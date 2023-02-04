Clippers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,631,050 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,148,481 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
