Austin Rivers on Mo Bamba: 'Ain’t nobody worried about him, man. He let a 5-foot-8 guy push him off and take him back to the locker room'

Jon Krawczynski: Bamba confronted Rivers by the locker room: Rivers: “He tried to run up on me or whatever. Ain’t nobody worried about him, man. I’m gonna keep it 100 with you. He let a 5-foot-8 guy push him off and take him back to the locker room. I don’t know how serious his threats were.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba got into an actual BRAWL 😳
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Part of the conversation @orlandosports had in the locker room with Markelle Fultz, who was sitting next to Mo Bamba on the bench before Mo and Austin Rivers got into an altercation that led to a fight. pic.twitter.com/lGQHtCJTDk – 11:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers on the fight with Mo Bamba. Thread… pic.twitter.com/8eQLysXtig – 11:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers both took to Instagram following their altercation during Friday’s game. pic.twitter.com/SAOdA0xDdz – 11:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Austin Rivers on his IG story after tonight’s Magic-Timberwolves altercation: pic.twitter.com/FrL46WLLG4 – 11:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba declined to speak about the on-court altercation when asked by @orlandosports.
“I have nothing to say,” Bamba said. – 11:15 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 127, Timberwolves 120
Cole Anthony – 20 pts, 8 rebs, 6 asts
Moe Wagner – 19 pts
Markelle Fultz – 15 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls
Bol Bol – 14 pts, 3 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts
Mo Bamba – 11 pts, 4 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 10 pts, 3 asts, 3 stls – 10:50 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ole Mo Bamba thought it was sweet! Coaches sons been fighting for respect their whole lives, he had to find out the hard way 👊🏽🤣 – 10:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
After being buried on the bench the past month, Mo Bamba got the start tonight because of Wendell Carter Jr.’s late injury scratch. Proceeds to get ejected while not even in the game. – 10:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yo the Orlando Magic really rolled on Austin Rivers im in tears 😂😂😂 – 10:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @orlandomagic’s Mo Bamba and Jalen Suggs, and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers, Taurean Prince, and Jaden McDaniels are issued technical fouls and ejected after an exchange during tonight’s game. – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs, Austin Rivers, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince all ejected after the Magic-Wolves dustup. – 10:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Austin Rivers, Tauren Prince, Nathan Knight, Mo Bamba and Jalen Suggs have been ejected after the Magic-Timberwolves fight. – 10:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
A fight just broke out between Austin Rivers and a Magic player right in front of Orlando’s bench. – 9:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 64, Timberwolves 57.
Moe Wagner: 13 points
Jalen Suggs: 10 points, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 8 points, 2 rebounds – 9:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: T’Wolves 34, Magic 27.
Orlando was forcing things offensively too much early on. Led to turnovers (6) and bad shots to start game. Got settled as the quarter went on.
Moe Wagner: 7 points
Mo Bamba: 6 points – 8:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba and Gary Harris going through their pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/O0C1xPeuQX – 7:42 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “This isn’t a cool moment for me. I feel embarrassed… If I throw a punch and land it the wrong way, I could break my hand and be out for the season… Go watch that video. I’ve never said nothing to him.” Austin Rivers on the fight with Mo Bamba 👀 pic.twitter.com/I0dIFv8Z9Q -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 4, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers: “I never want to fight nobody. That’s never the answer. I always do that in self defense. But when someone like that, 7-foot, he stands up in front of me and comes at me with that aggression, at that point I gotta protect myself.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 4, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers: “I just feel bad that I got thrown out of a game, and I felt I let my team down. And in the process, two other guys, important players for our team, got thrown out as well. Which makes me feel really bad.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 4, 2023