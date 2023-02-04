Live stream: Clippers 14, Knicks 8

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-26) play against the New York Knicks (28-25) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 14, New York Knicks 8 (Q1 08:14)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Paul George 3 is first Clippers lead vs Knicks since 6:29 of the 3rd quarter in the May 9, 2021 matchup.

Clippers blew a 10-point lead in that game and never led in the two matchups last season. – That Paul George 3 is first Clippers lead vs Knicks since 6:29 of the 3rd quarter in the May 9, 2021 matchup.Clippers blew a 10-point lead in that game and never led in the two matchups last season. – 7:13 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

I’m fairly certain every Clippers game in MSG since I’ve been on the beat has been a Sunday morning game … this one Saturday in primetime. – I’m fairly certain every Clippers game in MSG since I’ve been on the beat has been a Sunday morning game … this one Saturday in primetime. – 7:12 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – 6:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. 6:48 PM Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here are Tyronn Lue and Tom Thibodeau on the southpaw Knicks 6:42 PM Here are Tyronn Lue and Tom Thibodeau on the southpaw Knicks pic.twitter.com/5xk9q9VWvk

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 2/4

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

NYK

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Jericho Sims

Quentin Grimes

Jalen Brunson – STARTERS 2/4LACKawhi LeonardMarcus Morris Sr.Ivica ZubacPaul GeorgeTerance MannNYKRJ BarrettJulius RandleJericho SimsQuentin GrimesJalen Brunson – 6:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight at New York

Knicks starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims

Former Clipper Isaiah Hartenstein will come off bench. – Clippers are starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight at New YorkKnicks starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho SimsFormer Clipper Isaiah Hartenstein will come off bench. – 6:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I know I’ve been in LA for a long time

But there’s a LOT of people in New York lol – I know I’ve been in LA for a long timeBut there’s a LOT of people in New York lol – 6:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks say Jalen Brunson is available tonight. – Knicks say Jalen Brunson is available tonight. – 6:12 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce Jalen Brunson will return to action tonight vs. the Clippers – Knicks announce Jalen Brunson will return to action tonight vs. the Clippers – 6:12 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson, unlike Kyrie Irving, is available to play today. – Jalen Brunson, unlike Kyrie Irving, is available to play today. – 6:12 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Pregame, Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Tom Thibodeau says that Knicks (and former Clippers) big man Isaiah Hartenstein seems “a lot more comfortable” of late. – Tom Thibodeau says that Knicks (and former Clippers) big man Isaiah Hartenstein seems “a lot more comfortable” of late. – 5:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for the Knicks tonight vs. LAC. – Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for the Knicks tonight vs. LAC. – 5:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision tonight vs Clippers – Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision tonight vs Clippers – 5:17 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is day-to-day, that Ben is getting on the court tomorrow and a decision can be made then about if he’ll play against the Clippers on Monday. – Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is day-to-day, that Ben is getting on the court tomorrow and a decision can be made then about if he’ll play against the Clippers on Monday. – 4:24 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.

open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Let’s keep it a buck about the last Clippers game before turning the page to tonight

Clippers lost their *lead* because they couldn’t stop Giannis.

But they still had 107 seconds to go win the game. The defense gave them a chance. The PG/Kawhi led offense didn’t come through. – Let’s keep it a buck about the last Clippers game before turning the page to tonightClippers lost their *lead* because they couldn’t stop Giannis.But they still had 107 seconds to go win the game. The defense gave them a chance. The PG/Kawhi led offense didn’t come through. – 2:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

