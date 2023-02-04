76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt

Jarred Vanderbilt’s name has also appeared amid the trade deadline conversation surrounding reserve big men, most notably with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told Yahoo Sports. While teams like the Indiana Pacers have viewed the 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt as an attractive option at power forward, Vanderbilt has been described by league personnel as a leading target in Philadelphia’s quest to fortify its frontcourt reserves behind Joel Embiid.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:19 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 2 fouls on Walker Kessler. He’s unhappy about both, but I think they’re both correct calls, actually. Jarred Vanderbilt enters in his place. – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Two quick fouls on Kessler. Here comes Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt to the rescue – 9:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS – 6:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
One of the possible trade destinations for Westbrook, Utah, also remains a major catalyst ahead of the deadline. Any deal that sends Westbrook to the Jazz would almost certainly include veteran point guard Mike Conley, wing shooter Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but sources told Yahoo Sports that Utah’s front office has discussed various deals across the league with each of those three players — including several combinations of Beasley and Vanderbilt heading out of Salt Lake City together. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 4, 2023
The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory conversations surrounding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
Ironically, while Beasley was meeting with the Timberwolves and on the verge of agreeing to his contract, the current Knicks regime led by Leon Rose called to express interest in signing him, league sources told HoopsHype. Vanderbilt and Beasley have also been discussed as part of a trade package with the Atlanta Hawks for forward John Collins. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023