Live stream: Hawks 6, Nuggets 5

The Atlanta Hawks (27-26) play against the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 6, Denver Nuggets 5 (Q1 09:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone just called a timeout after an Atlanta missed corner three.
That’s pretty rare. He was yelling about something. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. with a steal before Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon for a dunk. Nuggets up 5-2 early. – 9:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets take on the Atlanta Hawks.
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are in and in the starting lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/wX7MHxvAvN – 8:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters vs the Nuggets tonight in Denver. pic.twitter.com/U6L2tG3GTq – 8:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Hawks are going with:
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Really big lineup on the perimeter. Gonna be switchable. – 8:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nuggets coach Mike Malone once compared Cam Thomas to Vinny ‘The Microwave’ Johnson. Tonight that comp is on full display. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nuggets coach Mike Malone once compared Cam Thomas to Vinny ‘The Microwave’ Johnson. Tonight he’s been like his reincarnation. – 8:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland are all available tonight vs. Hawks. – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available for tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available tonight, #Nuggets say. – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s game against the Hawks 🎙 pic.twitter.com/bTUnto8wNN – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the start of Thursday’s game against the Nuggets, Draymond Green was a late scratch due to right calf tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/inj… – 8:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Denver:
Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is out. – 7:43 PM
For tonight’s game at Denver:
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is out tonight against the Nuggets. – 7:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone, talking vet leadership and culture: “We have unbelievable veterans (mentions DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith, Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). I think it’s really important for everybody to know that…they’ve checked their egos at the door.” – 7:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone spent a lot of time today crediting the veterans for their work behind the scenes. DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith, and KCP. Malone made sure to emphasize the things that fans and media don’t see after the buzzer sounds. – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are trending toward probable tonight. – 7:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are likely to play tonight, per Michael Malone. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are “more probable than anything” for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 7:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Big upgrade on the Wolves injury report: Jordan McLaughlin is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Denver – 6:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Denver:
QUESTIONABLE
Anderson – Back Spasms
Gobert – Right Groin Soreness
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
OUT
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 6:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
🚨 DNVR Takeover night at Ball Arena.
Nuggets are 3-0 on DNVR Takeovers this season. – 6:16 PM
🚨 DNVR Takeover night at Ball Arena.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have three players among the NBA’s top-20 in block percentage:
Onyeka Okongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins. pic.twitter.com/924bLoko5t – 6:01 PM
Hawks have three players among the NBA’s top-20 in block percentage:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really fun convo! Just ended. Replay below. Good stuff from Nuggets fans in the Q&A portion. twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR… – 5:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. – 3:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, holding off on the rebound a beat to negate the 2-for-1 opportunity Utah tried to set up pic.twitter.com/8BRGBNUEua – 3:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Injury report for tonight against the Nuggets. Hawks guard Trae Young is questionable with a non-COVID illness. pic.twitter.com/jjBeMef94V – 3:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Denver:
Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is questionable. – 3:00 PM
For tonight’s game at Denver:
