started 0/8. C’s 2/12 FG now, and Paul gets Phoenix going on Ayton, Bridges rim runs to 4/14 and a lead.
Timeout Boston. – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee gets the hockey assist as his pass led to Bridges finding a running Ayton for the trail dunk. #Suns down 7-6 as Ayton has all six Phoenix points.. – 7:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns miss their first nine shots before Ayton gets one to go down at the rim. That was the first shot in the restricted area for Phoenix. – 7:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns (0-9 FG) do not make a single shot, they may struggle to win this game – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics and #Suns not named Jaylen Brown are 0/14 FG through 4 minutes. – 7:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Suns don’t appear to be fans of the arctic TD Garden conditions amid a 0-of-9 start. – 7:46 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cs and Suns a combined 1 for 14 with two turnovers. Exquisite. – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
five shots, five 3’s for Boston. But Phoenix is 0-6 so it’s not just freezing cold outside the arena – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Ayton dives and Paul swings it to Craig, Ayton is sealing. Ball should be thrown into him.
#Suns 0-for-5 (0-for-2 from 3), but just down 3-0. – 7:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
0/4 #Suns start and an early Robert Williams block on Saric at the 3pt line. – 7:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum sets the flare screen for Jaylen Brown who opens up things witha
3-pointer. – 7:41 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
believe it or not it is also cold inside the Garden tonight. but this is what home court advantage can be against a team from Phoenix – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We can’t go into a game knowing what the other team’s motivation is.”
#Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on facing #Suns, who they beat, 125-98, last month. pic.twitter.com/ctTGEuuxbC – 7:36 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Renowned tattoo artist Steve Wiebe shares his Air Jordan 4 PE, featuring artwork from tattoos he’s done for Jayson Tatum 👀 pic.twitter.com/LeUs90BWH5 – 7:32 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
All-Star Rob? It’s only a matter of time.
1-on-1 with Timelord about his plans for a quiet midseason break and why Jayson Tatum yells at him sometimes.
youtu.be/yDkNjXm74KI – 7:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doc knows what Spurs are going through this season:
“I have done rebuilds and I have lost 18 in a row (with Boston in 2006-2007), and every day Danny (Ainge) and I would sit around joking, ‘What are we going to do?’ We had a plan, though, and so do they (the Spurs).” – 7:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Suns at Celtics – TD Garden – February 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Phoenix: Booker, Johnson, Payne, Shamet, Crowder pic.twitter.com/X5hY9vXTA2 – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns at Nets Saturday, at Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2nZbIdpr98 – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Dario Saric
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Chris Paul – 7:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns
in 2 minutes for Celtics pregame, Kyrie stuff and more! Join us:
https://t.co/2khBtnp1Ca pic.twitter.com/2U337yKfL3 – 6:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag:
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Assessing the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s trade request @YahooSports. Potential pursuits from the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and more, while the Nets somehow try to continue competing for a championship: sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 6:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Cold fits on a freezing Friday 🥶❄️
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/ollPplDPbY – 6:34 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
A team that considers trading for Kyrie Irving can’t forget that he asked out of a winning situation in Cleveland, left Boston and they were better when he left, and now has turned the Nets into a tabloid soap opera. Don’t trade assets for him and don’t sign him more than 1 year – 6:29 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford, getting ready for tonight’s game vs the @Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/xgDP2NHm4c – 6:29 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s #AuthenticFan Friday which means everyone in the building gets a cheer card from @NBCSBoston 📺☘️ pic.twitter.com/58fTrvnn2F – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he can’t see Devin Booker (groin) playing tomorrow at #Pistons based on info he’s received. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z1BaiJdoZz – 6:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’ll be moderating a discussion of @Kendrick Perkins new book “The education of Kendrick Perkins” at @ArtsattheArmory in Somerville on Tuesday, February 21. Join me and Perk and ask your own questions. Link to tickets:
thewilbur.com/armory/artist/… – 6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it was part of the plan to rest Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) tonight. #Suns play at #Pistons Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tkiAbfC99T – 6:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Monty Williams on last #Celtics #Suns game: “I’m sure guys remember it” – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on #Celtics all-stars: “I’m happy for them … it’s something guys work hard for.” – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lightest Clippers injury report since late December in Boston.
John Wall is out at New York Saturday. Everyone else clear, including Paul George. – 5:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
En route to TD Garden for more coverage of the Kyrie trade demand with @Joe_Sway & #Celtics #Suns.
Phoenix, of course, is potentially poised to be involved in what Brooklyn decides to do next. – 4:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
En route to TD Garden for more coverage of the Kyrie trade demand with @Joe_Sway & #Celtics #Suns.
Phoenix, of course, is potentially poised to be invoked in what Brooklyn decides to do next. – 4:58 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
If the Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, then that means they had a change of heart. And what about the Suns, Mavs. and other possible suitors? What’s next for Kevin Durant and his Nets?
Roundtable here, w/ @Alex Schiffer and @Mike Vorkunov, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4154313/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wrote about some of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving does not make sense as a trade target for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3485401/… – 4:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wrote about some of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving does not make sense as a trade target for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3485401/… – 4:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Do the Nets pull the trigger on this if it were on the table?
In: Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Olynyk
Out: Kyrie, Harris, Curry, Thomas, Sharpe
(Plus draft comp to Utah) pic.twitter.com/TBW0oIpXI6 – 4:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Does Kyrie Irving play another game for the Nets? Or will they sit him until the deadline? Here’s what they’ve got left before Thursday’s trade deadline:
Sat vs WAS
Mon vs LAC
Tue vs PHX
It would be amazing, and very NBA, if Kyrie was on the Suns for that TNT game on Tuesday. – 4:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers. Mavericks. Heat. Clippers. Suns. Bucks.
There are six teams that make sense for Kyrie Irving. I made the case for each of them.
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:17 PM
Lakers. Mavericks. Heat. Clippers. Suns. Bucks.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW @Stephen A. Smith says on @TMKSESPN the Nets and Knicks have an ‘understanding’ that they would never engage in a trade for Kyrie
Mentioned Lakers and Suns as possible teams of interest. – 4:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
On January 11th, Bones Hyland put in 21 points with 5 made 3s against the Phoenix Suns, his 8th straight game of double-digit scoring, 6 of which were wins.
Where the Nuggets seem to be at with him 3 weeks later is kind of startling. – 4:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What would be a worse final game as a Net, if that’s how this turns out?
James Harden scoring four points against the Kings?
Or Kyrie Irving getting blown out 139-96 by the Celtics? – 4:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns, Mavs and Lakers interested in Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/suns-mavs-a… – 3:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) OUT at Celtics #Suns #Celtics https://t.co/EfV2hNjZzF via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/28ad7kSUvI – 3:49 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Rooting for the Suns’ new owner to have to approve a Kyrie trade as his first order of business. – 3:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of facilitating a deal with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in championship pursuit. – 3:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson (right knee management) OUT tonight at #Celtics. #Suns – 3:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Cam Johnson will be out tonight due to right knee injury management – 3:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson has been added to the Suns’ injury report and is out today against the Celtics due to right knee injury management – 3:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Season 3 of View From The Rafters is starting soon 👀🎧
Subscribe now to listen all season long ⤵️ – 3:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A first look at the domino effect of the Kyrie Irving trade demand on the Celtics and across the NBA heading into the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
SportsBetting.ag just sent me these odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team:
Lakers 2-1
Heat 3-1
Mavericks 4-1
Clippers 4-1
Bulls 7-1
Hawks 7-1
Jazz 8-1
Timberwolves 14-1
Kings 16-1
Celtics 100-1 – 3:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
When Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics, I used Jurassic Park and chaos theory to try and explain what happened.
Might be worth revisiting for Nets fans
celticshub.com/2019/07/02/cha… – 3:05 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“The decisiveness of the new Mikal Bridges.” – @Zach Lowe pic.twitter.com/dJKRsneHGO – 2:56 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kyrie Irving after the loss to Boston two days ago: “Just take the lessons and, as one of the leaders, just see where I can continue to prepare better and lead a better example out there.” pic.twitter.com/FvujqJX1Yu – 2:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
What Kyrie Irving trade demand means for Celtics in East playoff race masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Rooting for Kyrie-to-Boston scenarios so I can witness the Internet burning to the ground – 2:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BLOCK OF THE #EUROLEAGUE SEASON NOMINEE FROM DEVIN BOOKER?! 😱
pic.twitter.com/r5B6eqEM2U – 2:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – 2:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“The significance of being the first woman of color to hold this role is important because it shows that there are opportunities.”
📺 Assistant GM and VP of Operations, Morgan Cato, tells the importance of discipline, hard work and character, on the newest episode of Courtside. pic.twitter.com/VgxkRKKCy0 – 2:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“The significance of being the first woman of color to hold this role is important because it shows that there are opportunities.”
📺 Assistant GM and VP of Operations, Morgan Cato, tells the importance of discipline, hard work and character, on the newest episode of Courstide. pic.twitter.com/xdNshZaO7Z – 2:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That historic Celtics blowout really left a lasting mark with Kyrie I guess – 1:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“As a coach, you see the trends of the league: long, athletic, multi-dimensional guys that can play on both ends of the floor. That just makes it easier for you to get things done on both ends.”
Why losses to DET and BOS tell us what the Nets need to add nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:34 PM
