Jazz monitoring Jalen McDaniels, Dorian Finney-Smith

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
More on this storyline
It’s believed that Brooklyn would covet former Net Spencer Dinwiddie and in-demand swingman Dorian Finney-Smith in a prospective trade with the Mavericks, while Dallas would surely insist on moving off at least one of its longer contracts (Tim Hardaway Jr. or Davis Bertans) in a theoretical Irving deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2023
Marc Stein: ‘Utah is not, based on everything I’ve been told, in breathless pursuit of Dorian Finney-Smith as it’s been described in some corners. I think the Jazz are fans of his but they’re not in a win-now situation.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
From a broad view, what is it like to go through these weeks leading up to the trade deadline as a good player on a team that’s looking to make a move? Finney-Smith: Obviously, first and foremost, I know it’s a business. I’ve been lucky, one of the lucky ones, to be in the same place for my whole career. It’s just outside noise. My family, my daughter who’s 12, who’s on the Internet, she sees my name pop up on [websites] and stuff like that. She asks me if I’m going to get traded and stuff like that, but it’s just one of those things. It’s part of it. I haven’t experienced it yet, personally, but I know it most likely is going to happen. Hopefully not, but you just never know. -via Dallas Morning News / February 2, 2023
Utah has also monitored multiple wing players, including Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith and Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels, HoopsHype has learned. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Forward Jalen McDaniels continues to be a name several teams like the Suns, Raptors, Jazz, Pacers and Spurs are closely monitoring, but the Hornets value the 6-foot-9 forward whom they have developed over the past four seasons. Teams with interest and cap space this offseason, such as the Jazz, Pacers and Spurs, may opt to wait until free agency to court McDaniels, who will be unrestricted, instead of trading an asset to acquire him now while having to compensate him in July. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
What would the Raptors look for in return for Trent? One inkling: Toronto has shown interest in Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, sources said. Charlotte’s fourth-year forward would fit the same bill that Trent did two years ago. He’s set to reach unrestricted free agency this summer, where teams are projecting McDaniels to command a far lower salary than Trent — roughly $10 million per season — in the ballpark of the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023