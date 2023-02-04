Hawks vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,589,473 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,524,826 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NBABlackburn
Drunk and watching my own Nuggets content for some reason, AMA – 2:19 AM