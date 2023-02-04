Lakers list Russell Westbrook as questionable for tonight with non-COVID illness

Brad Turner: Lakers status update says that Russell Westbrook (non-covid illness) is questionable for tonight’s game.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, Westbrook is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a non-COVID illness. AK – 12:08 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce Russell Westbrook has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 11:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Russell Westbrook has been downgraded to questionable for today’s game against New Orleans because of a non-COVID illness – 11:51 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 11:51 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook is questionable tonight in New Orleans with a non-Covid illness. – 11:20 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Russell Westbrook is questionable for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 11:02 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status update says that
Russell Westbrook (non-covid illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. – 10:55 AM
Lakers status update says that
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
A Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving straight swap (yes, it works because of the Irving trade bonus) would cost the Nets an additional $56M toward their already $109M luxury tax penalty. – 6:54 PM
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
If the Nets make a trade with the Lakers for Kyrie Irving they’re not doing it because they want Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract. He’s gone. It will be for future assets. Would the Nets turn down a Lakers trade that includes two future first round picks and Max Christie? – 3:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly exploring Westbrook trade in talks with Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/lak… – 12:21 PM
There’s also been speculation Nets guard Joe Harris could be included in any trade involving Irving and Westbrook. If Harris is included, he’d reunite with Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott who was instrumental in helping him develop from a fringe NBA player to a sharpshooter in Brooklyn. Harris, a valued core member of Brooklyn’s culture dating back to the Kenny Atkinson era, is owed $19.93 million next season. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
From the Lakers’ perspective, the chances of giving up both picks unprotected are unlikely, as The Athletic’s Jovan Buha noted. Los Angeles will look to protect at least one of the picks. Russell Westbrook’s contract would need to be included in any realistic trade scenario between the teams and would likely need a third team, such as San Antonio, to ultimately acquire – and likely agree to a buyout – with Westbrook. San Antonio or any other third team taking on Westbrook would also look for draft pick compensation. Brooklyn never saw Westbrook as a logical fit with Ben Simmons during trade talks in the summer, and that thinking wouldn’t change now. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
The framework of a potential deal would be Russell Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks — with the Lakers pushing to add lottery protection to at least one of them — in exchange for Irving and another Nets role player (likely Joe Harris), according to those sources. -via The Athletic / February 4, 2023