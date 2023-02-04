Live stream: Blazers 70, Bulls 59

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-26) play against the Chicago Bulls (24-27) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 70, Chicago Bulls 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
it’s halftime, Dame has 28 points 🙂
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Zew1geOul1 – 9:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
halftime in chi-town
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QDck88l9eG – 9:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 70, Bulls 59: halftime. 28 points, 3 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 3 assists for @Jerami Grant. Blazers go 9-2 in last 1:30 of the half to take an 11-point lead. – 9:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Blazers 70, Bulls 59.
Damian Lillard is having his way offensively. He’s got 28 points on 8-for-11 shooting and has made 9 of 9 free throws.
Blazers shooting 61.5 percent.
Bulls shooting 60.5 percent. – 9:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Guess this wasn’t a great day to be missing Alex Caruso. Blazers score 43 in 2ndQ and lead #Bulls at half 70-59.
Lillard has 28; LaVine 21, but 4 fouls. Bulls have been outscored 15-2 at foul line – 9:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Rotation is terrible this second quarter. Bulls down 70-59 at the half. Dame with 28 points on 8-11 shooting and 9-9 from the FT line. – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Portalnd rips off a run to close the half with a 70-59 lead.
Bulls struggling without Caruso on the perimeter to contain Lillard, who has 28 points.
LaVine leads with 21 points, but those four fouls will limit him greatly in the second half. – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Trail Blazers 70, Bulls 59 at half
LaVine 21 pts, 4 fouls
Lillard 28 pts
Portland 61.5% FG – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry definitely still playing with a bit of that puppy who hasn’t grown into his paws energy – 9:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Trendon Watford appreciation tweet.
Pocket-Wat appreciation tweet.
T-Wat appreciation tweet.
T-Dub appreciation tweet. – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry back in the game for the second time in this second quarter. His first stint lasted less than two minutes. – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine picks up his fourth foul on the offensive end of the ball after attempting to push the pace for a reverse layup in transition. – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Four fouls on Zach LaVine. In Dalen we trust! … until he quickly picks up the foul trying to slow down Dame Time! – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan has longstanding habit of rolling with players in foul trouble. Got burned this time. 4 fouls on LaVine. Dalen Terry back. – 9:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Aerial artist.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/2LlfMAV0Db – 8:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
FTAs: Portland 14, Bulls 2
Trail Blazers are attacking the rim relentlessly and Donovan has cited fouling as a season-long issue – 8:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine is leading the Bulls in scoring with 17 points, but he’s also sitting on three fouls. – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Hell of a list Thomas joined tonight, per Nets PR. – 8:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Quite the company for the young guard. – 8:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lillard is putting fouls on the #Bulls. Ayo & Zach have 3, Coby White 2 midway thru 2ndQ – 8:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3-point shooter fouled alert
And Coby White, Zach LaVine have two fouls and Ayo Dosunmu has 3 fouls and Alex Caruso isn’t here to guard Damian Lillard. – 8:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
professional bucket getter, Damian Lillard
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/a9ywQ5TQ0E – 8:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is not an All-Star and he gets why, Alex Caruso is again sidelined with an injury, and some Andre Drummond talk … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/4… – 8:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Dalen Terry minutes with eight minutes left in the second quarter! – 8:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Damian Lillard is cooking early. 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Not a good sign for the Bulls without Caruso. – 8:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
In eight games at the United Center, Damian Lillard has averaged 25.5 points. Last time he was here was in 2020-21 when he scored 44 and had 2 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Lillard’s off to another fast start tonight, he has 19 at the 8:01 mark of 2ndQ – 8:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I love watching guys like Gary Payton II. Gotta respect how hard he plays. pic.twitter.com/XCDgJhupmI – 8:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler taking in Blazers games a week apart is pretty big for us 40-something dudes – 8:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach with 15 points in the opening quarter.
@NBA2K | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/RlO5bGDSgf – 8:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Don’t forget about Dre.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/npxMsX5qha – 8:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Man. Wizards lose to the Nets after blowing a 23-point lead, one night after losing a 20-point lead to the Blazers.
Beal hurt on Friday, Kuzma on Saturday. A brutal 24 hours for the Wizards. – 8:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine off to a fast start with 15 pts and #Bulls lead Portland 34-27 after 1stQ. Blazers typically start slow and have won five of last six. LaVine and Ayo each have 2 fouls, which could be a concern with Lillard in house – 8:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 34, Blazers 27: end of first quarter. 9 points for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 2 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 53 percent, CHI 64 percent. – 8:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine drops 15 points in the first quarter to lead the Bulls to a 34-27 lead.
Coby White heating up early and the Dragic-Drummond connection was cooking there at the end of the frame. – 8:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Might have to throw John Butler Jr. out there out of necessity tonight if Eubanks can’t go. – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine with a 15-point first quarter. Talked to him at shootaround about his confidence in his game/standing in league after All-Star omission for first time in 3 years.
⬇️ nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby doing work!
@CobyWhite| @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RrPJurzabJ – 8:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
simply sensational
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yYnb8FNAqY – 8:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AIR PAT.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/di5FIqBYlu – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2 fouls on LaVine, who has 10 quick points. He didn’t like that call from Scott Foster and I agree – 8:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams absolutely soars for a lob dunk. Another solid start for him, 4 points so far. – 8:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo from the parking lot 😮💨
@MOR_Docs | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/Mc4PWgP5JQ – 8:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who do you think leads us in scoring tonight?
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/gGCQ0GIZh9 – 7:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
in sync, in rhythm
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/rMXaiC5Iap – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting 5️⃣ tonight vs. the Trailblazers.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/aIAZBVylZe – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo in the Raging Bull Jordan 5s 🔴
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/wmBFvSlz44 – 7:21 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Let’s goooo, #RipCity
Blazers at Bulls
Join us for the Toyota Tip-off Show at 4:30pm!! pic.twitter.com/2GnPseSfKM – 7:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s funny, by losing to Portland tonight, #Bulls would improve their chances of getting Blazers’ 1st-round pick this year. It’s top-14 protected, so they need to make playoffs. – 6:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Caruso (foot) is out, Williams and Vucevic in tonight vs. Blazers. #Bulls – 6:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso (foot sprain) will not play against Portland tonight, Billy Donovan says. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is out vs. Trail Blazers, per Donovan.
Patrick Williams is in. – 6:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Adam Sandler headlines the United Center tomorrow and sounds like he’ll be in attendance for Bulls-Trail Blazers this evening. – 6:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/qNb8uDt2uz – 6:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is OUT tonight in Brooklyn with a left foot injury. His foot landed on Anfernee Simons last night, Wes Unseld Jr. said, and Beal tweaked it. – 4:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) is OUT for Wizards-Nets, he landed on Anfernee Simons foot – 4:31 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
just over here daydreaming about deep dish pizza and the blazers earning their 4th straight win tonight as they visit the bulls
see you at 4:30 for the pregame show!! – 4:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Gary Payton II is probable to return tonight vs. the Bulls after missing last night’s game in Washington with a non-COVID illness. – 2:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 2/4 @Portland Trail Blazers @ CHI:
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Brown III (G League Assignment)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Payton II (Non-Covid Illness) – 2:28 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls swap guards, land All-Star in this proposed trade by ESPN. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/mock-tra… – 2:05 PM
