Live stream: Hawks 6, Nuggets 5

The Atlanta Hawks (27-26) play against the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 6, Denver Nuggets 5 (Q1 09:53)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Singer @msinger

KCP is down on the sidelines. May have landed on someone's foot.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone just called a timeout after an Atlanta missed corner three.

Michael Malone just called a timeout after an Atlanta missed corner three.

That's pretty rare. He was yelling about something.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Porter Jr. with a steal before Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon for a dunk. Nuggets up 5-2 early.

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Nuggets take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are in and in the starting lineup as well.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Hawks are going with:

Dejounte Murray

AJ Griffin

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Hawks are going with:

Dejounte Murray

AJ Griffin

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Really big lineup on the perimeter. Gonna be switchable.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nuggets coach Mike Malone once compared Cam Thomas to Vinny 'The Microwave' Johnson. Tonight that comp is on full display.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nuggets coach Mike Malone once compared Cam Thomas to Vinny 'The Microwave' Johnson. Tonight he's been like his reincarnation.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland are all available tonight vs. Hawks.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available for tonight's game.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before the start of Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Draymond Green was a late scratch due to right calf tightness.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan said Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is out tonight against the Nuggets.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone, talking vet leadership and culture: "We have unbelievable veterans (mentions DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith, Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). I think it's really important for everybody to know that…they've checked their egos at the door."

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone spent a lot of time today crediting the veterans for their work behind the scenes. DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith, and KCP. Malone made sure to emphasize the things that fans and media don't see after the buzzer sounds.

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are trending toward probable tonight.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are likely to play tonight, per Michael Malone.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are "more probable than anything" for tonight's game against Atlanta.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Big upgrade on the Wolves injury report: Jordan McLaughlin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE

Anderson – Back Spasms

Gobert – Right Groin Soreness

McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game vs. Denver:

QUESTIONABLE

Anderson – Back Spasms

Gobert – Right Groin Soreness

McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

OUT

Towns – Right Calf Strain

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

🚨 DNVR Takeover night at Ball Arena.

🚨 DNVR Takeover night at Ball Arena.

Nuggets are 3-0 on DNVR Takeovers this season.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have three players among the NBA’s top-20 in block percentage:

Hawks have three players among the NBA's top-20 in block percentage:

Onyeka Okongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Really fun convo! Just ended. Replay below. Good stuff from Nuggets fans in the Q&A portion.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young, holding off on the rebound a beat to negate the 2-for-1 opportunity Utah tried to set up