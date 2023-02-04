Live stream: Clippers 14, Knicks 8

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-26) play against the New York Knicks (28-25) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 14, New York Knicks 8 (Q1 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Paul George 3 is first Clippers lead vs Knicks since 6:29 of the 3rd quarter in the May 9, 2021 matchup.
Clippers blew a 10-point lead in that game and never led in the two matchups last season. – 7:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I’m fairly certain every Clippers game in MSG since I’ve been on the beat has been a Sunday morning game … this one Saturday in primetime. – 7:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – 6:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL – 6:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here are Tyronn Lue and Tom Thibodeau on the southpaw Knicks pic.twitter.com/5xk9q9VWvk – 6:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/4
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Jericho Sims
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson – 6:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight at New York
Knicks starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims
Former Clipper Isaiah Hartenstein will come off bench. – 6:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I know I’ve been in LA for a long time
But there’s a LOT of people in New York lol – 6:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson will return to action tonight vs. the Clippers – 6:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tom Thibodeau says that Knicks (and former Clippers) big man Isaiah Hartenstein seems “a lot more comfortable” of late. – 5:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for the Knicks tonight vs. LAC. – 5:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision tonight vs Clippers – 5:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Vando joins #TripTrivia to talk New York Fashion Week and living a Vegan lifestyle 🚗
Watch the full episode on YouTube | https://t.co/Dled6EtEon
@kengarff | @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/P79O5tnIMq – 4:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is day-to-day, that Ben is getting on the court tomorrow and a decision can be made then about if he’ll play against the Clippers on Monday. – 4:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🖐️ things to know about today’s matchup!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 4:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Let’s keep it a buck about the last Clippers game before turning the page to tonight
Clippers lost their *lead* because they couldn’t stop Giannis.
But they still had 107 seconds to go win the game. The defense gave them a chance. The PG/Kawhi led offense didn’t come through. – 2:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Fielding fake, Knicks-related trades from readers to evaluate in a story this upcoming week. If you want to submit any fake trades, you can send them in here: theathletic.com/4139488/2023/0… – 2:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Game Day in NYC 🏙️
🕓 4:00PM PT
🆚 @New York Knicks
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/9jtvWGQCXD – 1:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The likely scenario, league sources say, is that Dallas’ Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) will miss at least one more game beyond tonight’s ABC game at Golden State before joining the team for Wednesday’s road date with the Clippers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:09 PM
