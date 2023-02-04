Bojan Bogdanovic expected to stay put in Detroit through trade deadline

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bojan Bogdanovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic are reportedly drawing interest from the Mavericks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eVjpQDeovx – 12:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs reportedly interested in Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic and Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic sportando.basketball/en/mavs-intere… – 9:53 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
More on this storyline
The Lakers had Westbrook trade discussions with teams in the approach to Thursday’s deadline, including with the Utah Jazz. There’s skepticism that the Detroit Pistons will trade Bojan Bogdanovic, though Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. could be a floor-spacer the Lakers might pursue. The team could also have interest in Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as they try to add shooting. -via Los Angeles Times / February 3, 2023
Would the Dallas Mavericks take Irving? “Yes,” high-ranking officials with knowledge of the Mavericks’ plans said in texts to Yahoo Sports multiple times Friday afternoon. They also want Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta — they’re desperate and determined to get help for Luka Doncic before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 3, 2023
Marc Stein: ‘I heard from from one source this week, even if somebody offers the unprotected first that all you media guys have been talking about for ages, this person still thinks that Detroit’s gonna say no, that they are that serious about keeping Bojan Bogdanovic.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023