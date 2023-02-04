Jalen Brunson returns to linup

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson is available to play tonight.
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/4
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Jericho Sims
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson – 6:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight at New York
Knicks starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims
Former Clipper Isaiah Hartenstein will come off bench. – 6:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson will return to action tonight vs. the Clippers – 6:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for the Knicks tonight vs. LAC. – 5:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision tonight vs Clippers – 5:17 PM
New York: Jalen Brunson (non-COVID illness) and Ryan Arcidiacono (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against LA Clippers. -via HoopsHype / February 3, 2023
Fred Katz: Julius Randle says it’s an honor to make All-Star but adds, “The thing that really sucks about it is I think Jalen should be right here with me.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 3, 2023