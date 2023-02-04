Heat vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Miami Heat are spending $5,247,990 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $5,139,603 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
