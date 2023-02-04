Kyrie Irving to Dallas not likely?

However, Spencer Dinwiddie, Theo Pinson, and Mavericks front office members Matt Riccardi and Andrew Baker spent time with Irving in Brooklyn and know the baggage he brought during their tenures with the Nets. While Dallas has been connected to Irving once again in trade talks, league sources with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking downplayed the team’s chances of landing Irving in a trade.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest on Kyrie Irving trade request: He’d prefer to land with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/lat… – 10:17 AM
Latest on Kyrie Irving trade request: He’d prefer to land with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/lat… – 10:17 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
It’s wrong to say that it’s effectively impossible for the Heat to trade Tyler Herro… For many scenarios in which you might want to trade him (e.g., Irving, Durant), it’s not even all that hard. Harder is building a compelling trade package, accepting a big tax bill, etc. – 10:17 AM
It’s wrong to say that it’s effectively impossible for the Heat to trade Tyler Herro… For many scenarios in which you might want to trade him (e.g., Irving, Durant), it’s not even all that hard. Harder is building a compelling trade package, accepting a big tax bill, etc. – 10:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday. – 10:04 AM
Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday. – 10:04 AM
Bill Doyle @BillDoyle15
Tom Brady retires again and Kyrie Irving asks to be traded again. Why am I not surprised that these things keep happening? Because it’s the week of Groundhog’s Day. – 10:03 AM
Tom Brady retires again and Kyrie Irving asks to be traded again. Why am I not surprised that these things keep happening? Because it’s the week of Groundhog’s Day. – 10:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An update on what Heat is seeking in trades. And a Kyrie update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth trading a 1st rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:59 AM
NEW: An update on what Heat is seeking in trades. And a Kyrie update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth trading a 1st rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:59 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: How Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the chances the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat land him. Plus, details on trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:51 AM
Story: How Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the chances the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat land him. Plus, details on trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:51 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s as if Irving has grabbed the lighter and kerosene and told his buddy, “This is how you start a fire!” like a prequel to “Bad Boys 4.” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 9:50 AM
It’s as if Irving has grabbed the lighter and kerosene and told his buddy, “This is how you start a fire!” like a prequel to “Bad Boys 4.” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 9:50 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you’re looking for Kyrie Irving trade scenarios to the Suns, I wrote about what they might look like for @PHNX_Suns. And if you’re wondering why I think it’s a bad idea, well, that’s in there too: https://t.co/RJt0aj5dOj pic.twitter.com/JvvDd77XPg – 9:03 AM
If you’re looking for Kyrie Irving trade scenarios to the Suns, I wrote about what they might look like for @PHNX_Suns. And if you’re wondering why I think it’s a bad idea, well, that’s in there too: https://t.co/RJt0aj5dOj pic.twitter.com/JvvDd77XPg – 9:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Discussed the latest Kyrie Irving drama with my guy @EJ_Stewart
youtube.com/watch?v=hVK78_… – 8:59 AM
Discussed the latest Kyrie Irving drama with my guy @EJ_Stewart
youtube.com/watch?v=hVK78_… – 8:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says nj.com/nets/2023/02/k…
@MVABasketball
@tps_hsbb – 8:26 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says nj.com/nets/2023/02/k…
@MVABasketball
@tps_hsbb – 8:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:09 AM
If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:09 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
#NBAWeekend on @Sirius XM NBA starting at 7AM ET this morning. @Sam Mitchell and me are back in the saddle and we just may have a thought or two on @Kyrie Irving , his trade demand and what the @Brooklyn Nets should do. – 6:55 AM
#NBAWeekend on @Sirius XM NBA starting at 7AM ET this morning. @Sam Mitchell and me are back in the saddle and we just may have a thought or two on @Kyrie Irving , his trade demand and what the @Brooklyn Nets should do. – 6:55 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving days in Brooklyn have more drama and intriguing than basketball.
A dive into the most remarkable moments about Nets and Irving partnership. The upcoming trade looks like a redemption for both sides. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter sdna.gr/mpasket/105130… – 4:39 AM
Kyrie Irving days in Brooklyn have more drama and intriguing than basketball.
A dive into the most remarkable moments about Nets and Irving partnership. The upcoming trade looks like a redemption for both sides. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter sdna.gr/mpasket/105130… – 4:39 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Did anyone have eyes and ears on Kevin Durant today?
He must be beside himself over the Kyrie Irving news.
KD wasted THREE of the final years of his prime playing with Irving.
It’s truly sad. pic.twitter.com/A4IHURebUm – 1:26 AM
Did anyone have eyes and ears on Kevin Durant today?
He must be beside himself over the Kyrie Irving news.
KD wasted THREE of the final years of his prime playing with Irving.
It’s truly sad. pic.twitter.com/A4IHURebUm – 1:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Top potential suitors if #Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2023/02/04/top… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Top potential suitors if #Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2023/02/04/top… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The only thing surprising about Kyrie’s trade request is that it took this long. – 12:45 AM
The only thing surprising about Kyrie’s trade request is that it took this long. – 12:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Me pregunto qué “estipulaciones de la garantía” insistió @Brooklyn Nets que Kyrie halló inaceptables…. pic.twitter.com/EZeXwmr37U – 12:22 AM
Me pregunto qué “estipulaciones de la garantía” insistió @Brooklyn Nets que Kyrie halló inaceptables…. pic.twitter.com/EZeXwmr37U – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
New @PHNX_Suns pod!
On tonight’s show, we talked about one of the Suns’ best wins of the season, the bench stepping up, and I gave my thoughts on why I’m not a fan of a potential Kyrie Irving trade: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Zjn6cbp2QR – 11:51 PM
New @PHNX_Suns pod!
On tonight’s show, we talked about one of the Suns’ best wins of the season, the bench stepping up, and I gave my thoughts on why I’m not a fan of a potential Kyrie Irving trade: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Zjn6cbp2QR – 11:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
With the Lakers in reported pursuit of Kyrie Irving, I’m left wondering two things.
Has Kyrie learned anything from the last seven years of turmoil?
And have the Lakers learned anything from their never-ending pursuit of stars over anything else?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 10:59 PM
With the Lakers in reported pursuit of Kyrie Irving, I’m left wondering two things.
Has Kyrie learned anything from the last seven years of turmoil?
And have the Lakers learned anything from their never-ending pursuit of stars over anything else?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 10:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Traded…And The Celtics Couldn’t Be Any Happier sherrod.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 9:36 PM
Full Court Press Newsletter: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Traded…And The Celtics Couldn’t Be Any Happier sherrod.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 9:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
After a few hours talking Kyrie on @ESPNLosAngeles, I realize I could be more clear w/my take. I’m fine w/him as a rental, and while I prefer the Lakers not give up too much for a rental, my larger concern is them feeling obligated to re-sign him long term, which is insanity. AK – 9:28 PM
After a few hours talking Kyrie on @ESPNLosAngeles, I realize I could be more clear w/my take. I’m fine w/him as a rental, and while I prefer the Lakers not give up too much for a rental, my larger concern is them feeling obligated to re-sign him long term, which is insanity. AK – 9:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There’s a big difference between “we don’t want to give up Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving” and “we won’t give up Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving”. – 9:25 PM
There’s a big difference between “we don’t want to give up Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving” and “we won’t give up Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving”. – 9:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Five teams most likely to trade for Kyrie Irving before deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/fiv… – 9:12 PM
Five teams most likely to trade for Kyrie Irving before deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/fiv… – 9:12 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Must be weird to live in a world where nothing Kyrie has done since 2016 matters. – 9:08 PM
Must be weird to live in a world where nothing Kyrie has done since 2016 matters. – 9:08 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i am the only basketball writer who wrote something about kyrie today theathletic.com/4154692/2023/0… – 9:07 PM
i am the only basketball writer who wrote something about kyrie today theathletic.com/4154692/2023/0… – 9:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will the Nets trade Kyrie Irving? If so, which teams will be in the mix? Breaking it all down with @Chris Broussard & @RobParkerFS1 on @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 6:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 9:04 PM
Will the Nets trade Kyrie Irving? If so, which teams will be in the mix? Breaking it all down with @Chris Broussard & @RobParkerFS1 on @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 6:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 9:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The latest on Kyrie and the Lakers: New for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/4154850/2023/0… – 9:04 PM
The latest on Kyrie and the Lakers: New for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/4154850/2023/0… – 9:04 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Kyrie Irving has given the NBA a desperation check: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/3/2… – 9:03 PM
Kyrie Irving has given the NBA a desperation check: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/3/2… – 9:03 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
If Kyrie gets traded, I could see it being a 3-teamer with LA/Utah/Brooklyn where the Lakers give up both picks (maybe one or both are top-3 protected) and they get Kyrie, Beasley and Olynyk. And BKN gets Conley and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/HflJYoExr3 – 8:58 PM
If Kyrie gets traded, I could see it being a 3-teamer with LA/Utah/Brooklyn where the Lakers give up both picks (maybe one or both are top-3 protected) and they get Kyrie, Beasley and Olynyk. And BKN gets Conley and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/HflJYoExr3 – 8:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From earlier today:
Milwaukee interested in Jae Crowder.
Suns looking at OG Anunoby (pre-Kyrie trade request, but still viable).
An interesting look at how the trade deadline could get wild if Toronto decides on a major rebuild — and starts now.
bit.ly/3DGE3zA – 8:29 PM
From earlier today:
Milwaukee interested in Jae Crowder.
Suns looking at OG Anunoby (pre-Kyrie trade request, but still viable).
An interesting look at how the trade deadline could get wild if Toronto decides on a major rebuild — and starts now.
bit.ly/3DGE3zA – 8:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In the event that the Nets hold onto Kyrie Irving past the deadline, there are several players on the market that fit what they need heading towards the playoffs.
Examining the top targets to fill out Brooklyn’s roster if Kyrie stays put: https://t.co/bX4IOscAcl pic.twitter.com/ci8zIqdais – 8:19 PM
In the event that the Nets hold onto Kyrie Irving past the deadline, there are several players on the market that fit what they need heading towards the playoffs.
Examining the top targets to fill out Brooklyn’s roster if Kyrie stays put: https://t.co/bX4IOscAcl pic.twitter.com/ci8zIqdais – 8:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One big difference between the risk in trading for Russ vs. trading for Kyrie: Kyrie is a much better player. But if you make the deal w/ the willingness to max him out (or close to it), it has to be done with the understanding it’ll likely go sour at some point. BK – 8:18 PM
One big difference between the risk in trading for Russ vs. trading for Kyrie: Kyrie is a much better player. But if you make the deal w/ the willingness to max him out (or close to it), it has to be done with the understanding it’ll likely go sour at some point. BK – 8:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
‘Unscheduled’ Kyrie Irving Trade Request Reaction | The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps youtu.be/WPYssCTCRI4 – 8:11 PM
‘Unscheduled’ Kyrie Irving Trade Request Reaction | The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps youtu.be/WPYssCTCRI4 – 8:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Emergency Pod: Kyrie Irving WANTS OUT!
@Zach Lowe
youtu.be/SwdjQv9x3zs
via @YouTube – 7:50 PM
Emergency Pod: Kyrie Irving WANTS OUT!
@Zach Lowe
youtu.be/SwdjQv9x3zs
via @YouTube – 7:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A potential Kyrie deal probably has the highest chance of paying off this season. It’s the long term commitment that would be frightening, and the idea of making him a pillar in the post-LeBron version of the franchise. BK – 7:47 PM
A potential Kyrie deal probably has the highest chance of paying off this season. It’s the long term commitment that would be frightening, and the idea of making him a pillar in the post-LeBron version of the franchise. BK – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This got lost in the Kyrie Irving trade request superstorm: Injury updates on Ben Simmons and TJ Warren, plus what Jacque Vaughn said about Kevin Durant playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
This got lost in the Kyrie Irving trade request superstorm: Injury updates on Ben Simmons and TJ Warren, plus what Jacque Vaughn said about Kevin Durant playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @MoDakhil_NBA is up now @getcallin and heading to Apple, Spotify.
Lots of Kyrie/Nets talk at the top, and then taking plenty of listener questions: callin.com/link/uoCbyhAxiM – 7:21 PM
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @MoDakhil_NBA is up now @getcallin and heading to Apple, Spotify.
Lots of Kyrie/Nets talk at the top, and then taking plenty of listener questions: callin.com/link/uoCbyhAxiM – 7:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Trade Deadline latest … dealing specifically with what happens next with Kyrie Irving after his trade request … all freshly dispatched to inbox and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 7:11 PM
NBA Trade Deadline latest … dealing specifically with what happens next with Kyrie Irving after his trade request … all freshly dispatched to inbox and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 7:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie and Luka.
Kyrie, the Lakers, and drama.
Big Wos and @Kevin O’Connor: https://t.co/LFeHGJK22i pic.twitter.com/jYdzYwMX6V – 7:00 PM
Kyrie and Luka.
Kyrie, the Lakers, and drama.
Big Wos and @Kevin O’Connor: https://t.co/LFeHGJK22i pic.twitter.com/jYdzYwMX6V – 7:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns
in 2 minutes for Celtics pregame, Kyrie stuff and more! Join us:
https://t.co/2khBtnp1Ca pic.twitter.com/2U337yKfL3 – 6:58 PM
Going live on @PHNX_Suns
in 2 minutes for Celtics pregame, Kyrie stuff and more! Join us:
https://t.co/2khBtnp1Ca pic.twitter.com/2U337yKfL3 – 6:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
A Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving straight swap (yes, it works because of the Irving trade bonus) would cost the Nets an additional $56M toward their already $109M luxury tax penalty. – 6:54 PM
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
A Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving straight swap (yes, it works because of the Irving trade bonus) would cost the Nets an additional $56M toward their already $109M luxury tax penalty. – 6:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie in Dallas makes the most sense.
Big Wos and @Kevin O’Connor explain why: https://t.co/LFeHGJK22i pic.twitter.com/bvcWpS4teD – 6:53 PM
Kyrie in Dallas makes the most sense.
Big Wos and @Kevin O’Connor explain why: https://t.co/LFeHGJK22i pic.twitter.com/bvcWpS4teD – 6:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I want the Lakers to trade for Kyrie on Monday so his debut can be Tuesday and have that be the night that LeBron breaks the record. That would be a lot of stuff to get into a game story. – 6:53 PM
I want the Lakers to trade for Kyrie on Monday so his debut can be Tuesday and have that be the night that LeBron breaks the record. That would be a lot of stuff to get into a game story. – 6:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: This just in! Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. Join @Danny Leroux and me to listen, and get our lowest rate with the Mock Trade Deadline sale as well. https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/yFvUIRx6j2 – 6:45 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: This just in! Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. Join @Danny Leroux and me to listen, and get our lowest rate with the Mock Trade Deadline sale as well. https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/yFvUIRx6j2 – 6:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The trade machine says Kyrie can be traded for the spy balloon, two first-round picks, Luke Ridnour and Keith Van Horn. – 6:44 PM
The trade machine says Kyrie can be traded for the spy balloon, two first-round picks, Luke Ridnour and Keith Van Horn. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag:
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM
Updated odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team per @betonline_ag:
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Miami Heat 9/2
Dallas Mavericks 5/1
LA Clippers 6/1
Phoenix Suns 6/1
Atlanta Hawks 8/1
Chicago Bulls 8/1
Utah Jazz 8/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 14/1
Sacramento Kings 16/1
Boston Celtics 100/1 – 6:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Assessing the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s trade request @YahooSports. Potential pursuits from the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and more, while the Nets somehow try to continue competing for a championship: sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 6:42 PM
Assessing the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s trade request @YahooSports. Potential pursuits from the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and more, while the Nets somehow try to continue competing for a championship: sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The San Antonio Spurs are sitting on $26.9M in cap space. The Indiana Pacers still have $10.7M in cap space after the Myles Turner renegotiation-and-extension.
I wouldn’t be surprised if either are involved in a Kyrie trade (or other big deal) as a facilitator to help move money. – 6:39 PM
The San Antonio Spurs are sitting on $26.9M in cap space. The Indiana Pacers still have $10.7M in cap space after the Myles Turner renegotiation-and-extension.
I wouldn’t be surprised if either are involved in a Kyrie trade (or other big deal) as a facilitator to help move money. – 6:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 8-game slate
– Embiid status in air
– Malik Monk show in Indiana
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Common Cents picks
– Kyrie
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/egCguflHUk pic.twitter.com/KMgNtKcAtr – 6:39 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 8-game slate
– Embiid status in air
– Malik Monk show in Indiana
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Common Cents picks
– Kyrie
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/egCguflHUk pic.twitter.com/KMgNtKcAtr – 6:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant really left Steph Curry and the Warriors to lock arms with Kyrie Irving.
I understand leaving Golden State.
But handpicking Kyrie might be the single worst major decision made by a superstar ever. Just a total blunder. – 6:36 PM
Kevin Durant really left Steph Curry and the Warriors to lock arms with Kyrie Irving.
I understand leaving Golden State.
But handpicking Kyrie might be the single worst major decision made by a superstar ever. Just a total blunder. – 6:36 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
A team that considers trading for Kyrie Irving can’t forget that he asked out of a winning situation in Cleveland, left Boston and they were better when he left, and now has turned the Nets into a tabloid soap opera. Don’t trade assets for him and don’t sign him more than 1 year – 6:29 PM
A team that considers trading for Kyrie Irving can’t forget that he asked out of a winning situation in Cleveland, left Boston and they were better when he left, and now has turned the Nets into a tabloid soap opera. Don’t trade assets for him and don’t sign him more than 1 year – 6:29 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving’s camp did not negotiate after Brooklyn Nets presented an offer that was tied to team winning a championship, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Told the issue was not about money, and now it’s said he wouldn’t even stay if offered a full max contract. – 6:22 PM
Kyrie Irving’s camp did not negotiate after Brooklyn Nets presented an offer that was tied to team winning a championship, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Told the issue was not about money, and now it’s said he wouldn’t even stay if offered a full max contract. – 6:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Me 🤝 Kyrie
Staying home and playing Hogwarts Legacy after the trade deadline – 6:18 PM
Me 🤝 Kyrie
Staying home and playing Hogwarts Legacy after the trade deadline – 6:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant was surprised by Kyrie Irving’s trade request per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Said the entire organization, including KD, was caught off guard. – 6:10 PM
Kevin Durant was surprised by Kyrie Irving’s trade request per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Said the entire organization, including KD, was caught off guard. – 6:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Someone texted this to my buddy @Trevor_Lane:
“Russ to Utah rumors, Kyrie to the Lakers rumors, I guess we went back to the summer all over again.” – 5:56 PM
Someone texted this to my buddy @Trevor_Lane:
“Russ to Utah rumors, Kyrie to the Lakers rumors, I guess we went back to the summer all over again.” – 5:56 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Emergency Lowe Post mini-podcast: @Bobby Marks and I react to the Kyrie Irving trade request. More in-depth coverage of all things trade deadline next week:
Apple: apple.co/3wXfA5A
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XUFqTv – 5:54 PM
Emergency Lowe Post mini-podcast: @Bobby Marks and I react to the Kyrie Irving trade request. More in-depth coverage of all things trade deadline next week:
Apple: apple.co/3wXfA5A
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XUFqTv – 5:54 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Check “trade request” off your Kyrie bingo board… but the Nets have to do what’s best for them, which could mean trading Kevin Durant sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 5:53 PM
New for @YahooSports: Check “trade request” off your Kyrie bingo board… but the Nets have to do what’s best for them, which could mean trading Kevin Durant sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 5:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Worked with my dude @Dan Woike on this news in @latimessports: Lakers weighing options after Kyrie Irving demands trade from the Nets latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 5:50 PM
Worked with my dude @Dan Woike on this news in @latimessports: Lakers weighing options after Kyrie Irving demands trade from the Nets latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 5:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on Kyrie Irving’s trade request with the Nets and two of the reasons why: pic.twitter.com/dRZcm03YP2 – 5:36 PM
Reporting on Kyrie Irving’s trade request with the Nets and two of the reasons why: pic.twitter.com/dRZcm03YP2 – 5:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if for some reason u care how i think this plays out/didnt catch it on the show
tl;dr:
-Kyrie leverages trade request to get his extension from Nets
-If it doesnt work, KD facilitates by leaking “displeasure” through media
-Kyrie contract w/Nets gets done
-Happily ever after – 5:33 PM
if for some reason u care how i think this plays out/didnt catch it on the show
tl;dr:
-Kyrie leverages trade request to get his extension from Nets
-If it doesnt work, KD facilitates by leaking “displeasure” through media
-Kyrie contract w/Nets gets done
-Happily ever after – 5:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Bron trying to run it back with Kyrie? 👀
(h/t @LeBron James) pic.twitter.com/Uyj5YpN7VD – 5:32 PM
Is Bron trying to run it back with Kyrie? 👀
(h/t @LeBron James) pic.twitter.com/Uyj5YpN7VD – 5:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
Kyrie Irving’s max for next season projects at $46.9M. That’s why he wants a trade. To re-sign w/ Bird Rights bc no one can sign w/ space. – 5:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They’re going to get a nice package from some teams out there that actually want him”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson has a positive view of Kyrie’s trade demand before the deadline #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/RJz2eFQT2X – 5:28 PM
“They’re going to get a nice package from some teams out there that actually want him”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson has a positive view of Kyrie’s trade demand before the deadline #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/RJz2eFQT2X – 5:28 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Due to the Kyrie possibility, my Mavs emotional state is basically a prolonged version of last night’s second half … just stress and sadness and an odd acceptance of a fate I hope is somehow avoided but fully expect to endure – 5:26 PM
Due to the Kyrie possibility, my Mavs emotional state is basically a prolonged version of last night’s second half … just stress and sadness and an odd acceptance of a fate I hope is somehow avoided but fully expect to endure – 5:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
My story from Kyrie Irving’s trade request. After some time in the sun with a 12-1 December with some continuity, the Nets are back in chaos: theathletic.com/4154475/2023/0… – 5:23 PM
My story from Kyrie Irving’s trade request. After some time in the sun with a 12-1 December with some continuity, the Nets are back in chaos: theathletic.com/4154475/2023/0… – 5:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie requesting a trade is gonna somehow open up Masai landing Kevin Durant. – 5:21 PM
Kyrie requesting a trade is gonna somehow open up Masai landing Kevin Durant. – 5:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with Big Wos on what’s next for Kyrie Irving, and then @MoDakhil_NBA joined Wos to discuss other potential trades open.spotify.com/episode/00ap62… – 5:17 PM
New pod with Big Wos on what’s next for Kyrie Irving, and then @MoDakhil_NBA joined Wos to discuss other potential trades open.spotify.com/episode/00ap62… – 5:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Responding to Kyrie blowing up the Nets midseason for little perceived benefit with, “Well none of this would have happened if Joe Tsai paid him!!” is an absolutely wild stance. – 5:16 PM
Responding to Kyrie blowing up the Nets midseason for little perceived benefit with, “Well none of this would have happened if Joe Tsai paid him!!” is an absolutely wild stance. – 5:16 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New Ringer NBA Show: What’s gonna happen with Kyrie? Vol. 49 with Big Wos and KOC.
open.spotify.com/episode/00ap62… – 5:15 PM
New Ringer NBA Show: What’s gonna happen with Kyrie? Vol. 49 with Big Wos and KOC.
open.spotify.com/episode/00ap62… – 5:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on Kyrie Irving asking out of Brooklyn after failing to negotiate a new contract extension: es.pn/3XiobKV – 5:06 PM
Full ESPN story on Kyrie Irving asking out of Brooklyn after failing to negotiate a new contract extension: es.pn/3XiobKV – 5:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last year, the Brooklyn Nets have had three stars request a trade: James Harden, Kevin Durant and now Kyrie Irving.
@NekiasNBA breaks down which teams make sense as a possible landing spot for Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 5:04 PM
Over the last year, the Brooklyn Nets have had three stars request a trade: James Harden, Kevin Durant and now Kyrie Irving.
@NekiasNBA breaks down which teams make sense as a possible landing spot for Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 5:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
En route to TD Garden for more coverage of the Kyrie trade demand with @Joe_Sway & #Celtics #Suns.
Phoenix, of course, is potentially poised to be involved in what Brooklyn decides to do next. – 4:58 PM
En route to TD Garden for more coverage of the Kyrie trade demand with @Joe_Sway & #Celtics #Suns.
Phoenix, of course, is potentially poised to be involved in what Brooklyn decides to do next. – 4:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
En route to TD Garden for more coverage of the Kyrie trade demand with @Joe_Sway & #Celtics #Suns.
Phoenix, of course, is potentially poised to be invoked in what Brooklyn decides to do next. – 4:58 PM
En route to TD Garden for more coverage of the Kyrie trade demand with @Joe_Sway & #Celtics #Suns.
Phoenix, of course, is potentially poised to be invoked in what Brooklyn decides to do next. – 4:58 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
If the Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, then that means they had a change of heart. And what about the Suns, Mavs. and other possible suitors? What’s next for Kevin Durant and his Nets?
Roundtable here, w/ @Alex Schiffer and @Mike Vorkunov, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4154313/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
If the Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, then that means they had a change of heart. And what about the Suns, Mavs. and other possible suitors? What’s next for Kevin Durant and his Nets?
Roundtable here, w/ @Alex Schiffer and @Mike Vorkunov, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4154313/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Four years, $200 million.
That’s the new price of doing business in Brooklyn.
Some thoughts on Kyrie Irving’s trade request, what’s at stake and why it could all just be smoke for a player who’s earned his money. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:56 PM
Four years, $200 million.
That’s the new price of doing business in Brooklyn.
Some thoughts on Kyrie Irving’s trade request, what’s at stake and why it could all just be smoke for a player who’s earned his money. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
First of multiple stories coming on Kyrie Irving’s trade request. A roundtable with @Sam Amick and @Mike Vorkunov unpacking the suitors and more: theathletic.com/4154313/2023/0… – 4:55 PM
First of multiple stories coming on Kyrie Irving’s trade request. A roundtable with @Sam Amick and @Mike Vorkunov unpacking the suitors and more: theathletic.com/4154313/2023/0… – 4:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wrote about some of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving does not make sense as a trade target for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3485401/… – 4:54 PM
I wrote about some of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving does not make sense as a trade target for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3485401/… – 4:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wrote about some of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving does not make sense as a trade target for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3485401/… – 4:53 PM
I wrote about some of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving does not make sense as a trade target for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3485401/… – 4:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Here are the Radio Roulette viewers best Kyrie trades proposed from today’s show, per the YouTube voting data:
📺Full Show: https://t.co/skF9Yn13wL pic.twitter.com/NWWc6iC78d – 4:53 PM
Here are the Radio Roulette viewers best Kyrie trades proposed from today’s show, per the YouTube voting data:
📺Full Show: https://t.co/skF9Yn13wL pic.twitter.com/NWWc6iC78d – 4:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets’ injury report ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with Washington.
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are both questionable. – 4:50 PM
Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets’ injury report ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with Washington.
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are both questionable. – 4:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets just released their injury report for tomorrow vs the Wizards and Kyrie Irving is not listed on it. – 4:48 PM
Nets just released their injury report for tomorrow vs the Wizards and Kyrie Irving is not listed on it. – 4:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Numbers from The Nets “Big 3” of Kyrie, KD and Harden:
16 games played together
3 trade demands
2 vaccinations
2 first-round sweeps
1 Alex Jones Instagram post
1 anti-Semitic film promoted
1 trade for Ben Simmons
1 playoffs series victory pic.twitter.com/tpvlAO4LRY – 4:47 PM
Numbers from The Nets “Big 3” of Kyrie, KD and Harden:
16 games played together
3 trade demands
2 vaccinations
2 first-round sweeps
1 Alex Jones Instagram post
1 anti-Semitic film promoted
1 trade for Ben Simmons
1 playoffs series victory pic.twitter.com/tpvlAO4LRY – 4:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets have listed Ben Simmons and TJ Warren as questionable for tomorrows’s game in Brooklyn against the Wizards. Kyrie Irving isn’t on the injury report. – 4:46 PM
The Nets have listed Ben Simmons and TJ Warren as questionable for tomorrows’s game in Brooklyn against the Wizards. Kyrie Irving isn’t on the injury report. – 4:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and TJ Warren (left shin contusion) are both listed as questionable the #Nets. Kyrie Irving is not listed on the injury report. (Nor is Yuta Watanabe, who had a tight back). – 4:46 PM
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and TJ Warren (left shin contusion) are both listed as questionable the #Nets. Kyrie Irving is not listed on the injury report. (Nor is Yuta Watanabe, who had a tight back). – 4:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is not listed on Nets’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. WAS. – 4:45 PM
Kyrie Irving is not listed on Nets’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. WAS. – 4:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is available for tomorrow’s game against the Washington Wizards. – 4:45 PM
Kyrie Irving is available for tomorrow’s game against the Washington Wizards. – 4:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is available for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. Both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are listed as questionable. – 4:45 PM
Kyrie Irving is available for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. Both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are listed as questionable. – 4:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is available for tomorrow’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies – 4:45 PM
Kyrie Irving is available for tomorrow’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies – 4:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Do the Nets pull the trigger on this if it were on the table?
In: Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Olynyk
Out: Kyrie, Harris, Curry, Thomas, Sharpe
(Plus draft comp to Utah) pic.twitter.com/TBW0oIpXI6 – 4:35 PM
Do the Nets pull the trigger on this if it were on the table?
In: Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Olynyk
Out: Kyrie, Harris, Curry, Thomas, Sharpe
(Plus draft comp to Utah) pic.twitter.com/TBW0oIpXI6 – 4:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Does Kyrie Irving play another game for the Nets? Or will they sit him until the deadline? Here’s what they’ve got left before Thursday’s trade deadline:
Sat vs WAS
Mon vs LAC
Tue vs PHX
It would be amazing, and very NBA, if Kyrie was on the Suns for that TNT game on Tuesday. – 4:35 PM
Does Kyrie Irving play another game for the Nets? Or will they sit him until the deadline? Here’s what they’ve got left before Thursday’s trade deadline:
Sat vs WAS
Mon vs LAC
Tue vs PHX
It would be amazing, and very NBA, if Kyrie was on the Suns for that TNT game on Tuesday. – 4:35 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
put simply, there isn’t a “good” player I’ve wanted on the Mavs less than Kyrie – so I expect he’ll be a Mav at some point tonight – 4:34 PM
put simply, there isn’t a “good” player I’ve wanted on the Mavs less than Kyrie – so I expect he’ll be a Mav at some point tonight – 4:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Marks: Hello GM X!
GM X: What would it take to get KD?
Marks: We’re trading Kyrie.
GM X: Yeah, but KD?
Marks: …
GM X: Sean, you there?
Marks: (long, wistful sigh) Yes… – 4:27 PM
Sean Marks: Hello GM X!
GM X: What would it take to get KD?
Marks: We’re trading Kyrie.
GM X: Yeah, but KD?
Marks: …
GM X: Sean, you there?
Marks: (long, wistful sigh) Yes… – 4:27 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Kyrie is a negative asset that will want a fully guaranteed max per-year deal this summer with no protections for the team.
Hard no for anything beyond shedding bad contracts, and even then I don’t want him here. – 4:26 PM
Kyrie is a negative asset that will want a fully guaranteed max per-year deal this summer with no protections for the team.
Hard no for anything beyond shedding bad contracts, and even then I don’t want him here. – 4:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Among rival teams, there’s far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant’s reaction to Kyrie Irving’s trade request and how that may impact KD’s future with the Nets. – 4:25 PM
Among rival teams, there’s far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant’s reaction to Kyrie Irving’s trade request and how that may impact KD’s future with the Nets. – 4:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers. Mavericks. Heat. Clippers. Suns. Bucks.
There are six teams that make sense for Kyrie Irving. I made the case for each of them.
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:17 PM
Lakers. Mavericks. Heat. Clippers. Suns. Bucks.
There are six teams that make sense for Kyrie Irving. I made the case for each of them.
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Kyrie, Lakers and Kyrie… and something else. Probably. Maybe. Listen up!!! AK – 4:15 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Kyrie, Lakers and Kyrie… and something else. Probably. Maybe. Listen up!!! AK – 4:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Would the Mavericks take on Kyrie Irving? “Yes”, sources said to @YahooSports, multiple times today.
But like the Lakers or anyone else, what do they have to offer the Nets? – 4:13 PM
Would the Mavericks take on Kyrie Irving? “Yes”, sources said to @YahooSports, multiple times today.
But like the Lakers or anyone else, what do they have to offer the Nets? – 4:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW @Stephen A. Smith says on @TMKSESPN the Nets and Knicks have an ‘understanding’ that they would never engage in a trade for Kyrie
Mentioned Lakers and Suns as possible teams of interest. – 4:10 PM
FWIW @Stephen A. Smith says on @TMKSESPN the Nets and Knicks have an ‘understanding’ that they would never engage in a trade for Kyrie
Mentioned Lakers and Suns as possible teams of interest. – 4:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What would be a worse final game as a Net, if that’s how this turns out?
James Harden scoring four points against the Kings?
Or Kyrie Irving getting blown out 139-96 by the Celtics? – 4:05 PM
What would be a worse final game as a Net, if that’s how this turns out?
James Harden scoring four points against the Kings?
Or Kyrie Irving getting blown out 139-96 by the Celtics? – 4:05 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Purposely getting very sick, almost dying, possibly destroying everything in your life then later having to joke that it was “a good way to lose weight” is how I’d equate trading for Kyrie.
Meaning, any possible positives are likely to be sarcastic after everything has collapsed – 4:05 PM
Purposely getting very sick, almost dying, possibly destroying everything in your life then later having to joke that it was “a good way to lose weight” is how I’d equate trading for Kyrie.
Meaning, any possible positives are likely to be sarcastic after everything has collapsed – 4:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I understand the Nets wanted to make it work this year. I totally understand why with two talents like KD and Irving.
With Houston having swap rights this year and BKN’s unprotected first rounder next year, them going in the tank for this season made some sense. Too late now. – 4:01 PM
I understand the Nets wanted to make it work this year. I totally understand why with two talents like KD and Irving.
With Houston having swap rights this year and BKN’s unprotected first rounder next year, them going in the tank for this season made some sense. Too late now. – 4:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Reports say that Kyrie Irving would like a trade out of Brooklyn, before Thursday’s trade deadline. Join us now for full reaction…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/FVVyzgkKmG – 3:59 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Reports say that Kyrie Irving would like a trade out of Brooklyn, before Thursday’s trade deadline. Join us now for full reaction…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/FVVyzgkKmG – 3:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
How does Kyrie Irving requesting a trade impact the Sixers?
(Before anyone asks, the answer is HELL no)
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:59 PM
How does Kyrie Irving requesting a trade impact the Sixers?
(Before anyone asks, the answer is HELL no)
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns, Mavs and Lakers interested in Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/suns-mavs-a… – 3:56 PM
Suns, Mavs and Lakers interested in Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/suns-mavs-a… – 3:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Kyrie Irving demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which teams make sense as a possible suitor?
@NekiasNBA breaks down the best on-court fits for Irving and what it could take to get a deal done prior to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 3:56 PM
With Kyrie Irving demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which teams make sense as a possible suitor?
@NekiasNBA breaks down the best on-court fits for Irving and what it could take to get a deal done prior to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 3:56 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Nets have won as many playoff series with KD/Kyrie as they did with KG/Pierce, which is to say one, and now the Rockets control their next five first-round draft picks. A quick rundown of another unraveling in Brooklyn for @The Vertical: sports.yahoo.com/nba-all-star-k… – 3:56 PM
The Nets have won as many playoff series with KD/Kyrie as they did with KG/Pierce, which is to say one, and now the Rockets control their next five first-round draft picks. A quick rundown of another unraveling in Brooklyn for @The Vertical: sports.yahoo.com/nba-all-star-k… – 3:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the Heat had zero interest in Kyrie over the summer and wouldn’t entertain a Lowry swap, but I do wonder how the last four months changed their thinking — if at all. – 3:51 PM
the Heat had zero interest in Kyrie over the summer and wouldn’t entertain a Lowry swap, but I do wonder how the last four months changed their thinking — if at all. – 3:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Taking any jokes and stuff out of the mix: the eventual Kyrie trade is going to be fascinating to break down. Huge talent, big salaries, massive risk. I can’t wait to watch this play out. Just going to be a monster in-season move. – 3:48 PM
Taking any jokes and stuff out of the mix: the eventual Kyrie trade is going to be fascinating to break down. Huge talent, big salaries, massive risk. I can’t wait to watch this play out. Just going to be a monster in-season move. – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Kyrie Irving possibly available, Lakers’ Jeanie Buss last summer on how franchise prioritizes player’s availability/leadership. Jeanie deferred to front office. but outlined her “standards”: “Hard work, competing for a title.” https://t.co/zQ2SNNrruV pic.twitter.com/LEXcIzKhqS – 3:48 PM
With Kyrie Irving possibly available, Lakers’ Jeanie Buss last summer on how franchise prioritizes player’s availability/leadership. Jeanie deferred to front office. but outlined her “standards”: “Hard work, competing for a title.” https://t.co/zQ2SNNrruV pic.twitter.com/LEXcIzKhqS – 3:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie’s timeline since signing with Nets:
In 2019-20, he played 20 games.
In 20-21, he got hurt in the playoffs.
In 21-22, he cratered the season by refusing to get vaxxed, forcing BK to trade Harden for Simmons.
In 22-23, he demands a trade.
Nets have paid him $136 million. pic.twitter.com/ToxpQAF4Ny – 3:47 PM
Kyrie’s timeline since signing with Nets:
In 2019-20, he played 20 games.
In 20-21, he got hurt in the playoffs.
In 21-22, he cratered the season by refusing to get vaxxed, forcing BK to trade Harden for Simmons.
In 22-23, he demands a trade.
Nets have paid him $136 million. pic.twitter.com/ToxpQAF4Ny – 3:47 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
If the Nets make a trade with the Lakers for Kyrie Irving they’re not doing it because they want Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract. He’s gone. It will be for future assets. Would the Nets turn down a Lakers trade that includes two future first round picks and Max Christie? – 3:45 PM
If the Nets make a trade with the Lakers for Kyrie Irving they’re not doing it because they want Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract. He’s gone. It will be for future assets. Would the Nets turn down a Lakers trade that includes two future first round picks and Max Christie? – 3:45 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t even know what to think about Kyrie requesting a trade a week before the deadline. Dude is one of the most talented players on the planet but like…does anyone trade for him to extend him without the “guarantee stipulations” that Brooklyn apparently asked for? – 3:43 PM
I don’t even know what to think about Kyrie requesting a trade a week before the deadline. Dude is one of the most talented players on the planet but like…does anyone trade for him to extend him without the “guarantee stipulations” that Brooklyn apparently asked for? – 3:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Rooting for the Suns’ new owner to have to approve a Kyrie trade as his first order of business. – 3:43 PM
Rooting for the Suns’ new owner to have to approve a Kyrie trade as his first order of business. – 3:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
To me, it would make basketball sense for either of the LA teams, Dallas or Miami to swing for the fences for Kyrie.
Outside of that, don’t see a fit that I love among semi-contending to contending teams. – 3:40 PM
To me, it would make basketball sense for either of the LA teams, Dallas or Miami to swing for the fences for Kyrie.
Outside of that, don’t see a fit that I love among semi-contending to contending teams. – 3:40 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
If the Lakers believe Kyrie Irving can get them back to the NBA Finals this season in a wide open West where they are just three games back of the No. 4 seed and home court advantage in the first round, they have to do it even if it means parting with two first round picks. – 3:39 PM
If the Lakers believe Kyrie Irving can get them back to the NBA Finals this season in a wide open West where they are just three games back of the No. 4 seed and home court advantage in the first round, they have to do it even if it means parting with two first round picks. – 3:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
These are @Bobby Marks‘s likely trade destinations for Kyrie 👀
Which team do you think will get Irving?
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/cnza1ieKVh – 3:39 PM
These are @Bobby Marks‘s likely trade destinations for Kyrie 👀
Which team do you think will get Irving?
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/cnza1ieKVh – 3:39 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
smart money is on the nets playing this out—knowing kyrie has very little leverage and is known to, um, change his mind about stuff—and not making a trade. – 3:38 PM
smart money is on the nets playing this out—knowing kyrie has very little leverage and is known to, um, change his mind about stuff—and not making a trade. – 3:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If the Lakers offer their 2027 and 2029 1sts unprotected, I think the Nets take that deal and run.
They clearly don’t want to be in business with Kyrie anymore.
The problem then becomes the money. Russ makes 10M more than Kyrie, so it may have to be a complicated 3-team deal. – 3:38 PM
If the Lakers offer their 2027 and 2029 1sts unprotected, I think the Nets take that deal and run.
They clearly don’t want to be in business with Kyrie anymore.
The problem then becomes the money. Russ makes 10M more than Kyrie, so it may have to be a complicated 3-team deal. – 3:38 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Why don’t the Nets just not trade Kyrie Irving? They’re actually kinda good. They were 25-8, the best in the league, between Kevin Durant’s injury and the firing of Steve Nash. So you lose him for nothing this summer? OK, well you took a shot at a title. – 3:37 PM
Why don’t the Nets just not trade Kyrie Irving? They’re actually kinda good. They were 25-8, the best in the league, between Kevin Durant’s injury and the firing of Steve Nash. So you lose him for nothing this summer? OK, well you took a shot at a title. – 3:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If Irving is traded, this summer will become the Kevin Durant hot stove. Fair or not,. – 3:35 PM
If Irving is traded, this summer will become the Kevin Durant hot stove. Fair or not,. – 3:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @Tim MacMahon: The Mavericks have had previous interest on Kyrie Irving and are expected to explore idea with Nets ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Like most teams, the Mavericks have had had a reluctance to make significant offers of assets for Irving. – 3:35 PM
Reporting with @Tim MacMahon: The Mavericks have had previous interest on Kyrie Irving and are expected to explore idea with Nets ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Like most teams, the Mavericks have had had a reluctance to make significant offers of assets for Irving. – 3:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:35 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
remember: the real prize could be KD. we’re not that far removed from Durant requesting a trade after he thought Kyrie wasn’t coming back in the summer. – 3:32 PM
remember: the real prize could be KD. we’re not that far removed from Durant requesting a trade after he thought Kyrie wasn’t coming back in the summer. – 3:32 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I know we were all wondering how long it would be before Kyrie Irving created some drama… Well wonder no more! Before Durant got hurt the #BrooklynNets actually looked like they could make a run. #NBA – 3:27 PM
I know we were all wondering how long it would be before Kyrie Irving created some drama… Well wonder no more! Before Durant got hurt the #BrooklynNets actually looked like they could make a run. #NBA – 3:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @Souichi Terada and I: Where exactly could Kyrie Irving land after his trade demand? Mapping out five realistic landing spots masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:27 PM
New from @Souichi Terada and I: Where exactly could Kyrie Irving land after his trade demand? Mapping out five realistic landing spots masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So Kyrie isn’t getting his extension in BKN. Why would anyone trade for him now when he could be free in July? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the CBA but can the acquiring team offer a full extension right now? I didn’t think they could. 1/2 – 3:25 PM
So Kyrie isn’t getting his extension in BKN. Why would anyone trade for him now when he could be free in July? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the CBA but can the acquiring team offer a full extension right now? I didn’t think they could. 1/2 – 3:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The clearest illustration yet of the Prestige Zone will be the reaction if Kyrie gets traded to the Lakers (“Hey, if LeBron and AD are healthy, no one in the west is dominant”) vs. the reaction if he gets traded anywhere else. – 3:24 PM
The clearest illustration yet of the Prestige Zone will be the reaction if Kyrie gets traded to the Lakers (“Hey, if LeBron and AD are healthy, no one in the west is dominant”) vs. the reaction if he gets traded anywhere else. – 3:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kyrie Irving odds have been updated, with the Lakers being the favorite to be his next team ahead of the Heat, Mavs and Clippers, via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/HSMtZNpNBI – 3:20 PM
Kyrie Irving odds have been updated, with the Lakers being the favorite to be his next team ahead of the Heat, Mavs and Clippers, via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/HSMtZNpNBI – 3:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Kyrie Irving DEMANDS Trade | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh, @AthleticGreens & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:17 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Kyrie Irving DEMANDS Trade | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh, @AthleticGreens & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:17 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
On the final season of the Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets blockbuster soap opera…Turn down extension, request trade, happily return, request extension, request trade… in that order.
Y’all confused? Because I sure and the hell am! Carry on… – 3:15 PM
On the final season of the Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets blockbuster soap opera…Turn down extension, request trade, happily return, request extension, request trade… in that order.
Y’all confused? Because I sure and the hell am! Carry on… – 3:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A first look at the domino effect of the Kyrie Irving trade demand on the Celtics and across the NBA heading into the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:15 PM
New: A first look at the domino effect of the Kyrie Irving trade demand on the Celtics and across the NBA heading into the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Most amazing thing about trying to think of a deal the Nets could make for Kyrie – he’s not the most untradeable player on the roster. – 3:14 PM
Most amazing thing about trying to think of a deal the Nets could make for Kyrie – he’s not the most untradeable player on the roster. – 3:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving has not shared a list of preferred teams, but he has maintained an interest in the Lakers. LA is expected to be among the teams that’ll explore a possible trade with the Nets. – 3:13 PM
ESPN Sources: Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving has not shared a list of preferred teams, but he has maintained an interest in the Lakers. LA is expected to be among the teams that’ll explore a possible trade with the Nets. – 3:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving requests #Nets trade as tenure somehow gets more dramatic nypost.com/2023/02/03/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:13 PM
Kyrie Irving requests #Nets trade as tenure somehow gets more dramatic nypost.com/2023/02/03/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not gonna lie. I would be five percent more open to the Lakers acquiring Kyrie if he had the self-awareness to have requested a trade yesterday, on Groundhog Day. AK – 3:12 PM
Not gonna lie. I would be five percent more open to the Lakers acquiring Kyrie if he had the self-awareness to have requested a trade yesterday, on Groundhog Day. AK – 3:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
SportsBetting.ag just sent me these odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team:
Lakers 2-1
Heat 3-1
Mavericks 4-1
Clippers 4-1
Bulls 7-1
Hawks 7-1
Jazz 8-1
Timberwolves 14-1
Kings 16-1
Celtics 100-1 – 3:12 PM
SportsBetting.ag just sent me these odds on Kyrie Irving’s next team:
Lakers 2-1
Heat 3-1
Mavericks 4-1
Clippers 4-1
Bulls 7-1
Hawks 7-1
Jazz 8-1
Timberwolves 14-1
Kings 16-1
Celtics 100-1 – 3:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Only way to offer Kyrie the max is to trade for him now. Is he worth both picks and a max contract? My instinct is no. – 3:09 PM
Only way to offer Kyrie the max is to trade for him now. Is he worth both picks and a max contract? My instinct is no. – 3:09 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: quick reaction on Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
hoopshype.com/lists/kyrie-ir… – 3:09 PM
New story on @Jorge Sierra: quick reaction on Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
hoopshype.com/lists/kyrie-ir… – 3:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Kyrie Irving demands trade before Feb. 9 deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/rep… – 3:08 PM
Reports: Kyrie Irving demands trade before Feb. 9 deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/rep… – 3:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers and Mavericks are among the teams Brooklyn is expected to engage in Kyrie Irving trade talks as next Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade deadline approaches, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:06 PM
The Lakers and Mavericks are among the teams Brooklyn is expected to engage in Kyrie Irving trade talks as next Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade deadline approaches, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
When Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics, I used Jurassic Park and chaos theory to try and explain what happened.
Might be worth revisiting for Nets fans
celticshub.com/2019/07/02/cha… – 3:05 PM
When Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics, I used Jurassic Park and chaos theory to try and explain what happened.
Might be worth revisiting for Nets fans
celticshub.com/2019/07/02/cha… – 3:05 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Kyrie Irving is a max player but on a year to year basis.
I don’t see a team this offseason committing 3 or 4 years to him.
Might be a challenge for a team to commit 2 years. – 3:03 PM
Kyrie Irving is a max player but on a year to year basis.
I don’t see a team this offseason committing 3 or 4 years to him.
Might be a challenge for a team to commit 2 years. – 3:03 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Not sure how we got from “Kyrie requests a trade” to “KD coming back to the Bay????” but it’s that time of year. – 3:03 PM
Not sure how we got from “Kyrie requests a trade” to “KD coming back to the Bay????” but it’s that time of year. – 3:03 PM
Greg Rappaport @Greg_Rappaport
Teams getting ready to trade for Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/89BpLQausa – 3:00 PM
Teams getting ready to trade for Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/89BpLQausa – 3:00 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
It always pays to be Mr. Consistency… but never more so than today, as we lead @FTFonFS1 talking about Kyrie blowing up @Chris Broussard‘s beloved Nets. – 2:58 PM
It always pays to be Mr. Consistency… but never more so than today, as we lead @FTFonFS1 talking about Kyrie blowing up @Chris Broussard‘s beloved Nets. – 2:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
What does it all mean? In Kyrie’s world who the hell knows. But there’s a good chance there’s something bigger going on than simply contract talks breaking down with the Nets. – 2:57 PM
What does it all mean? In Kyrie’s world who the hell knows. But there’s a good chance there’s something bigger going on than simply contract talks breaking down with the Nets. – 2:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Butler was eventually traded to Minnesota, but if you recall when Irving did list teams he wanted the Cavs to send him to, on that list was Minnesota. Who demands a trade to the Timberwolves? – 2:56 PM
Butler was eventually traded to Minnesota, but if you recall when Irving did list teams he wanted the Cavs to send him to, on that list was Minnesota. Who demands a trade to the Timberwolves? – 2:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets!
🔊 @Sam Mitchell reacts to the breaking news #NetsWorld
For continuing coverage of this story, stay tuned to NBA Radio all day https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/j8XXC8CmPz – 2:56 PM
According to multiple reports, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets!
🔊 @Sam Mitchell reacts to the breaking news #NetsWorld
For continuing coverage of this story, stay tuned to NBA Radio all day https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/j8XXC8CmPz – 2:56 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kyrie Irving after the loss to Boston two days ago: “Just take the lessons and, as one of the leaders, just see where I can continue to prepare better and lead a better example out there.” pic.twitter.com/FvujqJX1Yu – 2:55 PM
Kyrie Irving after the loss to Boston two days ago: “Just take the lessons and, as one of the leaders, just see where I can continue to prepare better and lead a better example out there.” pic.twitter.com/FvujqJX1Yu – 2:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM
Kyrie is going to leave Brooklyn — the place he always wanted to be — in free agency this offseason to sign with Orlando or OKC or Detroit or Indiana or San Antonio or Houston — the cap space teams? Feels like a pretty empty threat. – 2:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Don’t for a second doubt that Kyrie Irving’s trade demand has more players behind than Kyrie, himself. Before the blowup in 2017, LeBron and Kyrie talked Jimmy Butler into trying to demand a trade so Cleveland could get him. Then Griff was fired and it instantly went to hell. – 2:54 PM
Don’t for a second doubt that Kyrie Irving’s trade demand has more players behind than Kyrie, himself. Before the blowup in 2017, LeBron and Kyrie talked Jimmy Butler into trying to demand a trade so Cleveland could get him. Then Griff was fired and it instantly went to hell. – 2:54 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Kyrie Irving is extension eligible up until June 30 with Brooklyn.
If he is traded and amends the 15% trade bonus, he is not allowed to extend with his new team.
The maximum on an extension is 2 years/$78.6M with a new team but only if Brooklyn pays him the trade kicker. – 2:54 PM
Kyrie Irving is extension eligible up until June 30 with Brooklyn.
If he is traded and amends the 15% trade bonus, he is not allowed to extend with his new team.
The maximum on an extension is 2 years/$78.6M with a new team but only if Brooklyn pays him the trade kicker. – 2:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In the offseason, Nets owner Joe Tsai was firmly opposed to offering Kyrie Irving a max extension. That stance hasn’t changed. Irving’s trade request ahead of the deadline forces Nets to make significant decision in the coming days: pic.twitter.com/ebEzi71Pbd – 2:53 PM
In the offseason, Nets owner Joe Tsai was firmly opposed to offering Kyrie Irving a max extension. That stance hasn’t changed. Irving’s trade request ahead of the deadline forces Nets to make significant decision in the coming days: pic.twitter.com/ebEzi71Pbd – 2:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, please don’t even ask me about Kyrie and Detroit 😂.
It’s cold but the sun is out. Go sledding or something. – 2:53 PM
Also, please don’t even ask me about Kyrie and Detroit 😂.
It’s cold but the sun is out. Go sledding or something. – 2:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
What Kyrie Irving trade demand means for Celtics in East playoff race masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:52 PM
What Kyrie Irving trade demand means for Celtics in East playoff race masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Thoughts on Lakers/Kyrie Irving: They’ve been open to deal w/ picks if it puts them in title contention. But w/ uncertainty on availability history, pending free agency & other players involved in the deal, would the Lakers go all in? Would their assets even be enough, anyway? – 2:50 PM
Thoughts on Lakers/Kyrie Irving: They’ve been open to deal w/ picks if it puts them in title contention. But w/ uncertainty on availability history, pending free agency & other players involved in the deal, would the Lakers go all in? Would their assets even be enough, anyway? – 2:50 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
It’s hard to explain exactly how much I don’t want Kyrie on the Mavs. Why would you even risk introducing that kind of daily influence on Luka … or any other young player that may remain?
Then, why would you possibly give up an asset of any value for that risk? – 2:49 PM
It’s hard to explain exactly how much I don’t want Kyrie on the Mavs. Why would you even risk introducing that kind of daily influence on Luka … or any other young player that may remain?
Then, why would you possibly give up an asset of any value for that risk? – 2:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers on Kyrie Irving: They’ve been open to deal w/ picks if it puts them in title contention. But w/ the uncertainty on availability history, pending free agency & other players involved in the deal, would the Lakers go all in? Would their assets even be enough, anyway? – 2:48 PM
Lakers on Kyrie Irving: They’ve been open to deal w/ picks if it puts them in title contention. But w/ the uncertainty on availability history, pending free agency & other players involved in the deal, would the Lakers go all in? Would their assets even be enough, anyway? – 2:48 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Kyrie Irving is extension up until June 30 with Brooklyn.
If he is traded and amends the 15% trade bonus, he is not allowed to extend with his new team.
The maximum on an extension is 2 years/$78.6M with a new team but only if Brooklyn pays him the trade kicker. – 2:46 PM
Kyrie Irving is extension up until June 30 with Brooklyn.
If he is traded and amends the 15% trade bonus, he is not allowed to extend with his new team.
The maximum on an extension is 2 years/$78.6M with a new team but only if Brooklyn pays him the trade kicker. – 2:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I wouldn’t be shocked if Brooklyn ends up trading KD and letting Kyrie hit free agency. His unpredictability and expiring contract hurts his value. No reason to take on bad salary for underwhelming assets when simply letting his deal expire is an option. – 2:45 PM
I wouldn’t be shocked if Brooklyn ends up trading KD and letting Kyrie hit free agency. His unpredictability and expiring contract hurts his value. No reason to take on bad salary for underwhelming assets when simply letting his deal expire is an option. – 2:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Have a big-picture Grizzlies at the deadline column going up soon. Written before the Kyrie news (with a one-graph addition now). I will be interested to see the butterfly effect on an Anunoby market. Seems like it could go in different ways. – 2:45 PM
Have a big-picture Grizzlies at the deadline column going up soon. Written before the Kyrie news (with a one-graph addition now). I will be interested to see the butterfly effect on an Anunoby market. Seems like it could go in different ways. – 2:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and two 2nd round picks for Kyrie Irving.
Who says no? – 2:44 PM
Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and two 2nd round picks for Kyrie Irving.
Who says no? – 2:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I don’t think Kyrie makes sense for anyone except the Lakers. There’s a case for the Clippers, I guess, but you’re weighing the benefit-nonsense meter and Irving’s too far on the latter side at this point, with a game that’s quietly declining. – 2:40 PM
I don’t think Kyrie makes sense for anyone except the Lakers. There’s a case for the Clippers, I guess, but you’re weighing the benefit-nonsense meter and Irving’s too far on the latter side at this point, with a game that’s quietly declining. – 2:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Rooting for Kyrie-to-Boston scenarios so I can witness the Internet burning to the ground – 2:39 PM
Rooting for Kyrie-to-Boston scenarios so I can witness the Internet burning to the ground – 2:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How dare Nets try to protect themselves with a player who has played the following games per season during his time in Brooklyn:
20 of 72
54 of 72
29 of 82
40 of 51
Injuries happen, but injuries are far from the only reason Kyrie Irving has missed a bunch of games with Nets. – 2:39 PM
How dare Nets try to protect themselves with a player who has played the following games per season during his time in Brooklyn:
20 of 72
54 of 72
29 of 82
40 of 51
Injuries happen, but injuries are far from the only reason Kyrie Irving has missed a bunch of games with Nets. – 2:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From Shams on Kyrie negotiations:
“A contract extension was offered to Irving that had stipulations in it. I’m told that his side was vehemently against any stipulations… There’s clearly a principle difference between Irving and the Nets.”
For reference, this was last summer: pic.twitter.com/eDazefI1SQ – 2:39 PM
From Shams on Kyrie negotiations:
“A contract extension was offered to Irving that had stipulations in it. I’m told that his side was vehemently against any stipulations… There’s clearly a principle difference between Irving and the Nets.”
For reference, this was last summer: pic.twitter.com/eDazefI1SQ – 2:39 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The Sixers will not be making any Kyrie Irving inquiries. The organization doesn’t have any interest. – 2:39 PM
Source: The Sixers will not be making any Kyrie Irving inquiries. The organization doesn’t have any interest. – 2:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
People trying to talk themselves into Kyrie NOT being a headache on their favorite team pic.twitter.com/80wFKr0ssv – 2:36 PM
People trying to talk themselves into Kyrie NOT being a headache on their favorite team pic.twitter.com/80wFKr0ssv – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would never say never to any Heat trade possibility, but Nets at moment are about more than picks for Kyrie. And Heat aren’t dealing Bam or Butler, and can’t deal Herro due to cap rules. – 2:35 PM
Would never say never to any Heat trade possibility, but Nets at moment are about more than picks for Kyrie. And Heat aren’t dealing Bam or Butler, and can’t deal Herro due to cap rules. – 2:35 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Can someone please mix together the Nets asking teams what they are willing to offer for Kyrie, with the scene from Entourage where Ari’s boss tells him what he’s willing to pay to buy Ari out? – 2:35 PM
Can someone please mix together the Nets asking teams what they are willing to offer for Kyrie, with the scene from Entourage where Ari’s boss tells him what he’s willing to pay to buy Ari out? – 2:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
If I’m the Nets I’m asking for both Lakers firsts unprotected. The rest of the package is what it is. I doubt any other team has anything decent they’re willing to give up for him. Otherwise let Kyrie sit at home if he doesn’t want to play. – 2:34 PM
If I’m the Nets I’m asking for both Lakers firsts unprotected. The rest of the package is what it is. I doubt any other team has anything decent they’re willing to give up for him. Otherwise let Kyrie sit at home if he doesn’t want to play. – 2:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was from late June @TheAthletic RE: Kyrie. I’m going to hold you all over with that for the time being lol
theathletic.com/3364072/2022/0… – 2:31 PM
This was from late June @TheAthletic RE: Kyrie. I’m going to hold you all over with that for the time being lol
theathletic.com/3364072/2022/0… – 2:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guess is the Kyrie situation went like this:
Nets: We’ll do two years at the max extension we can give you.
Kyrie: I want four.
Nets: No. Two is the most we’ll do.
Kyrie: I want a trade.
Almost no other scenario makes sense. – 2:29 PM
My guess is the Kyrie situation went like this:
Nets: We’ll do two years at the max extension we can give you.
Kyrie: I want four.
Nets: No. Two is the most we’ll do.
Kyrie: I want a trade.
Almost no other scenario makes sense. – 2:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
You can understand why the Nets would react and make a panic Kyrie move in the next week.
I mean, it’s not like you can build around the guy, let him walk for nothing and just magically be back in the Finals a couple of years later.
Oh, wait… – 2:27 PM
You can understand why the Nets would react and make a panic Kyrie move in the next week.
I mean, it’s not like you can build around the guy, let him walk for nothing and just magically be back in the Finals a couple of years later.
Oh, wait… – 2:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving asks Nets for trade ahead of Thursday’s NBA deadline, could Lakers have interest? nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 2:27 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving asks Nets for trade ahead of Thursday’s NBA deadline, could Lakers have interest? nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 2:27 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Kyrie is trending right now. And rightfully so. Here are the best tweets on @HoopsHype:
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 2:26 PM
Kyrie is trending right now. And rightfully so. Here are the best tweets on @HoopsHype:
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 2:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
God bless and good luck to whoever signs themselves up for the Kyrie Irving experience for 4 or 5 years this coming summer.
It’ll start out awesome, but it’s not going to end that way! – 2:23 PM
God bless and good luck to whoever signs themselves up for the Kyrie Irving experience for 4 or 5 years this coming summer.
It’ll start out awesome, but it’s not going to end that way! – 2:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Interesting dilemma for Nets – keep Kyrie and try to make a run with KD this season. Or chase far-off picks from Lakers that front office might not last long enough to use. Happy Friday guys. – 2:22 PM
Interesting dilemma for Nets – keep Kyrie and try to make a run with KD this season. Or chase far-off picks from Lakers that front office might not last long enough to use. Happy Friday guys. – 2:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Just like with Durant, the Nets aren’t under pressure to trade Kyrie Irving. He can tank his own value by not playing the rest of the season, or he can raise his value for the summer by playing. – 2:20 PM
Just like with Durant, the Nets aren’t under pressure to trade Kyrie Irving. He can tank his own value by not playing the rest of the season, or he can raise his value for the summer by playing. – 2:20 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
This is such a bad move by Kyrie at the absolute wrong time. Completely misreading his market value and shows a gross lack of self awareness. Smart move would have been to continue to play well through the season and playoffs and THEN make your power move. – 2:20 PM
This is such a bad move by Kyrie at the absolute wrong time. Completely misreading his market value and shows a gross lack of self awareness. Smart move would have been to continue to play well through the season and playoffs and THEN make your power move. – 2:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kyrie is obviously a spectacular talent, but he’s been a flight risk everywhere he’s been and has an incredible amount of baggage. Who is giving up something for him — while he’s on an expiring deal! — that keeps the Nets as a legitimate threat to come out of the East? – 2:18 PM
Kyrie is obviously a spectacular talent, but he’s been a flight risk everywhere he’s been and has an incredible amount of baggage. Who is giving up something for him — while he’s on an expiring deal! — that keeps the Nets as a legitimate threat to come out of the East? – 2:18 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
To me, Lakers are really the only team that makes sense for Kyrie … and they’d probably be pretty good for it … until they aren’t – 2:18 PM
To me, Lakers are really the only team that makes sense for Kyrie … and they’d probably be pretty good for it … until they aren’t – 2:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kyrie destroyed parity in the NBA when he hit that shot in Game 7, leading KD to Golden State. Kyrie then joined KD and Harden in Brooklyn and has done everything in his power to sabotage the operation. The league now has great parity. Maybe the conspiracy guy has been conspiring – 2:17 PM
Kyrie destroyed parity in the NBA when he hit that shot in Game 7, leading KD to Golden State. Kyrie then joined KD and Harden in Brooklyn and has done everything in his power to sabotage the operation. The league now has great parity. Maybe the conspiracy guy has been conspiring – 2:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guy @Trevor_Lane and I were in the middle of recording @FrontOfficeShow when the Kyrie news broke. The episode will be up shortly and you’ll get to see how our brains broke in reaction to the news that Kyrie wants a trade. – 2:17 PM
My guy @Trevor_Lane and I were in the middle of recording @FrontOfficeShow when the Kyrie news broke. The episode will be up shortly and you’ll get to see how our brains broke in reaction to the news that Kyrie wants a trade. – 2:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn
– Where could he go?
– Trade scenarios
– KD fallout
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/i80H2yPYiA pic.twitter.com/53YOOuYZDn – 2:16 PM
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn
– Where could he go?
– Trade scenarios
– KD fallout
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/i80H2yPYiA pic.twitter.com/53YOOuYZDn – 2:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Side note, thanks Kyrie for injecting a little life into an otherwise dead trade deadline. – 2:13 PM
Side note, thanks Kyrie for injecting a little life into an otherwise dead trade deadline. – 2:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I get everyone who sees this as contract posturing by Kyrie. We’ll see if he plays this week, and it could still be posturing if he goes home. It’s hard to imagine Kevin Durant moving forward with Brooklyn long term if Irving leaves though. Nets might have no choice but to extend – 2:13 PM
I get everyone who sees this as contract posturing by Kyrie. We’ll see if he plays this week, and it could still be posturing if he goes home. It’s hard to imagine Kevin Durant moving forward with Brooklyn long term if Irving leaves though. Nets might have no choice but to extend – 2:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Until Kyrie is super-duper officially traded I’ll believe it when I see it. – 2:13 PM
Until Kyrie is super-duper officially traded I’ll believe it when I see it. – 2:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
After a surprising turn of events ahead of the NBA trade deadline: Do you think the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving? – 2:11 PM
After a surprising turn of events ahead of the NBA trade deadline: Do you think the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving? – 2:11 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
And, if a team does trade for Kyrie without plans to give him the extension he wants the odds have to be nearly 100% that he’ll screw up everything possible for that team … and no reasonable team should be willing to give him the extension he wants, IMO – 2:11 PM
And, if a team does trade for Kyrie without plans to give him the extension he wants the odds have to be nearly 100% that he’ll screw up everything possible for that team … and no reasonable team should be willing to give him the extension he wants, IMO – 2:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I can’t imagine KD doesn’t feel some type of way about that move by Kyrie… – 2:11 PM
I can’t imagine KD doesn’t feel some type of way about that move by Kyrie… – 2:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kyrie Irving has asked out (again) and that has created some chaos ahead of the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:11 PM
New: Kyrie Irving has asked out (again) and that has created some chaos ahead of the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This Kyrie trade demand feels like a fake power play and I bet the Nets call his bluff. The teams who could have cap space are minimal and not good right now and the Nets need Kyrie to contend.
I bet he is still in Brooklyn on February 10th. – 2:10 PM
This Kyrie trade demand feels like a fake power play and I bet the Nets call his bluff. The teams who could have cap space are minimal and not good right now and the Nets need Kyrie to contend.
I bet he is still in Brooklyn on February 10th. – 2:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving wants to move on from the Brooklyn Nets 👀 pic.twitter.com/sImEorHxWd – 2:10 PM
Kyrie Irving wants to move on from the Brooklyn Nets 👀 pic.twitter.com/sImEorHxWd – 2:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
So good. So toxic. Funny thing is if Kyrie could just keep his name out of tweets that begin with “Breaking …” he would be much more likely to get everything he wants as a free agent or extension. – 2:10 PM
So good. So toxic. Funny thing is if Kyrie could just keep his name out of tweets that begin with “Breaking …” he would be much more likely to get everything he wants as a free agent or extension. – 2:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kyrie Irving almost went 3 months without being a malcontent, that’s progress 👏 pic.twitter.com/fKhjvwz16y – 2:09 PM
Kyrie Irving almost went 3 months without being a malcontent, that’s progress 👏 pic.twitter.com/fKhjvwz16y – 2:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The drama is back in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving pulled the trigger and the next days until Feb. 9 will be hot. It’s gonna be surprise if the LA Lakers will not exercise Irving’s case. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/105121… – 2:06 PM
The drama is back in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving pulled the trigger and the next days until Feb. 9 will be hot. It’s gonna be surprise if the LA Lakers will not exercise Irving’s case. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/105121… – 2:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie reacting to the Nets being unwilling to meet his contractual demands by effectively blowing up its season is a hell of a way to sell his next team on giving him a long term contract. – 2:05 PM
Kyrie reacting to the Nets being unwilling to meet his contractual demands by effectively blowing up its season is a hell of a way to sell his next team on giving him a long term contract. – 2:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving submits trade request to Nets
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 2:05 PM
Kyrie Irving submits trade request to Nets
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 2:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is off-season PTSD with Kyrie-KD distractions and other deals passing by
Putting the league on hold – 2:05 PM
This is off-season PTSD with Kyrie-KD distractions and other deals passing by
Putting the league on hold – 2:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie this season:
— 27/5/5
— 49/37/88%
— 1st in 4th quarter PPG
— All-Star starter
Where next? pic.twitter.com/QukRo6o2PY – 2:03 PM
Kyrie this season:
— 27/5/5
— 49/37/88%
— 1st in 4th quarter PPG
— All-Star starter
Where next? pic.twitter.com/QukRo6o2PY – 2:03 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Can someone please mix together the Kyrie request with footage from Trading Places after the orange crop report is announced? – 2:02 PM
Can someone please mix together the Kyrie request with footage from Trading Places after the orange crop report is announced? – 2:02 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Last season, James Harden asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline.
This season, Kyrie Irving asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline. – 2:01 PM
Last season, James Harden asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline.
This season, Kyrie Irving asked to be traded from the Nets right before the deadline. – 2:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so many reasons to doubt a kyrie trade will actually happen. one being: if you’re the lakers (the only team desperate/dumb enough to be interested?) and kyrie has threatened to leave as a FA this summer, why would LA offer anything in a trade the nets actually want? – 2:01 PM
so many reasons to doubt a kyrie trade will actually happen. one being: if you’re the lakers (the only team desperate/dumb enough to be interested?) and kyrie has threatened to leave as a FA this summer, why would LA offer anything in a trade the nets actually want? – 2:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I believe this is Kyrie’s league-leading sixth “BREAKING:” storyline of the season. – 2:01 PM
I believe this is Kyrie’s league-leading sixth “BREAKING:” storyline of the season. – 2:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
If Kyrie wants out, one can assume KD will want out. And if KD wants out… – 2:00 PM
If Kyrie wants out, one can assume KD will want out. And if KD wants out… – 2:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kyrie Irving was posting Jordan Peterson and Jason Whitlock on his IG story yesterday and requests a trade today. It never stops. Can’t believe one of the greatest ever chose that – 2:00 PM
Kyrie Irving was posting Jordan Peterson and Jason Whitlock on his IG story yesterday and requests a trade today. It never stops. Can’t believe one of the greatest ever chose that – 2:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League sources confirm Kyrie Irving has informed Nets he wants to be moved ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Sides have been unable to come to terms on new contract, which is what Irving had been seeking. Irving will be unrestricted free agent this summer. – 2:00 PM
League sources confirm Kyrie Irving has informed Nets he wants to be moved ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Sides have been unable to come to terms on new contract, which is what Irving had been seeking. Irving will be unrestricted free agent this summer. – 2:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
So… now that Kyrie Irving wants out from the Nets does Kevin Durant demand another trade? Or are KD and Kyrie just breaking up? – 1:59 PM
So… now that Kyrie Irving wants out from the Nets does Kevin Durant demand another trade? Or are KD and Kyrie just breaking up? – 1:59 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
#NBATwitter seeing the Kyrie Irving trade demand notification pic.twitter.com/4NsZGmciGf – 1:59 PM
#NBATwitter seeing the Kyrie Irving trade demand notification pic.twitter.com/4NsZGmciGf – 1:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. This comes in aftermath of sides unable to get an extension done. – 1:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. This comes in aftermath of sides unable to get an extension done. – 1:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets fans and players and coaches over the last two months, after it looked like Brooklyn was finally back on track and establishing themselves as is one of the top teams in the East:
“We back, baby!!”
Kyrie:
pic.twitter.com/KAuJmZ9RHY – 1:59 PM
Nets fans and players and coaches over the last two months, after it looked like Brooklyn was finally back on track and establishing themselves as is one of the top teams in the East:
“We back, baby!!”
Kyrie:
pic.twitter.com/KAuJmZ9RHY – 1:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Have to imagine the Jazz would be a popular name for teams needing to bring in a third partner for a Kyrie Irving trade.
Jazz have so many contracts of differing size they could help facilitate a lot moves – 1:58 PM
Have to imagine the Jazz would be a popular name for teams needing to bring in a third partner for a Kyrie Irving trade.
Jazz have so many contracts of differing size they could help facilitate a lot moves – 1:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The obvious question is if the Lakers can construct a deal that would get the Nets interested. LA might be the only team willing to take on Kyrie under these circumstances. – 1:58 PM
The obvious question is if the Lakers can construct a deal that would get the Nets interested. LA might be the only team willing to take on Kyrie under these circumstances. – 1:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Kyrie stuff is so unsurprising but surprising at the same time. – 1:58 PM
The Kyrie stuff is so unsurprising but surprising at the same time. – 1:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I was always skeptical of the Nets’ desire to commit to Kyrie long-term after all that has happened. Their reluctance over recent weeks has clearly led to frustration on his end.
Now we see how they play this. – 1:58 PM
I was always skeptical of the Nets’ desire to commit to Kyrie long-term after all that has happened. Their reluctance over recent weeks has clearly led to frustration on his end.
Now we see how they play this. – 1:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Will the Russ-KD reunite be as fun as Kyrie-LeBron? This is certainly where it’s heading toward, right? – 1:58 PM
Will the Russ-KD reunite be as fun as Kyrie-LeBron? This is certainly where it’s heading toward, right? – 1:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That historic Celtics blowout really left a lasting mark with Kyrie I guess – 1:56 PM
That historic Celtics blowout really left a lasting mark with Kyrie I guess – 1:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, source tells ESPN. – 1:54 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, source tells ESPN. – 1:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. – 1:52 PM
Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. – 1:52 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW!
Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in.
Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:01 PM
To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW!
Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in.
Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:01 PM
More on this storyline
There’s also been speculation Nets guard Joe Harris could be included in any trade involving Irving and Westbrook. If Harris is included, he’d reunite with Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott who was instrumental in helping him develop from a fringe NBA player to a sharpshooter in Brooklyn. Harris, a valued core member of Brooklyn’s culture dating back to the Kenny Atkinson era, is owed $19.93 million next season. -via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
From the Lakers’ perspective, the chances of giving up both picks unprotected are unlikely, as The Athletic’s Jovan Buha noted. Los Angeles will look to protect at least one of the picks. Russell Westbrook’s contract would need to be included in any realistic trade scenario between the teams and would likely need a third team, such as San Antonio, to ultimately acquire – and likely agree to a buyout – with Westbrook. San Antonio or any other third team taking on Westbrook would also look for draft pick compensation. Brooklyn never saw Westbrook as a logical fit with Ben Simmons during trade talks in the summer, and that thinking wouldn’t change now. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
When the Nets failed to offer Irving a fully guaranteed max contract extension due to concerns over his on-court availability over the years, he requested the trade. Brooklyn is also skeptical Irving can find a full max contract elsewhere. Therefore, they must decide if they want to play hardball again with Irving and force him to play the second half of the season as a Net in an attempt to win a championship with Durant or rid themselves of a player who’s been mired in controversy and been a distraction every season during his Nets tenure. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023