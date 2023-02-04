Knicks, Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A very candid convo with Utah’s in-demand Malik Beasley as numerous teams pursue him leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline … all via the latest #thisleague UNCUT: marcstein.substack.com/p/malik-beasle… – 12:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:19 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Malik Beasley’s been really rough on “the little things” tonight… getting backdoored, fouling, boxing out – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 2 fouls on Walker Kessler. He’s unhappy about both, but I think they’re both correct calls, actually. Jarred Vanderbilt enters in his place. – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Two quick fouls on Kessler. Here comes Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt to the rescue – 9:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s difficult to see (Obi Toppin’s) role ever really expanding if he’s going to be with the Knicks.”
We talked Toppin, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley’s remarkable play & more on The Putback w/guests @Fred Katz & @Michael Scotto. Full show: https://t.co/3IXwk4gIfK pic.twitter.com/EQeLdbx3Fi – 1:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tremendous visit with Utah’s in-demand Malik Beasley on a bonus episode of #thisleague UNCUT. Beasley took all our trade deadline questions and made his case for the 3-point contest. Full show w/ @Chris Haynes …
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2PI6qxCJL… – 12:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Bonus episode of #thisleague UNCUT with co-host @Marc Stein features Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley who opens up about being on trading block, reveals teams he’s linked to, desiring invite to 3-Point Contest and much more. Enjoy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:15 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and more on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 131, Raptors 128. Utah now 27-26. Potential All-Star Game selection Lauri Markkanen with 28p/13r. Rising Stars selection Walker Kessler with 17p/14r/7b. Also, Mike Conley with 19p/8a, Jordan Clarkson 23p/5a, Malik Beasley 14p, Collin Sexton 12p/4a.
FVV has 34/12r/10a. – 11:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malik Beasley’s shooting well tonight — 5-6 overall, 4-5 from deep, for 14p. – 9:54 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
Did anyone watch the Joe Rogan Experience episode where they talk about how they might ve built the pyramids of Gyza ??!! – 5:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
More on this storyline
The New York Knicks and France national team guard Evan Fournier doesn’t think Joel Embiid will play for Team USA, despite obtaining American citizenship. In a conversation with Toni Canyameras, the 30-year-old French also said he would welcome the Philadelphia 76ers star with open arms. “Joel Embiid with us? We’ll see,” Fournier told Mundo Deportivo. “He got US citizenship, but I don’t think he’ll play for the US. If he chooses France, he will be welcome. We will welcome him with open arms. We will be very competitive with another big man coming. We have something special that is being built.” -via BasketNews / January 25, 2023
New York is open to moving Fournier, but it has expressed no willingness to attach sweeteners to him just to get rid of his deal. It’s tried pairing him and Reddish together in trades, one way to bring back larger salaries, but The Athletic hasn’t learned of any traction on deals structured that way. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
Ian Begley: Evan Fournier is out for personal reasons tonight, Knicks say. Good personal reasons. Fournier and his wife had their baby today. It’s a boy. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 24, 2023
Ironically, while Beasley was meeting with the Timberwolves and on the verge of agreeing to his contract, the current Knicks regime led by Leon Rose called to express interest in signing him, league sources told HoopsHype. Vanderbilt and Beasley have also been discussed as part of a trade package with the Atlanta Hawks for forward John Collins. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
In terms of a possible trade framework, multiple league sources have told DallasBasketball.com that Malik Beasley is a possible trade target for the Mavs in a deal that sends Finney-Smith to Utah. That’s not to say Beasley would be the only player in a proposed deal, but he is certainly a name to keep an eye on. -via Sports Illustrated / January 31, 2023
Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have been discussed in trade talks with several teams around the league. In those conversations, Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Indiana, who has had an interest in trading for Collins, has also expressed interest in trading for Vanderbilt, as HoopsHype recently reported. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 2, 2023
The vultures are circling. Multiple teams have inquired about Alex Caruso, per sources. The Knicks have scouted Caruso of late and own first-round picks that could be dangled with a contract like Obi Toppin if the Bulls show any inclination of trading their defensive ace. The Golden State Warriors also are cited by league sources as a potential suitor. -via NBC Sports / January 27, 2023
Steve Popper: One big disclosure that we got to the bottom of — Obi’s Giants fandom: ” I ain’t gonna lie. I am a fake Giants fan. That’s just because I want Jalen to lose. I still love the Giants though. I’m from New York..” I fully support hoping to silence Eagles fans. -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 20, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, Evan Fournier, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Obi Toppin, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz