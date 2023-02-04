Jalen Brunson returns to linup

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/4
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Jericho Sims
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson – 6:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight at New York
Knicks starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims
Former Clipper Isaiah Hartenstein will come off bench. – 6:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is available tonight. – 6:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is available tonight, Knicks say. – 6:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson will return to action tonight vs. the Clippers – 6:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson, unlike Kyrie Irving, is available to play today. – 6:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is available tonight, NYK says. – 6:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is available to play tonight. – 6:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for the Knicks tonight vs. LAC. – 5:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision tonight vs Clippers – 5:17 PM

Fred Katz: Julius Randle says it’s an honor to make All-Star but adds, “The thing that really sucks about it is I think Jalen should be right here with me.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 3, 2023
Mikal Bridges: Jalen Brunson robbed -via Twitter @mikal_bridges / February 2, 2023

