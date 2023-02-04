Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be in attendance if LeBron James beats scoring record in Los Angeles

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be in the stands for two Lakers home games in which LeBron James is likely to surpass him and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a source close to the Lakers great told Reuters on Thursday.
Source: Inquirer.net
Source: Inquirer.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A potential Kyrie deal probably has the highest chance of paying off this season. It’s the long term commitment that would be frightening, and the idea of making him a pillar in the post-LeBron version of the franchise. BK – 7:47 PM
A potential Kyrie deal probably has the highest chance of paying off this season. It’s the long term commitment that would be frightening, and the idea of making him a pillar in the post-LeBron version of the franchise. BK – 7:47 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
LeBron when he gets another guy to request a trade pic.twitter.com/gqG4uaVNLB – 7:36 PM
LeBron when he gets another guy to request a trade pic.twitter.com/gqG4uaVNLB – 7:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s chasing that ghost a little bit”
LeBron James’ high school coach, Keith Dambrot, tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what the key to LeBron’s longevity has always been pic.twitter.com/XlRPYRvjxv – 7:25 PM
“He’s chasing that ghost a little bit”
LeBron James’ high school coach, Keith Dambrot, tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what the key to LeBron’s longevity has always been pic.twitter.com/XlRPYRvjxv – 7:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I want the Lakers to trade for Kyrie on Monday so his debut can be Tuesday and have that be the night that LeBron breaks the record. That would be a lot of stuff to get into a game story. – 6:53 PM
I want the Lakers to trade for Kyrie on Monday so his debut can be Tuesday and have that be the night that LeBron breaks the record. That would be a lot of stuff to get into a game story. – 6:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record; latest trade deadline buzz
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:15 PM
NBA power rankings: LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record; latest trade deadline buzz
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable with left ankle soreness for game vs. Pelicans. AD listed as probable. – 5:46 PM
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable with left ankle soreness for game vs. Pelicans. AD listed as probable. – 5:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Bron trying to run it back with Kyrie? 👀
(h/t @LeBron James) pic.twitter.com/Uyj5YpN7VD – 5:32 PM
Is Bron trying to run it back with Kyrie? 👀
(h/t @LeBron James) pic.twitter.com/Uyj5YpN7VD – 5:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The clearest illustration yet of the Prestige Zone will be the reaction if Kyrie gets traded to the Lakers (“Hey, if LeBron and AD are healthy, no one in the west is dominant”) vs. the reaction if he gets traded anywhere else. – 3:24 PM
The clearest illustration yet of the Prestige Zone will be the reaction if Kyrie gets traded to the Lakers (“Hey, if LeBron and AD are healthy, no one in the west is dominant”) vs. the reaction if he gets traded anywhere else. – 3:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Six of the top scorers in league history played for the Lakers at some point. And LeBron will pass Kareem for No. 1 wearing purple and gold. But Jeanie Buss told ESPN it’s not a Laker record. “This is really about (LeBron). This is his record”es.pn/3js2D0r – 3:11 PM
New story: Six of the top scorers in league history played for the Lakers at some point. And LeBron will pass Kareem for No. 1 wearing purple and gold. But Jeanie Buss told ESPN it’s not a Laker record. “This is really about (LeBron). This is his record”es.pn/3js2D0r – 3:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Don’t for a second doubt that Kyrie Irving’s trade demand has more players behind than Kyrie, himself. Before the blowup in 2017, LeBron and Kyrie talked Jimmy Butler into trying to demand a trade so Cleveland could get him. Then Griff was fired and it instantly went to hell. – 2:54 PM
Don’t for a second doubt that Kyrie Irving’s trade demand has more players behind than Kyrie, himself. Before the blowup in 2017, LeBron and Kyrie talked Jimmy Butler into trying to demand a trade so Cleveland could get him. Then Griff was fired and it instantly went to hell. – 2:54 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Like a coronation held at a truck stop. Read @Mirjam Swanson on LeBron’s pursuit of the scoring title in an awkward arena.
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/swa… – 2:00 PM
Like a coronation held at a truck stop. Read @Mirjam Swanson on LeBron’s pursuit of the scoring title in an awkward arena.
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/swa… – 2:00 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Like a coronation held at a truck stop. Read @mirjamswanon on LeBron James’ pursuit of the scoring title in an awkward arena ocregister.com/2023/02/03/swa… – 1:59 PM
Like a coronation held at a truck stop. Read @mirjamswanon on LeBron James’ pursuit of the scoring title in an awkward arena ocregister.com/2023/02/03/swa… – 1:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Will the Russ-KD reunite be as fun as Kyrie-LeBron? This is certainly where it’s heading toward, right? – 1:58 PM
Will the Russ-KD reunite be as fun as Kyrie-LeBron? This is certainly where it’s heading toward, right? – 1:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James is 63 points away from the scoring record.
LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/1x6U0u5DVq – 1:16 PM
LeBron James is 63 points away from the scoring record.
LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/1x6U0u5DVq – 1:16 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Roundtable: What will scoring record mean for LeBron’s legacy? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 1:07 PM
NBA Roundtable: What will scoring record mean for LeBron’s legacy? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 1:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“There wasn’t really anything he couldn’t do”
LeBron James’ high school coach, Keith Dambrot, tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what LeBron was like as a freshman pic.twitter.com/HweTPbSk85 – 12:19 PM
“There wasn’t really anything he couldn’t do”
LeBron James’ high school coach, Keith Dambrot, tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what LeBron was like as a freshman pic.twitter.com/HweTPbSk85 – 12:19 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👕 Off-court fits from Pat Bev and LeBron
📰 Nike’s plan to release new Kobe sneakers
👟 The announced Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/B3gSOb4qNFg – 12:14 PM
👕 Off-court fits from Pat Bev and LeBron
📰 Nike’s plan to release new Kobe sneakers
👟 The announced Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/B3gSOb4qNFg – 12:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jokic has notched more triple-doubles (17) this season, than Doncic, Giannis, Curry, LeBron, Durant and Embiid combined (16).
Jokic this season thrus far (45 games):
25 points
11.1 rebounds
10.1 assists
1.4 steals
63.2% FG
38.8% 3P
82.5% FT
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lviEza6ZMV – 11:04 AM
Nikola Jokic has notched more triple-doubles (17) this season, than Doncic, Giannis, Curry, LeBron, Durant and Embiid combined (16).
Jokic this season thrus far (45 games):
25 points
11.1 rebounds
10.1 assists
1.4 steals
63.2% FG
38.8% 3P
82.5% FT
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lviEza6ZMV – 11:04 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The scoring record is all well and good but the Lakers – LeBron included – are far more concerned with making a push to the playoffs. And they got a big win in Indy on Thursday to help that pursuit es.pn/3HtTFrr – 10:20 AM
New story: The scoring record is all well and good but the Lakers – LeBron included – are far more concerned with making a push to the playoffs. And they got a big win in Indy on Thursday to help that pursuit es.pn/3HtTFrr – 10:20 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
LeBron made a great point last night about how he never really knew the number he was chasing for the all-time scoring record, only that he was chasing Kareem. It’s just harder to make 4- or 5-digit numbers iconic in sports. More NBA fans can tell you about Wilt’s 💯 than 38,387. – 9:57 AM
LeBron made a great point last night about how he never really knew the number he was chasing for the all-time scoring record, only that he was chasing Kareem. It’s just harder to make 4- or 5-digit numbers iconic in sports. More NBA fans can tell you about Wilt’s 💯 than 38,387. – 9:57 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 7 AST
James has 654 career 25p/5r/5a games, by far the most in NBA history. The third and fourth-ranked players on that list — Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively — have 633 COMBINED.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 7 AST
James has 654 career 25p/5r/5a games, by far the most in NBA history. The third and fourth-ranked players on that list — Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively — have 633 COMBINED.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: LeBron is questionable for tomorrow, and it looks like Austin Reaves won’t make it back on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/hI7lYoGlz3 -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 3, 2023
Whenever LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the 38,388th point of his career – possibly next week at Crypto.com Arena during one of the Lakers’ home games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or the Bucks on Thursday – the achievement will be commemorated by the Lakers. But it won’t belong to them. “I think this is a record that really stands out among all the different records in the NBA. I mean, this is the all-time scoring record,” Jeanie Buss told ESPN this week as James edged closer to Abdul-Jabbar. -via ESPN / February 3, 2023