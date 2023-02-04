D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood on Clippers' radar

This Substack was the first to report that the Clippers are seeking to upgrade both their frontcourt and backcourt and before the deadline. I’ve heard two new names that the Clippers have been monitoring for those respective searches: Dallas’ Christian Wood and Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Really impressive 4th quarter from D’Angelo Russell. He’s all over the place defensively and the shot-making has been nuts.
In a game where it would have been easy to just fold, he didn’t. – 10:39 PM
Really impressive 4th quarter from D’Angelo Russell. He’s all over the place defensively and the shot-making has been nuts.
In a game where it would have been easy to just fold, he didn’t. – 10:39 PM
Christian Wood @Chriswood_5
Back on twitter .. Shoutout to everyone who voted for me for all star I appreciate it fr going to get it next year ..#JustWait – 9:19 PM
Back on twitter .. Shoutout to everyone who voted for me for all star I appreciate it fr going to get it next year ..#JustWait – 9:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With DLo playing off-ball, and finding his shot through that, the Wolves really need JMac back or a point guard at the deadline. The turnovers with DLo or Nowell initiating the action are just way too frequent. – 8:47 PM
With DLo playing off-ball, and finding his shot through that, the Wolves really need JMac back or a point guard at the deadline. The turnovers with DLo or Nowell initiating the action are just way too frequent. – 8:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For tomorrow night’s Mavs game at Golden State, Luka is out (right heel contusion). Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber remain out and Davis Bertans is out after suffering a left calf strain last night. Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable (right knee injury recovery). – 6:10 PM
For tomorrow night’s Mavs game at Golden State, Luka is out (right heel contusion). Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber remain out and Davis Bertans is out after suffering a left calf strain last night. Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable (right knee injury recovery). – 6:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Luka Doncic and Christian Wood have both been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors vs. Mavs game – 3:42 PM
Luka Doncic and Christian Wood have both been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors vs. Mavs game – 3:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood after first practice since left thumb fracture: “Ready to go!”
Said it’s unlikely he plays tomorrow in Mavs-Warriors, but Monday vs. Jazz or Wednesday vs. Clippers a stronger possibility for return. – 1:49 PM
Christian Wood after first practice since left thumb fracture: “Ready to go!”
Said it’s unlikely he plays tomorrow in Mavs-Warriors, but Monday vs. Jazz or Wednesday vs. Clippers a stronger possibility for return. – 1:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Look who’s back, back again.
Christian Wood is back (at Mavs practice), tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/Mp83jBAyL1 – 1:17 PM
Look who’s back, back again.
Christian Wood is back (at Mavs practice), tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/Mp83jBAyL1 – 1:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Christian Wood is part of Mavs’ post-practice scrimmage. Handling and catching the ball with his left hand (fractured thumb) without issue. – 1:16 PM
Christian Wood is part of Mavs’ post-practice scrimmage. Handling and catching the ball with his left hand (fractured thumb) without issue. – 1:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Full details from Jason Kidd Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber’s injuries, possible returns for the Mavericks before the All-Star break: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:22 PM
Full details from Jason Kidd Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber’s injuries, possible returns for the Mavericks before the All-Star break: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:22 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Update from Jason Kidd tonight, Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber have been cleared for practice. Kidd said it’s possible Wood could play on the next road trip and that Wood is closer to playing than Kleber. – 7:28 PM
Update from Jason Kidd tonight, Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber have been cleared for practice. Kidd said it’s possible Wood could play on the next road trip and that Wood is closer to playing than Kleber. – 7:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber both have been cleared for court work/scrimmaging. Next step is a practice session Friday. C-Wood has a chance to play on upcoming five game trip, per Jason Kidd. – 7:08 PM
Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber both have been cleared for court work/scrimmaging. Next step is a practice session Friday. C-Wood has a chance to play on upcoming five game trip, per Jason Kidd. – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring surgery) have been cleared for “court work” and to practice with contact.
Said Kleber won’t play on Mavs’ upcoming 5-game road trip, but said Wood has a chance to return then. Both will travel. – 6:50 PM
Jason Kidd says Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring surgery) have been cleared for “court work” and to practice with contact.
Said Kleber won’t play on Mavs’ upcoming 5-game road trip, but said Wood has a chance to return then. Both will travel. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs bigs Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (fractured left thumb) are out tonight but have been fully cleared to practice. – 6:49 PM
Mavs bigs Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (fractured left thumb) are out tonight but have been fully cleared to practice. – 6:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Check out the newest episode of “The Answer” with @Dane Moore talking all things Timberwolves. What’s changed since January? What are the expectations and the latest on D’Angelo Russell ahead of the trade deadline. youtu.be/36Ch8l6z69g – 1:32 PM
Check out the newest episode of “The Answer” with @Dane Moore talking all things Timberwolves. What’s changed since January? What are the expectations and the latest on D’Angelo Russell ahead of the trade deadline. youtu.be/36Ch8l6z69g – 1:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Timberwolves backcourt this season:
DLo — Ant —
17.8 PPG 24.9 PPG
6.2 APG 6.1 RPG
1.1 SPG 1.7 SPG
46/39/85% 46/37/77%
Top __ guard duo this season. pic.twitter.com/i5IAP2sKkJ – 11:26 AM
Timberwolves backcourt this season:
DLo — Ant —
17.8 PPG 24.9 PPG
6.2 APG 6.1 RPG
1.1 SPG 1.7 SPG
46/39/85% 46/37/77%
Top __ guard duo this season. pic.twitter.com/i5IAP2sKkJ – 11:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo tonight:
29 PTS
7 3P
Made the same amount of 3s as the Splash Bros. pic.twitter.com/Za4hKffynK – 10:45 PM
DLo tonight:
29 PTS
7 3P
Made the same amount of 3s as the Splash Bros. pic.twitter.com/Za4hKffynK – 10:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
D’Angelo Russell with 14 fourth quarter points already. Still 5:33 left. It’s 21-9 Timberwolves so far in the quarter. Warriors have led by as many as 14. They’re now down one. Steve Kerr using a condensed eight-man rotation in this second half. – 10:10 PM
D’Angelo Russell with 14 fourth quarter points already. Still 5:33 left. It’s 21-9 Timberwolves so far in the quarter. Warriors have led by as many as 14. They’re now down one. Steve Kerr using a condensed eight-man rotation in this second half. – 10:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dunno how much it comes through on TV, but body language all night has screamed that DLo *really* wants this win against his old team (and specifically Draymond).
And now DLo is blacked out — seven made 3s again, with plenty of time to go. – 10:09 PM
Dunno how much it comes through on TV, but body language all night has screamed that DLo *really* wants this win against his old team (and specifically Draymond).
And now DLo is blacked out — seven made 3s again, with plenty of time to go. – 10:09 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
No changes on #Pelicans injury list, via @MorrisBartLLC. Dallas lists Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood as out for Thursday’s Southwest Division matchup: https://t.co/VhKnuzB29X pic.twitter.com/Ww7I2DPNkc – 5:26 PM
No changes on #Pelicans injury list, via @MorrisBartLLC. Dallas lists Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood as out for Thursday’s Southwest Division matchup: https://t.co/VhKnuzB29X pic.twitter.com/Ww7I2DPNkc – 5:26 PM
More on this storyline
The Minnesota Timberwolves have certainly not ruled out trading D’Angelo Russell, but he has played well in December and January. “He has been a good offensive player for them,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “That noise, to me, has kind of quieted. I know there are deals out there that they would do. I don’t think any teams have met those deal points yet.” -via RealGM / February 2, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to reinvest in D’Angelo Russell after this season. -via Bleacher Report / January 31, 2023
Christopher Hine: D’Angelo Russell on Anthony Edwards’ ability to listen: “You see him just taking it and putting it into his toolbox and trying to utilize it … In this league, it’s a special talent to have. Take things, incorporate them into what you’re doing & be successful at the same time.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / January 30, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee, injury recovery) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game at Golden State. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain), Luka Dončić (right heel contusion), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) are all out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / February 3, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (heel) will not fly with the team today and thus miss Saturday’s Golden State opener of a five-game trip … but Christian Wood (thumb) is progressing toward a likely Monday return after seven games out. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 3, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Christian Wood, D'Angelo Russell, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves