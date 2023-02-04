Heat not interested in trading Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook

The Lakers are surely searching for continued upgrades to their lineup around LeBron James and Anthony Davis following their January addition of Rui Hachimura, sources said, and have held conversations with both Utah and Charlotte regarding trading Russell Westbrook and the final year of his $47 million salary. It’s been repeated by league personnel that Miami has little regard for swapping Kyle Lowry for Westbrook.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knee soreness again sidelines Heat’s Kyle Lowry; Erik Spoelstra updates Victor Oladipo’s injury status. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tyler Herro reflects on jersey moment; Udonis Haslem going to All-Star Game. – 1:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to see doctor about troublesome left knee; where things stand. And an Oladipo injury update. And my report from Herro’s jersey retirement last night in the Milwaukee suburbs and what made it a special night: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry has some knee swelling and will be evaluated when the team returns to Miami. Gabe Vincent expected to play tonight; Victor Oladipo not expected to play tonight. – 12:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry, at shootaround here in Milwaukee, said he’s not sure how long he will be out with knee soreness. Will see a doctor when returns to Miami. – 12:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, Westbrook is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a non-COVID illness. AK – 12:08 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce Russell Westbrook has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 11:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Russell Westbrook has been downgraded to questionable for today’s game against New Orleans because of a non-COVID illness – 11:51 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 11:51 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook is questionable tonight in New Orleans with a non-Covid illness. – 11:20 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Russell Westbrook is questionable for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 11:02 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was added to the injury report last night. Lowry is listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks because of left knee soreness.
Lowry’s left knee has been an in issue that has required treatment and forced him to miss some time in December, January and now February. – 7:43 AM
Kyle Lowry was added to the injury report last night. Lowry is listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks because of left knee soreness.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton’s come in and stabilized the Jazz’s scoring… he really is just so talented, and love his effort on D.
I kinda wonder if the biggest way you could upgrade his impact immediately is by adding some Kyle Lowry-esque grift? Draw some fouls on both ends more often? – 9:34 PM
Collin Sexton’s come in and stabilized the Jazz’s scoring… he really is just so talented, and love his effort on D.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
A Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving straight swap (yes, it works because of the Irving trade bonus) would cost the Nets an additional $56M toward their already $109M luxury tax penalty. – 6:54 PM
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the Heat had zero interest in Kyrie over the summer and wouldn’t entertain a Lowry swap, but I do wonder how the last four months changed their thinking — if at all. – 3:51 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
If the Nets make a trade with the Lakers for Kyrie Irving they’re not doing it because they want Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract. He’s gone. It will be for future assets. Would the Nets turn down a Lakers trade that includes two future first round picks and Max Christie? – 3:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – 2:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat on pace to set modern day NBA record for close games in a season; what the data reveals about what Miami does and doesn’t do well in the clutch and player clutch metrics. PLUS Haslem on playing; Lowry on his shooting; more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From late last night: Lowry addresses his situation, as scoring drought continues. Spoelstra on the Dedmon decision. And lots of notes, nuggets from a wild night and Heat loss at MSG: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:56 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Kyle Lowry invisible again for the Heat, this time in loss to Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:15 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat loses to Knicks in wild game: Details, takeaways, lots of reaction. And Lowry addresses his situation late tonight, as he again has a quiet night and sits in the fourth quarter: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Kyle Lowry invisible again for Heat, this time in loss to Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A little 17-2 run by the Heaters, capped by that Lowry 3, and they’re up 67-66. – 9:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Lowry started the game off 0-for-6, but hits a 3-pointer to put Miami in front 67-66 with 2:44 to go in the third, and forcing Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout.
Heat have gone on a 17-2 run now over the past four minutes to retake the lead after being down by 14. – 9:15 PM
Kyle Lowry started the game off 0-for-6, but hits a 3-pointer to put Miami in front 67-66 with 2:44 to go in the third, and forcing Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Kyle Lowry is not going to score, and then get posted up on defense, then what? – 8:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry is a -20 at half in a 3 point game
I know there are obvious elements to his poor play, but he just doesn’t even look comfortable out there
That’s what stands out to me – 8:44 PM
Lowry is a -20 at half in a 3 point game
I know there are obvious elements to his poor play, but he just doesn’t even look comfortable out there
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry, Herro. Oladipo will be an active scratch. – 7:01 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Hate seeing Shane Lowry and his caddie Bo splitting, but at least we’ll always have this @PGATOURLIVE moment.
@TheDouglasFresh @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/J1zJw3y4n3 – 5:08 PM
Hate seeing Shane Lowry and his caddie Bo splitting, but at least we’ll always have this @PGATOURLIVE moment.
Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry out tonight for Heat in Milwaukee due to left knee soreness. Had not previously been on injury report. Oladipo (ankle) also likely out, with Vincent (ankle) questionable. Could limit Heat backcourt options to Herro and Strus. Heat could have as few as eight tonight. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 4, 2023
The Nets would be interested in Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, or Tyler Herro coming to Brooklyn in a potential Irving trade. Miami would prefer to move off Kyle Lowry, who’s owed $29.7 million next season. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said the Heat are contenders along with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. “The trade there would be Kyle Lowry would be my guess,” Windhorst said. “The issue again, I’m not sure the Nets are crazy about taking on the $30 million on Kyle Lowry’s contract.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 4, 2023
One of the possible trade destinations for Westbrook, Utah, also remains a major catalyst ahead of the deadline. Any deal that sends Westbrook to the Jazz would almost certainly include veteran point guard Mike Conley, wing shooter Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but sources told Yahoo Sports that Utah’s front office has discussed various deals across the league with each of those three players — including several combinations of Beasley and Vanderbilt heading out of Salt Lake City together. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 4, 2023
Brad Turner: Lakers status update says that Russell Westbrook (non-covid illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / February 4, 2023
There’s also been speculation Nets guard Joe Harris could be included in any trade involving Irving and Westbrook. If Harris is included, he’d reunite with Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott who was instrumental in helping him develop from a fringe NBA player to a sharpshooter in Brooklyn. Harris, a valued core member of Brooklyn’s culture dating back to the Kenny Atkinson era, is owed $19.93 million next season. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
