Tyrese Haliburton trolls Wally Szczerbiak after making All-Star roster

Fred Katz: Tyrese Haliburton’s new profile pic after making All-Star last night: pic.twitter.com/jiYpXmrZpr
“Mr. Supposed Wannabe Fake All-Star” has a new profile photo.
I asked John Haliburton about Wally’s comments: “My son laughed about it. I was on the phone, about to give Wally a text, and then I went, ‘No, let your play talk.’”
And Ty did just that.
Kings-Pacers gameday live: Fox out vs. Indiana; Sabonis, Haliburton named NBA All-Stars sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:59 AM
LAL-IND thoughts:
-Need to see some AD/Bryant together minutes. Just to find out.
-Russ was good despite shooting terribly
-Hachimura’s size helps
-Nesmith! Should have gotten more shots.
-Turner should have gotten more shots too
-Good to see Haliburton back. Theis too! – 10:00 AM
‘I already knew!’: Why Tyrese Haliburton’s All-Star arrival doesn’t surprise his dad
fieldhousefiles.com/p/night-ty-hal… – 9:05 AM
Tyrese Haliburton on what it means to be selected to his first All-Star Game 🎮⭐️
pic.twitter.com/xr97jMsWrT – 11:23 PM
LeBron on @Anthony Davis, the game-saving D on Haliburton:
“AD can guard everyone in this league … we feel real confident that if we decide to go to a swtich package that he can (defend guards). AD did a great job of being able to contain Haliburton, and get the ball.” – 10:22 PM
Entering this season, Tyrese Haliburton had two goals: “I want to be a 20-and-10 guy and I want to be an All-Star. Those are two personal goals for me that I think are attainable.”
@Tyrese Haliburton is now an All-Star, while averaging 20.2 PPG and 10.2 APG: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-in… – 9:47 PM
Advanced numbers say James Harden was rightfully the odd man out of the All-Star game.
The basic box score numbers say he should’ve absolutely been in over one of DeRozan, Holiday, and Haliburton.
Thoughts on his case:
thepaintedlines.com/joel-embiid-na… – 9:35 PM
Most games with 10+ REB this season:
— Domantas Sabonis
Most games with 10+ AST this season:
— Tyrese Haliburton
Win win trade. pic.twitter.com/YfqGroKBer – 9:32 PM
big-time block by AD on Haliburton on the switch, but also great job by Schroder to wall off Hield from setting screen to get a better matchup for Hali. – 9:21 PM
Pat Bev may have picked Haliburton clean. Ref called a foul on the court, but Darvin Ham is challenging the ruling. – 9:11 PM
Before the season began, I thought Turner made no sense for the Pacers’ timeline, even knowing how good Haliburton is. But seeing what they have in Mathurin, Nesmith and Nembhard, keeping Turner around, at least for a longer look, absolutely checks out. AK – 8:43 PM
Two straight PF’s on Myles Turner (18 points, 12 boards in 24 minutes) send him to the bench with 4:22 left in the 3rd Q.
Haliburton continues to dice up LAL’s defense, with 23 points and 8 assists, as Indy leads 88-76. – 8:38 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is so damn nice pic.twitter.com/s95tqd7aZQ – 8:37 PM
Tyrese Haliburton gathers so quickly even if his release is a bit slow. – 8:34 PM
Haliburton out here distributing ten cent pieces to all the citizens of the realm. – 8:27 PM
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Nembhard’s defense remains a plus but some of the offensive fails have been tragic of late. Can’t even get the handoff to Haliburton to start play successfully. – 7:57 PM
Indy is 23-18 with Tyrese Haliburton healthy this season. They lost 9 of their last 10 games with him injured, but are right back to form with his return.
LAL trail 56-48 with 4 min. left in the 2nd Q. – 7:57 PM
Now a couple of threes too. Haliburton going bonkers here in his first game back. What a difference this dude makes. – 7:53 PM
Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton were traded for one another last season.
Now, they’re both All-Stars. Guess the trade worked out? 👀 pic.twitter.com/P7vmxJfwT1 – 7:50 PM
Please don’t be dumb enough to even listen to anyone using Tyrese Haliburton’s deserved all-star selection in the East and De’Aaron Fox’s snub in the West to trash the trade.
The stupid takes from people who don’t watch are often the loudest on these days. Ignore them. – 7:40 PM
Between the sellout crowd, LeBron playing, Haliburton named an All-Star and Theis making his season debut … the last half hour was A LOT.
Pacers were positive in the 1st for the second consecutive game, lead the Lakers 35-30 – 7:40 PM
Between the sellout crowd, LeBron playing, Haliburton named an All-Star and Theis making his season debut … the last half hour was A LOT.
Pacers were positive in the 1st for the second consecutive game, lead the the Lakers 35-30. – 7:39 PM
The Pacers are out to a 27-16 lead over the Lakers with 3:54 left in the first quarter. Tyrese Haliburton, who was named an All-Star moments before the game, is off to a quick start with 11 points and 2 assists. – 7:25 PM
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Tyrese Haliburton tottally deserved to be an All-Star. His development this season is remarkable. He carries the franchise and turned the Pacers to a Play-In hunters. Great reward for Tyrese “the double-double machine” Haliburton. #BoomBaby #NBAAllStar – 7:13 PM
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star. – 7:07 PM
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
OFFICIAL: Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton voted to the 2023 NBA All-Star game.
A first-time All-Star at 22 years old.
(It was announced just as team intros started here at GFH.) – 7:06 PM
2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM
My East all star reserve picks
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Pascal Siakam
Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is starting for the Pacers tonight in his return from injury. The Kings will visit the Pacers tomorrow. – 6:37 PM
#East reserves shortly, which are chosen by #NBA coaches.
Would expect Jaylen Brown to be named to his 2nd ASG.
Relative locks:
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Safe bets:
Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam
One of … Butler, Siakam, Brunson, Holiday, Derozan, Murray, Young, Porzingis – 6:14 PM
Tyrese Haliburton in uniform going thru warmup rn, in case you were wondering. – 5:47 PM
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
To his credit, Sczczerbiak did publicly apologize, but didn’t personally apologize to Haliburton when the Pacers revisited Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. For the record, Haliburton ranks eighth among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star game fan voting. And yeah, he heard what Sczczerbiak said. Of course, he did. “I don’t think it really bothered me all that much, to be honest,” he said recently. “… Like if it was somebody else, who really meant a lot to me growing up or something, like that would have bothered me. … I don’t really care about it that much. But you know, people have my back, I appreciate that, that’s always love. “I think maybe it’s been on my mind maybe a little bit going into these (recent) games, playing with a little more fire and juice. I take motivation from people with two (Twitter) followers; that’s just who I am.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
Haliburton is a cerebral player. He sees and absorbs everything — just watch him pass the ball. So on Tuesday, before they departed for New York City, I asked Haliburton whether Szczerbiak had reached out to him. “I haven’t talked to him,” he replied. Would you like to? “Not really.” -via Fieldhouse Files / January 11, 2023
Haliburton has now shared his reaction to his recent feat, and the Pacers star admitted that this is indeed a dream come true for him: “When I was like five, I played NBA Live ’05 and I didn’t know how to start a game other than playing the All-Star Weekend,” he said. “I would always play the All-Star Game and the Rookie-Sophomore Game, so for sure, those were the big accomplishments for me if I ever made it to the NBA. “I’m just excited, man. It’s an exciting time for me and my family, for sure.” -via Clutch Points / February 3, 2023
“Tyrese has earned it,” Carlisle said. “He’s done everything the right way. He was disappointed in the (Pacers-Kings) trade initially, but then he saw the opportunity and embraced it. He’s planted his feet here, he’s committed himself to being the on-court leader of this franchise, and he’s performed at an amazing level. A 20-and-10 point guard is gold in this league, particularly one that has the ‘it’ factor when it comes to the crowd identifying with him. “I see so much of Reggie (Miller) in him, just the way these guys move on the court, their emotions, what they’re about, how they work, so I’m really thrilled for him.” -via The Athletic / February 3, 2023