Live stream: Heat 62, Bucks 62

The Miami Heat (29-24) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (35-17) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Miami Heat 62, Milwaukee Bucks 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The defensive effort by the Miami Heat in the 1st half against the Bucks is the right one. Haywood Highsmith deserves credits on his approach and energy. Defense is the key for the Heat. #HEATCulture – 9:16 PM
The defensive effort by the Miami Heat in the 1st half against the Bucks is the right one. Haywood Highsmith deserves credits on his approach and energy. Defense is the key for the Heat. #HEATCulture – 9:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Hit the biggest shot of the half and went straight to the locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/U0U0aQQETQ – 9:13 PM
Hit the biggest shot of the half and went straight to the locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/U0U0aQQETQ – 9:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Hometown Herro showing out in the 1st half with 18 pts 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MOqCPKo7lL – 9:12 PM
Hometown Herro showing out in the 1st half with 18 pts 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MOqCPKo7lL – 9:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is playing exceptionally well tonight
He’s playing loose on the ball
That’s when he’s best
18 in the first half – 9:08 PM
Tyler Herro is playing exceptionally well tonight
He’s playing loose on the ball
That’s when he’s best
18 in the first half – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 62, Heat 62 at half. Giannis with 18 for Bucks. Butler 15 and Herro 18 for Heat. Adebayo eight points, five rebounds in second period. – 9:07 PM
Bucks 62, Heat 62 at half. Giannis with 18 for Bucks. Butler 15 and Herro 18 for Heat. Adebayo eight points, five rebounds in second period. – 9:07 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
I really want to be excited about LeBron making history but:
– He has only scored 19% of his points with the Lakers (Cavs: 60%, Heat: 21%).
– The Lakers are 25-29 and the 13th seed after being 33-49 and the 11th seed last year.
– He is passing Kareem, an all-time Lakers great. – 9:06 PM
I really want to be excited about LeBron making history but:
– He has only scored 19% of his points with the Lakers (Cavs: 60%, Heat: 21%).
– The Lakers are 25-29 and the 13th seed after being 33-49 and the 11th seed last year.
– He is passing Kareem, an all-time Lakers great. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro has been extremely good against this drop tonight
Finding when to shoot the floater or the pull-up – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro has been extremely good against this drop tonight
Finding when to shoot the floater or the pull-up – 9:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The third foul on Max Strus with 4:33 left in second period matters. He’s one of only three available Heat guards tonight. – 8:58 PM
The third foul on Max Strus with 4:33 left in second period matters. He’s one of only three available Heat guards tonight. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Hell of a list Thomas joined tonight, per Nets PR. – 8:54 PM
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Hell of a list Thomas joined tonight, per Nets PR. – 8:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You know what the Bulldog is going to do. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NWCdylnA3 – 8:54 PM
You know what the Bulldog is going to do. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NWCdylnA3 – 8:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Quite the company for the young guard. – 8:54 PM
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Quite the company for the young guard. – 8:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Miami Heat need a starting point guard in the trade deadline. They need him asap! #HEATCulture – 8:52 PM
The Miami Heat need a starting point guard in the trade deadline. They need him asap! #HEATCulture – 8:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’ve cut the lead to 3 with 9:26 left in the 1st half, Jimmy leads the way with 11 pts
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/VtGQXtfKoK – 8:48 PM
We’ve cut the lead to 3 with 9:26 left in the 1st half, Jimmy leads the way with 11 pts
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/VtGQXtfKoK – 8:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat have done a good job defensively in these non-Giannis minutes
Bam getting more involved now
Just gotta figure out this next Giannis stretch
Heat are forcing turnovers – 8:47 PM
The Heat have done a good job defensively in these non-Giannis minutes
Bam getting more involved now
Just gotta figure out this next Giannis stretch
Heat are forcing turnovers – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Heat are just 1 for 10 from behind the three-point line but the #Bucks are 4 for 14 and lead 37-34 early in the second quarter. – 8:46 PM
The #Heat are just 1 for 10 from behind the three-point line but the #Bucks are 4 for 14 and lead 37-34 early in the second quarter. – 8:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Haywood setting us up with some quick buckets after the steal & dish to Tyler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItadcYtPYb – 8:40 PM
Haywood setting us up with some quick buckets after the steal & dish to Tyler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItadcYtPYb – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I know there are issues going on right now, but Haywood Highsmith defensively is really something that’s fun to watch
Dude’s lateral movement is incredible on-ball – 8:39 PM
I know there are issues going on right now, but Haywood Highsmith defensively is really something that’s fun to watch
Dude’s lateral movement is incredible on-ball – 8:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go down 12 early, trail Bucks 34-26 at end of one. Giannis with 13, Butler 11, both 5 of 5 from line. Adebayo with 0 and 0. – 8:38 PM
Heat go down 12 early, trail Bucks 34-26 at end of one. Giannis with 13, Butler 11, both 5 of 5 from line. Adebayo with 0 and 0. – 8:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron still on pace to break record on Thursday, based on his 30-point-per-game average this season. He needs 36 to pass Kareem.
Lakers play OKC on Tuesday.
Lakers play Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both at home. – 8:36 PM
LeBron still on pace to break record on Thursday, based on his 30-point-per-game average this season. He needs 36 to pass Kareem.
Lakers play OKC on Tuesday.
Lakers play Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both at home. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo started off this one 4 for 4 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free throw line for 13 points. He also had four assists.
Jimmy Butler has 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting and a 5 for 5 mark from the FT line. – 8:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo started off this one 4 for 4 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free throw line for 13 points. He also had four assists.
Jimmy Butler has 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting and a 5 for 5 mark from the FT line. – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams gets the lob off to Tre Mann who used some back screens to get baseline. Concept Miami runs a lot (also a concept the Lawton America Cameron Aggies run) – 8:32 PM
Kenrich Williams gets the lob off to Tre Mann who used some back screens to get baseline. Concept Miami runs a lot (also a concept the Lawton America Cameron Aggies run) – 8:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Heat having only 9 available, Dedmon comes out of mothballs and makes first appearance since throwing medical equipment on the court in January – 8:29 PM
With Heat having only 9 available, Dedmon comes out of mothballs and makes first appearance since throwing medical equipment on the court in January – 8:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Denied by Brook.
Giannis with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/4vN3FJfwdr – 8:26 PM
Denied by Brook.
Giannis with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/4vN3FJfwdr – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well the Heat have been staying alive in the in-between range
Butler and Herro finding creases inside
Yet the front-court size is just too much right now defensively, as expected – 8:25 PM
Well the Heat have been staying alive in the in-between range
Butler and Herro finding creases inside
Yet the front-court size is just too much right now defensively, as expected – 8:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The game may be four minutes old but Pat Connaughton just got hit in the face, so #Bucks – #Heat has officially started. – 8:17 PM
The game may be four minutes old but Pat Connaughton just got hit in the face, so #Bucks – #Heat has officially started. – 8:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Eastern Conference showdown on deck.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/pHkZzVj7SR – 8:10 PM
Eastern Conference showdown on deck.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/pHkZzVj7SR – 8:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Connaughton’s corner is always hot. 🔥
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/UDGJO22Eew – 7:56 PM
Connaughton’s corner is always hot. 🔥
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/UDGJO22Eew – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton actually hasn’t hit “20 minutes” just yet (19:53 & 19:59) his last two games.
Pat Connaughton remains in the starting lineup for the #Bucks. He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:54 PM
Khris Middleton actually hasn’t hit “20 minutes” just yet (19:53 & 19:59) his last two games.
Pat Connaughton remains in the starting lineup for the #Bucks. He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: What Heat is seeking in trades (beyond prospect of unloading Dedmon salary). And an NBA scout weighs in on what makes sense for Miami, and what’s worth dangling a first-rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:54 PM
From AM: What Heat is seeking in trades (beyond prospect of unloading Dedmon salary). And an NBA scout weighs in on what makes sense for Miami, and what’s worth dangling a first-rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Strus getting loose…the end is the best though pic.twitter.com/VGmPKsOW7I – 7:51 PM
Strus getting loose…the end is the best though pic.twitter.com/VGmPKsOW7I – 7:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tonight’s Heat starting lineup (Vincent, Herro, Butler, Bam, Martin) has outscored teams by 24 points and shot 53 percent in 39 minutes they’ve spent on the floor together as a quintet. – 7:48 PM
Tonight’s Heat starting lineup (Vincent, Herro, Butler, Bam, Martin) has outscored teams by 24 points and shot 53 percent in 39 minutes they’ve spent on the floor together as a quintet. – 7:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Showing off on offense too. 👀
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZcY7n2oEf1 – 7:44 PM
Showing off on offense too. 👀
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZcY7n2oEf1 – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry out, Heat opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Heat at 1-1 with that starting lineup. – 7:37 PM
With Kyle Lowry out, Heat opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Heat at 1-1 with that starting lineup. – 7:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead New York 36-28, using a 7-0 run to get lead over double digits.
No turnovers for Clippers, which is continued improvement for them but also byproduct of conservative New York defense.
PG and Kawhi already have 20 points on 8/13 FGs. They had 33 on 13/42 FGs at MIL – 7:36 PM
Clippers lead New York 36-28, using a 7-0 run to get lead over double digits.
No turnovers for Clippers, which is continued improvement for them but also byproduct of conservative New York defense.
PG and Kawhi already have 20 points on 8/13 FGs. They had 33 on 13/42 FGs at MIL – 7:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Lowry to get troublesome knee examined, as trade deadline approaches; Oladipo out; why Herro’s jersey retirement was particularly special for him; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:27 PM
From earlier: Lowry to get troublesome knee examined, as trade deadline approaches; Oladipo out; why Herro’s jersey retirement was particularly special for him; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With 2 three-pointers already, 5+ minutes in, Paul George has matched his total from Thurs. in Milwaukee. – 7:19 PM
With 2 three-pointers already, 5+ minutes in, Paul George has matched his total from Thurs. in Milwaukee. – 7:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last 6 games, Giannis is averaging 40.2 ppg, 14.7 rpg. and 4.0 apg.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/DlhhP6bnAa – 7:17 PM
Over his last 6 games, Giannis is averaging 40.2 ppg, 14.7 rpg. and 4.0 apg.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/DlhhP6bnAa – 7:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final 6 minutes including Jrue’s layup with 1.9 seconds left to secure the 120-119 win over the Heat on March 2, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/MNbRuIqyDC – 7:01 PM
The Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final 6 minutes including Jrue’s layup with 1.9 seconds left to secure the 120-119 win over the Heat on March 2, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/MNbRuIqyDC – 7:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – 6:58 PM
Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – 6:58 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
8 years ago today: I got to see Baby Giannis score a career-high 25 and Khris add 21 in an OT win over the Lakers. OJ “Uncle Juice” Mayo hit a fadeaway corner 3 to send it to OT. Giannis in his second season had scored 20 just once prior to this…now he’s averaging 32.3. Damn. pic.twitter.com/wFA2YT53Qu – 6:50 PM
8 years ago today: I got to see Baby Giannis score a career-high 25 and Khris add 21 in an OT win over the Lakers. OJ “Uncle Juice” Mayo hit a fadeaway corner 3 to send it to OT. Giannis in his second season had scored 20 just once prior to this…now he’s averaging 32.3. Damn. pic.twitter.com/wFA2YT53Qu – 6:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL – 6:48 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL – 6:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra, getting lots of Herro questions from Milwaukee media because Tyler grew up in the area, says “he’s totally stepped up to being a legit starter and star in this league. You have to scheme against him.” Says defense has improved: “Every team tries to go at him.” – 6:43 PM
Spoelstra, getting lots of Herro questions from Milwaukee media because Tyler grew up in the area, says “he’s totally stepped up to being a legit starter and star in this league. You have to scheme against him.” Says defense has improved: “Every team tries to go at him.” – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The NEW @Casamigos bar in @FiservForum is ready to serve you the Casamigos Cocktail of the Game.
Located outside section 203. Cheers to gameday!! pic.twitter.com/SPyrTYs5LV – 6:36 PM
The NEW @Casamigos bar in @FiservForum is ready to serve you the Casamigos Cocktail of the Game.
Located outside section 203. Cheers to gameday!! pic.twitter.com/SPyrTYs5LV – 6:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat 4-1 with Vincent starting. Lowry, Oladipo out tonight and bench would be Strus, Highsmith, Haslem, Dedmon. Nine available against Bucks – 6:32 PM
Heat 4-1 with Vincent starting. Lowry, Oladipo out tonight and bench would be Strus, Highsmith, Haslem, Dedmon. Nine available against Bucks – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce Victor Oladipo (ankle) is out and that Gabe Vincent (ankle) is in. – 6:25 PM
Heat announce Victor Oladipo (ankle) is out and that Gabe Vincent (ankle) is in. – 6:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo begins his pregame warmup as the Fiserv Forum crew lays the #Bucks court down following this afternoon’s #MUBB game. pic.twitter.com/4AQSoCHDSy – 5:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo begins his pregame warmup as the Fiserv Forum crew lays the #Bucks court down following this afternoon’s #MUBB game. pic.twitter.com/4AQSoCHDSy – 5:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM
Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
All hail the All Star, @Bam Adebayo #NBAAllStar
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 730p ET
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/J1EmcUHqmf – 5:37 PM
All hail the All Star, @Bam Adebayo #NBAAllStar
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 730p ET
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/J1EmcUHqmf – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Knee soreness again sidelines Heat’s Lowry; Erik Spoelstra updates Victor Oladipo injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
From earlier — Knee soreness again sidelines Heat’s Lowry; Erik Spoelstra updates Victor Oladipo injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: If you insist, possible Heat deals that could make sense at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: If you insist, possible Heat deals that could make sense at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent is averaging 28 a game against the Bucks this season and now he’s going to be starting tonight lol
If he puts on another performance… – 5:06 PM
Gabe Vincent is averaging 28 a game against the Bucks this season and now he’s going to be starting tonight lol
If he puts on another performance… – 5:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Lots of love shown to our guys in this city 🤝
Almost time to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/dBmnETcEpp – 4:58 PM
Lots of love shown to our guys in this city 🤝
Almost time to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/dBmnETcEpp – 4:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Let’s see if these guys can all go over tonight on Heat-Bucks
Use code “five” on PrizePicks to double that first deposit after signing up
https://t.co/buRCS7cxeI pic.twitter.com/rtaC9RMmIl – 4:51 PM
Let’s see if these guys can all go over tonight on Heat-Bucks
Use code “five” on PrizePicks to double that first deposit after signing up
https://t.co/buRCS7cxeI pic.twitter.com/rtaC9RMmIl – 4:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s final game of the homestand.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/VEJHXsAALI – 4:48 PM
Prep for tonight’s final game of the homestand.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/VEJHXsAALI – 4:48 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Whole lot of casuals on this app and in life in general!! They don’t know your struggle or your grind kings and queens. Block out the noise and stay locked in!! Love – 4:17 PM
Whole lot of casuals on this app and in life in general!! They don’t know your struggle or your grind kings and queens. Block out the noise and stay locked in!! Love – 4:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry out again with knee injury, will get knee examined in Miami to determine the problem, complicating potential trade options. And recapping a wonderful night for Tyler Herro. And other stuff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:54 PM
Lowry out again with knee injury, will get knee examined in Miami to determine the problem, complicating potential trade options. And recapping a wonderful night for Tyler Herro. And other stuff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Saturday Night matchup vs. Heat.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/6TQTLPhpA9 – 3:49 PM
Saturday Night matchup vs. Heat.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/6TQTLPhpA9 – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry again sidelined by knee issue sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:42 PM
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry again sidelined by knee issue sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
TONIGHT.
First 14,000 get this Jrue Holiday cap thanks to @BMO_US.
Get tickets: https://t.co/vg9MZjh4YG pic.twitter.com/2xdl2psqCj – 3:01 PM
TONIGHT.
First 14,000 get this Jrue Holiday cap thanks to @BMO_US.
Get tickets: https://t.co/vg9MZjh4YG pic.twitter.com/2xdl2psqCj – 3:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Let’s keep it a buck about the last Clippers game before turning the page to tonight
Clippers lost their *lead* because they couldn’t stop Giannis.
But they still had 107 seconds to go win the game. The defense gave them a chance. The PG/Kawhi led offense didn’t come through. – 2:09 PM
Let’s keep it a buck about the last Clippers game before turning the page to tonight
Clippers lost their *lead* because they couldn’t stop Giannis.
But they still had 107 seconds to go win the game. The defense gave them a chance. The PG/Kawhi led offense didn’t come through. – 2:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 50.5 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/D7a0uxOlKL – 2:04 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 50.5 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/D7a0uxOlKL – 2:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
D. A. Dorsey was one of the most prominent figures and businessmen in shaping the early history of our city.
Learn more about Dorsey from @HistoryMiami in Two Miamis. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/HExVM7fOvI – 2:03 PM
D. A. Dorsey was one of the most prominent figures and businessmen in shaping the early history of our city.
Learn more about Dorsey from @HistoryMiami in Two Miamis. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/HExVM7fOvI – 2:03 PM