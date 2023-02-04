Clippers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,631,050 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,148,481 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

