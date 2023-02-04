Blazers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,798,246 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $6,276,866 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

