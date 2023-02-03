Tim MacMahon: Bones Hyland is getting traded, it's just a matter of where and what for

NBA Central: “Bones Hyland is getting traded. It’s a matter of where and for what.” 👀 – @Tim MacMahon (h/t @_TradeDeadline) pic.twitter.com/dfXYz12lva
James Plowright @British_Buzz
One of the things I look into before any Hyland trade.
Why is a 2nd year player, who has a 6th man role on the current best team in the western conference not happy? – 8:06 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
This was a very small (and maybe insignificant) part of Michael Malone’s postgame presser, but when asked about the Nuggets’ contingent at All-Star weekend he said, in part: “I think it’s wonderful that Bones Hyland is going to represent the Denver Nuggets at All-Star weekend.” – 12:29 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Warriors 134-117:
-Joker: 22-14-16 on 9/13, ho hum
-Jamal: 33-5-8 on 12/23
-6 Nuggets had at least 17 points
-Bones DNP-CD
Nuggets are 24-4 at home now, and as it turns out, they really needed Jamal Murray the last 2 years! pic.twitter.com/eOY1cBPoQ2 – 11:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson and Davon Reed are about to check in. Bones Hyland gets a DNP-CD. – 11:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets benched Bones Hyland in the 2nd half two nights ago vs. NOLA, and the second unit played great defense. He’s out of the rotation tonight and the bench defense is non-existent. – 9:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Are the Nuggets really doin No Bones at all tonight? That’s a pretty big doghouse. Is this how you tank a guy’s value so you can’t trade him?
Malone’s playing 3-D chess I guess. pic.twitter.com/sLrEYcYXRS – 9:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It is impossible to separate Bones being out of the rotation and his name being mentioned in trade talks. – 9:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets going with Murray, Brown, Braun, Green, Nnaji off the bench. No Bones yet and they have played nine guys. – 9:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 5:21 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: ‘There’s a handful of teams who have registered interest. Among those teams, two teams I know for sure: Minnesota, and Charlotte’. -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
Chris Haynes on Bones Hyland: ‘Sources informed me that he is very open to being traded for a larger role.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
Mike Singer: I’ve heard a number of teams, I’ve heard a lot of teams, I’m not going to say those teams, because I haven’t confirmed them. But I definitely feel comfortable in saying there’s significant interest in Bones Hyland. -via Spotify / February 1, 2023