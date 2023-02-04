Cavaliers strongly interested in Josh Hart

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 124, Wizards 116: FINAL. 33 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 29 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 21 points, 9 rebounds for @Josh Hart. 21 points, 5 assists for @Trendon Watford. Blazers rally from 20 down to end Wiz’s 6-game win streak. – 9:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Hart’s three gives the Blazers their first lead in this game with under 8 min. to go in the 4th. Wizards had a 20-point lead in the first quarter. – 9:02 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies. Portland: Josh Hart, Jermai Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard.
Grizz start: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 6:54 PM
Josh Hart: No one more deserving. Congrats Zero @Dame_Lillard -via Twitter @joshhart / February 3, 2023