LeBron James strong supporter of bringing Kyrie Irving to Lakers

Irving has not given the Nets a list of preferred destinations, but there’s strong mutual interest between him and the Lakers that goes back to the summer. LeBron James is an immense proponent of making a deal for his former Cavaliers teammate, and the Lakers are operating as a motivated suitor for Irving, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
‘Pretty amazing’: Warriors’ Steve Kerr on LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA scoring record
https://t.co/sHWhBeHN33 pic.twitter.com/n32bVmlq1I – 9:57 PM
‘Pretty amazing’: Warriors’ Steve Kerr on LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA scoring record
https://t.co/sHWhBeHN33 pic.twitter.com/n32bVmlq1I – 9:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Asked if the heavy minutes he’s played on this road trip could catch up with him down the stretch of the season, LeBron shrugged, then responded with a smile, “It’s catching up right now. I’m tired as hell.” AK – 9:50 PM
Asked if the heavy minutes he’s played on this road trip could catch up with him down the stretch of the season, LeBron shrugged, then responded with a smile, “It’s catching up right now. I’m tired as hell.” AK – 9:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Next week will be the week of LeBron James as he becomes the NBA’s all time leading scorer. Please remember that he has also been the best passer in the game for the last 20 years pic.twitter.com/HJnuDRnjEi – 9:40 PM
Next week will be the week of LeBron James as he becomes the NBA’s all time leading scorer. Please remember that he has also been the best passer in the game for the last 20 years pic.twitter.com/HJnuDRnjEi – 9:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Just watched Lakers v. Pacers from earlier this week and Lakers v. Pels today
Lakers look close to me. They are short pieces but they are close. AD is a still a step off. LeBron is incredible. If they add pieces they could be a force. They are close – 9:33 PM
Just watched Lakers v. Pacers from earlier this week and Lakers v. Pels today
Lakers look close to me. They are short pieces but they are close. AD is a still a step off. LeBron is incredible. If they add pieces they could be a force. They are close – 9:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Question for Lakers fans: Does the Lakers record this season (and to some extent last season) and the fact that LeBron James has scored less than 20% of his career points matter to you when he breaks the record or will you celebrate it as you would any other Lakers great? – 9:15 PM
Question for Lakers fans: Does the Lakers record this season (and to some extent last season) and the fact that LeBron James has scored less than 20% of his career points matter to you when he breaks the record or will you celebrate it as you would any other Lakers great? – 9:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Many a sad LeBron jersey walking unwittingly toward a gathering Krewe Du Vieux crowd is quite a thing to witness. – 9:09 PM
Many a sad LeBron jersey walking unwittingly toward a gathering Krewe Du Vieux crowd is quite a thing to witness. – 9:09 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
I really want to be excited about LeBron making history but:
– He has only scored 19% of his points with the Lakers (Cavs: 60%, Heat: 21%).
– The Lakers are 25-29 and the 13th seed after being 33-49 and the 11th seed last year.
– He is passing Kareem, an all-time Lakers great. – 9:06 PM
I really want to be excited about LeBron making history but:
– He has only scored 19% of his points with the Lakers (Cavs: 60%, Heat: 21%).
– The Lakers are 25-29 and the 13th seed after being 33-49 and the 11th seed last year.
– He is passing Kareem, an all-time Lakers great. – 9:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James needs just 36 points to pass Kareem to be the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Can it happen Tuesday? Welp, LeBron has already scored at least 40 five times…since turning 38, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4156460/2023/0… – 9:01 PM
LeBron James needs just 36 points to pass Kareem to be the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Can it happen Tuesday? Welp, LeBron has already scored at least 40 five times…since turning 38, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4156460/2023/0… – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126. LAL finishes its road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p. – 8:41 PM
Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126. LAL finishes its road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p. – 8:41 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cool moment between @LeBron James and @Larry Nance Jr after the Pelicans beat the Lakers. They embraced and shared a private conversation with Nance Jr. doing most of the talking. LeBron now 36 points from passing Kareem. #just2kidsfromakron – 8:41 PM
Cool moment between @LeBron James and @Larry Nance Jr after the Pelicans beat the Lakers. They embraced and shared a private conversation with Nance Jr. doing most of the talking. LeBron now 36 points from passing Kareem. #just2kidsfromakron – 8:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
The Lakers drop to 25-29 and finish their road trip 2-3. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He needs 36 points to pass Kareem. A disappointing 4Q for LA.
Up next: vs. OKC on Tuesday. – 8:37 PM
Final: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
The Lakers drop to 25-29 and finish their road trip 2-3. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He needs 36 points to pass Kareem. A disappointing 4Q for LA.
Up next: vs. OKC on Tuesday. – 8:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers blow 12 point lead and drop a 131-126 game to Pelicans. LA finish 5-game trip 2-3. AD led Lakers with 34 points, 14 rebounds, LeBron James had 27 points – 8:36 PM
Lakers blow 12 point lead and drop a 131-126 game to Pelicans. LA finish 5-game trip 2-3. AD led Lakers with 34 points, 14 rebounds, LeBron James had 27 points – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron James needs 36 points vs the Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mYRkH0qJSK – 8:36 PM
LeBron James needs 36 points vs the Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mYRkH0qJSK – 8:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126. LAL finishes it’s road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p. – 8:36 PM
Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126. LAL finishes it’s road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p. – 8:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After scoring 27 points in the Lakers’ 131-126 loss to the Pelicans, LeBron James is now 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer. – 8:36 PM
After scoring 27 points in the Lakers’ 131-126 loss to the Pelicans, LeBron James is now 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer. – 8:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron still on pace to break record on Thursday, based on his 30-point-per-game average this season. He needs 36 to pass Kareem.
Lakers play OKC on Tuesday.
Lakers play Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both at home. – 8:36 PM
LeBron still on pace to break record on Thursday, based on his 30-point-per-game average this season. He needs 36 to pass Kareem.
Lakers play OKC on Tuesday.
Lakers play Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both at home. – 8:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers really should’ve tried LeBron on Ingram down the stretch. I get that he can’t do it the whole game, but Beverley is too small for him and it was obvious throughout the fourth. – 8:30 PM
The Lakers really should’ve tried LeBron on Ingram down the stretch. I get that he can’t do it the whole game, but Beverley is too small for him and it was obvious throughout the fourth. – 8:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
HOOPSTREAMS IS BACK‼️
@itsthebaldgirl, @Tim Bontemps and @Brian Windhorst are joined by @Tim MacMahon to preview Mavericks-Warriors and take a look at LeBron closing in on the scoring record. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
HOOPSTREAMS IS BACK‼️
@itsthebaldgirl, @Tim Bontemps and @Brian Windhorst are joined by @Tim MacMahon to preview Mavericks-Warriors and take a look at LeBron closing in on the scoring record. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s 2nd unit had built an 8-point lead with LeBron and AD resting at the end of the 3rd, but with 6 seconds left, allowed McCollum an easy floater next to the hoop, then threw away the inbounds pass to allow a 3 just ahead of the buzzer.
Lead down to just 3. – 8:01 PM
LAL’s 2nd unit had built an 8-point lead with LeBron and AD resting at the end of the 3rd, but with 6 seconds left, allowed McCollum an easy floater next to the hoop, then threw away the inbounds pass to allow a 3 just ahead of the buzzer.
Lead down to just 3. – 8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 106, Pelicans 103
A huge momentum swing there as the Pelicans closed the third with five points in the final 10 seconds. Anthony Davis has 32 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 19 points — he’s 44 points away from breaking the scoring record. – 8:00 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 106, Pelicans 103
A huge momentum swing there as the Pelicans closed the third with five points in the final 10 seconds. Anthony Davis has 32 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 19 points — he’s 44 points away from breaking the scoring record. – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are doing a better job of forcing the Lakers to take jumpers. AD’s knocked down a couple 3s in the 3rd, but those are looks you gotta live with.
The bigger concern is keeping LeBron/AD out of the paint. – 7:50 PM
Pels are doing a better job of forcing the Lakers to take jumpers. AD’s knocked down a couple 3s in the 3rd, but those are looks you gotta live with.
The bigger concern is keeping LeBron/AD out of the paint. – 7:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How are the Lakers treating LeBron’s quest to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
🏀 @Los Angeles Lakers Forward @Troy Brown explains to @Howard Beck about the team’s mindset
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/GaPiSEQhGq – 7:28 PM
How are the Lakers treating LeBron’s quest to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
🏀 @Los Angeles Lakers Forward @Troy Brown explains to @Howard Beck about the team’s mindset
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/GaPiSEQhGq – 7:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 72, Pelicans 61
Anthony Davis has 18 points. LeBron James has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Russell Westbrook has 12 points (2-2 on 3s). LA is 6-for-15 on 3s (40%) and 12-for-16 on FTs (75%). An impressive half for LA, especially with the recent reports. – 7:16 PM
Halftime: Lakers 72, Pelicans 61
Anthony Davis has 18 points. LeBron James has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Russell Westbrook has 12 points (2-2 on 3s). LA is 6-for-15 on 3s (40%) and 12-for-16 on FTs (75%). An impressive half for LA, especially with the recent reports. – 7:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Lakers 72, Pelicans 61
– Pels have given up 70 and 72 in back to back 1Hs
– Ingram: 16p, 3a, 2r
– CJ: 14p, 2a
– JV: 10p, 7r
– Larry: 9p, 3r
Pels: 51.0 FG%, 2/13 3P, 9/9 FT
Lakers: 55.1 FG%, 6/15 3P, 12/16 FT
– AD: 18p, 8/12 FG
– LeBron: 12p, 5r – 7:16 PM
HALF: Lakers 72, Pelicans 61
– Pels have given up 70 and 72 in back to back 1Hs
– Ingram: 16p, 3a, 2r
– CJ: 14p, 2a
– JV: 10p, 7r
– Larry: 9p, 3r
Pels: 51.0 FG%, 2/13 3P, 9/9 FT
Lakers: 55.1 FG%, 6/15 3P, 12/16 FT
– AD: 18p, 8/12 FG
– LeBron: 12p, 5r – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD had 18 points, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had 12 points and Dennis Schroder had 7 assists as Lakers open 72-61 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 7:15 PM
AD had 18 points, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had 12 points and Dennis Schroder had 7 assists as Lakers open 72-61 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 7:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Billy Mac notes during the @SpectrumSN broadcast that Kareem will be in the building when LeBron is paced to break his all-time scoring record, whether this Tuesday or Thursday. AK – 6:54 PM
Billy Mac notes during the @SpectrumSN broadcast that Kareem will be in the building when LeBron is paced to break his all-time scoring record, whether this Tuesday or Thursday. AK – 6:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans coaches wanted offensive foul on LeBron for fending off Murphy with his arm. Instead of LeBron’s second foul, Murphy gets his third and has to sub off the floor. Probably done for the half with 4 pts in 9 mins – 6:52 PM
#Pelicans coaches wanted offensive foul on LeBron for fending off Murphy with his arm. Instead of LeBron’s second foul, Murphy gets his third and has to sub off the floor. Probably done for the half with 4 pts in 9 mins – 6:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James extends the arm to push Trey Murphy away on a drive. Foul on Trey Murphy. Garbage call. – 6:51 PM
LeBron James extends the arm to push Trey Murphy away on a drive. Foul on Trey Murphy. Garbage call. – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Pelicans 30
Anthony Davis has 9 points. Rui Hachimura and Patrick Beverley each have 5 points. Lebron James has 3 points. The Lakers are 1 of 7 (14.3%) on 3s, but they’re getting to the FT line (7-11, 63.6%). CJ McCollum has 14 points for the Pelicans. – 6:46 PM
First quarter: Lakers 32, Pelicans 30
Anthony Davis has 9 points. Rui Hachimura and Patrick Beverley each have 5 points. Lebron James has 3 points. The Lakers are 1 of 7 (14.3%) on 3s, but they’re getting to the FT line (7-11, 63.6%). CJ McCollum has 14 points for the Pelicans. – 6:46 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s even better mentally”
LeBron James’ high school coach, Keith Dambrot, tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine about LeBron’s basketball IQ at a young age pic.twitter.com/F6abAA5Og5 – 6:25 PM
“He’s even better mentally”
LeBron James’ high school coach, Keith Dambrot, tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine about LeBron’s basketball IQ at a young age pic.twitter.com/F6abAA5Og5 – 6:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans coach Willie Green is one of 14 who have played against AND coached against LeBron James.
Here’s how LeBron has done in his career against these coaches in the regular season courtesy of @ESPNStatsInfo: pic.twitter.com/sWbMbzI5bJ – 6:19 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green is one of 14 who have played against AND coached against LeBron James.
Here’s how LeBron has done in his career against these coaches in the regular season courtesy of @ESPNStatsInfo: pic.twitter.com/sWbMbzI5bJ – 6:19 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings coach Mike Brown on LeBron James: “He knows how to make the right play. You can have a lot of disgruntled teammates if you don’t know how, or choose not to make the right play at the right time.” https://t.co/muKQOhANUb pic.twitter.com/mDKDH4uJzK – 5:56 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on LeBron James: “He knows how to make the right play. You can have a lot of disgruntled teammates if you don’t know how, or choose not to make the right play at the right time.” https://t.co/muKQOhANUb pic.twitter.com/mDKDH4uJzK – 5:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James is just 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record!
Hear the chase continue now as the Lakers take on the Pelicans on NBA Radio 🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/8YkLUTNCyP – 5:56 PM
LeBron James is just 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record!
Hear the chase continue now as the Lakers take on the Pelicans on NBA Radio 🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/8YkLUTNCyP – 5:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is in the lineup tonight vs. New Orleans, as expected. In a bit more surprising news, Russell Westbrook is available after being listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 5:53 PM
LeBron James is in the lineup tonight vs. New Orleans, as expected. In a bit more surprising news, Russell Westbrook is available after being listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 5:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
“Laser Blue” LeBron 20s for @LeBron James today 👀 pic.twitter.com/kfSLxO3HHf – 5:48 PM
“Laser Blue” LeBron 20s for @LeBron James today 👀 pic.twitter.com/kfSLxO3HHf – 5:48 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Russell Westbrook, who was a game-time decision, is active. – 5:34 PM
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Russell Westbrook, who was a game-time decision, is active. – 5:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Russell Westbrook isn’t listed on the inactive list. – 5:32 PM
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Russell Westbrook isn’t listed on the inactive list. – 5:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After filming the entirety of LeBron James’ pregame workout, this ESPN cameraman then went and recorded footage of several fans in the stands wearing Lakers/LeBron memorabilia. pic.twitter.com/7CbrnIw8yg – 5:29 PM
After filming the entirety of LeBron James’ pregame workout, this ESPN cameraman then went and recorded footage of several fans in the stands wearing Lakers/LeBron memorabilia. pic.twitter.com/7CbrnIw8yg – 5:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all be available to play in today’s game vs New Orleans – 5:27 PM
Lakers say that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all be available to play in today’s game vs New Orleans – 5:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:27 PM
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Westbrook have all been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:26 PM
LeBron, AD and Westbrook have all been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:26 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bron is looking nice and loose. Can he go for 63? pic.twitter.com/f0Fep09qke – 5:01 PM
Bron is looking nice and loose. Can he go for 63? pic.twitter.com/f0Fep09qke – 5:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he feels Kyrie is letting the team down:
“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that’s what I signed up for, and that’s my expectation for one through seventeen.” pic.twitter.com/LsByT6wSeC – 4:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he feels Kyrie is letting the team down:
“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that’s what I signed up for, and that’s my expectation for one through seventeen.” pic.twitter.com/LsByT6wSeC – 4:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Brooklyn📍
The Wizards will try and get back on track against the Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/g6fA3P5zRB – 4:31 PM
Hello from Brooklyn📍
The Wizards will try and get back on track against the Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/g6fA3P5zRB – 4:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James is 63 points away from breaking Kareem’s all-time scoring record.
🏀 Bill Walton has nothing but praises for both players. pic.twitter.com/T7aHrPjTd0 – 4:26 PM
LeBron James is 63 points away from breaking Kareem’s all-time scoring record.
🏀 Bill Walton has nothing but praises for both players. pic.twitter.com/T7aHrPjTd0 – 4:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is approaching Kyrie Irving’s absence as a day-to-day thing. Not speculating on a return. – 4:25 PM
Jacque Vaughn is approaching Kyrie Irving’s absence as a day-to-day thing. Not speculating on a return. – 4:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“There’s a business side of this thing and there’s a human side if this thing. I elected to touch on the human side” JV said when asked about the conversation he had with Kyrie yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iR22MBCyBx – 4:23 PM
“There’s a business side of this thing and there’s a human side if this thing. I elected to touch on the human side” JV said when asked about the conversation he had with Kyrie yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iR22MBCyBx – 4:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie wasn’t at the Nets’ walkthrough this afternoon. He’s not sure if he will be at the game tonight. – 4:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie wasn’t at the Nets’ walkthrough this afternoon. He’s not sure if he will be at the game tonight. – 4:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn to his #Nets in the wake of Kyrie reports: “I said to them, we’re not gonna make this weird. We’re here to play, we’re here to do a job, show up and do your job. I said you’ve done the first step of this thing…let’s do the work to get a win tonight.” #NBA – 4:22 PM
Jacque Vaughn to his #Nets in the wake of Kyrie reports: “I said to them, we’re not gonna make this weird. We’re here to play, we’re here to do a job, show up and do your job. I said you’ve done the first step of this thing…let’s do the work to get a win tonight.” #NBA – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not at the walkaround today. Unsure if he’ll be here for the game. – 4:20 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not at the walkaround today. Unsure if he’ll be here for the game. – 4:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “There’s a business side to this thing and there’s a human side to this thing. I elected to touch on the human side and check on him as an individual. I’ll leave the business side to Sean (Marks, GM) and that group.” #Nets – 4:20 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “There’s a business side to this thing and there’s a human side to this thing. I elected to touch on the human side and check on him as an individual. I’ll leave the business side to Sean (Marks, GM) and that group.” #Nets – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he talked to every player on the roster yesterday. Vaughn said he didn’t ask Irving why he wants to leave. Is leaving “the business side” to Sean Marks. – 4:18 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he talked to every player on the roster yesterday. Vaughn said he didn’t ask Irving why he wants to leave. Is leaving “the business side” to Sean Marks. – 4:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie reported some calf soreness so he will be out tonight, says Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/P8CeiPWau0 – 4:17 PM
Kyrie reported some calf soreness so he will be out tonight, says Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/P8CeiPWau0 – 4:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The game that will immortalize LeBron James as the NBA’s all-time top scorer is drawing a lot of interest & ticket prices are soaring.
If someone wants to experience the historic night courtside, a not-so-small fortune will be required 💰
basketnews.com/news-184810-le… – 4:17 PM
The game that will immortalize LeBron James as the NBA’s all-time top scorer is drawing a lot of interest & ticket prices are soaring.
If someone wants to experience the historic night courtside, a not-so-small fortune will be required 💰
basketnews.com/news-184810-le… – 4:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported some calf soreness. T.J. Warren will do an on court workout before seeing if he can go tonight. – 4:16 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported some calf soreness. T.J. Warren will do an on court workout before seeing if he can go tonight. – 4:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kyrie and Russ looking at the injury reports. AK pic.twitter.com/eo3bf62OtI – 3:51 PM
Kyrie and Russ looking at the injury reports. AK pic.twitter.com/eo3bf62OtI – 3:51 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Why did Kyrie request a trade now? Should the Nets accommodate him? Is Kyrie worth the risk for LeBron and the Lakers? & more! Guests: @Marc Stein @Brian Lewis @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:32 PM
Why did Kyrie request a trade now? Should the Nets accommodate him? Is Kyrie worth the risk for LeBron and the Lakers? & more! Guests: @Marc Stein @Brian Lewis @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans desperately need an in-rhythm Brandon Ingram to show up against the Lakers. Fortunately, he’s made a habit of bringing his A-game to the L.A. matchups.
Maybe seeing LeBron James sparks him and New Orleans to a full 48-minute performance. https://t.co/mKu4nwJQP3 pic.twitter.com/W4So3XuGfJ – 3:21 PM
The Pelicans desperately need an in-rhythm Brandon Ingram to show up against the Lakers. Fortunately, he’s made a habit of bringing his A-game to the L.A. matchups.
Maybe seeing LeBron James sparks him and New Orleans to a full 48-minute performance. https://t.co/mKu4nwJQP3 pic.twitter.com/W4So3XuGfJ – 3:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Anyway, no more Kyrie talk from me until something happens.
On a more positive note, I am looking very forward to The Last of Us this weekend … it’s easily been my favorite show since GoT decided to stop trying. – 3:08 PM
Anyway, no more Kyrie talk from me until something happens.
On a more positive note, I am looking very forward to The Last of Us this weekend … it’s easily been my favorite show since GoT decided to stop trying. – 3:08 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:03 PM
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Kyrie Irving is scratched by #Nets due to a ‘sore calf’ following trade demand as fans speculate he’ll be dealt to #Lakers for Russell Westbrook after both guards are mysteriously sidelined ahead of Thursday’s #NBATradeDeadline mol.im/a/11713475 via @MailSport – 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving is scratched by #Nets due to a ‘sore calf’ following trade demand as fans speculate he’ll be dealt to #Lakers for Russell Westbrook after both guards are mysteriously sidelined ahead of Thursday’s #NBATradeDeadline mol.im/a/11713475 via @MailSport – 2:49 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets star Kyrie Irving’s trade demand leaves NBA teams ‘clamoring for KEVIN DURANT ahead of deadline as the former MVP draws FAR more interest than his outgoing teammate’ mol.im/a/11713317 via @MailSport – 2:48 PM
#Nets star Kyrie Irving’s trade demand leaves NBA teams ‘clamoring for KEVIN DURANT ahead of deadline as the former MVP draws FAR more interest than his outgoing teammate’ mol.im/a/11713317 via @MailSport – 2:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
For The Nets , Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight so Kyrie won’t face questions about the trade request.
Jacque Vaughn will though. – 2:42 PM
For The Nets , Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight so Kyrie won’t face questions about the trade request.
Jacque Vaughn will though. – 2:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
And I don’t understand saying to trade for Kyrie and not meet his contract demands … he’s literally demanding a trade off a contender because they won’t meet his contract demands for a fully guaranteed max deal. – 2:40 PM
And I don’t understand saying to trade for Kyrie and not meet his contract demands … he’s literally demanding a trade off a contender because they won’t meet his contract demands for a fully guaranteed max deal. – 2:40 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Lumping not wanting Kyrie into other FO failures is like …
Damn, a good analogy is escaping me.
The Mavs are in a position that they’ll have to take risks, but that doesn’t mean jumping out of an airplane and hoping to find a parachute on the way down. – 2:36 PM
Lumping not wanting Kyrie into other FO failures is like …
Damn, a good analogy is escaping me.
The Mavs are in a position that they’ll have to take risks, but that doesn’t mean jumping out of an airplane and hoping to find a parachute on the way down. – 2:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Anybody who would take a chance on him is out of their mind.”
@MikeFrancesa tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why he doesn’t think anyone should trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/RaMWG2cYNS – 2:23 PM
“Anybody who would take a chance on him is out of their mind.”
@MikeFrancesa tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why he doesn’t think anyone should trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/RaMWG2cYNS – 2:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What if the Nets insisted on the Lakers taking Simmons in any Kyrie trade? – 2:13 PM
What if the Nets insisted on the Lakers taking Simmons in any Kyrie trade? – 2:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it’s not worth the risk: bit.ly/3WY4t6Q – 2:09 PM
On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it’s not worth the risk: bit.ly/3WY4t6Q – 2:09 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No Kyrie Irving for the NETS tonight. I would’ve loved to see them going for 8 straight. KP said the beauty of the NBA is that you get another game.
Keys: Play a full 48 minutes.
Prediction: Deni Avdija bounce-back game. 🐌
#Netsworld | #DCAboveAll – 1:44 PM
No Kyrie Irving for the NETS tonight. I would’ve loved to see them going for 8 straight. KP said the beauty of the NBA is that you get another game.
Keys: Play a full 48 minutes.
Prediction: Deni Avdija bounce-back game. 🐌
#Netsworld | #DCAboveAll – 1:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Simple (right calf soreness) listed for Kyrie Irving’s absence today. Not the occasional team suspension, not eligible to play, etc. – 1:40 PM
Simple (right calf soreness) listed for Kyrie Irving’s absence today. Not the occasional team suspension, not eligible to play, etc. – 1:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
More smart beat coverage from our @Kyle Goon, who always does a great job riding the Lakers roller coaster, including yesterday, organizing some pertinent thoughts in this analysis:
Is Kyrie Irving the Lakers’ path to a title or misguided star-chasing?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 1:39 PM
More smart beat coverage from our @Kyle Goon, who always does a great job riding the Lakers roller coaster, including yesterday, organizing some pertinent thoughts in this analysis:
Is Kyrie Irving the Lakers’ path to a title or misguided star-chasing?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 1:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
You know the Nets was Ted to announce:
Kyrie Irving (this dude has fucked us over for the last time) ruled out Saturday vs. Washington – 1:32 PM
You know the Nets was Ted to announce:
Kyrie Irving (this dude has fucked us over for the last time) ruled out Saturday vs. Washington – 1:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I wonder what was worse, James Harden’s hamstring or Kyrie Irving’s right calf?
I’ll get the scoop tonight. – 1:31 PM
I wonder what was worse, James Harden’s hamstring or Kyrie Irving’s right calf?
I’ll get the scoop tonight. – 1:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
The latest on Kyrie’s trade demand: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 1:28 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
The latest on Kyrie’s trade demand: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 1:28 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight vs. Wizards with what the team is calling calf soreness. – 1:27 PM
Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight vs. Wizards with what the team is calling calf soreness. – 1:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie not playing was last sign I needed to see to be convinced. It’s over. Time to start planning the rebuild. – 1:26 PM
Kyrie not playing was last sign I needed to see to be convinced. It’s over. Time to start planning the rebuild. – 1:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out for tonight’s game against the Wizards because of right calf soreness. – 1:23 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out for tonight’s game against the Wizards because of right calf soreness. – 1:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Update for tonight’s @Brooklyn Nets injury report:
DOUBTFUL:
Warren (left shin contusion)
OUT:
Irving (right calf soreness)
Simmons (left knee soreness) – 1:21 PM
Update for tonight’s @Brooklyn Nets injury report:
DOUBTFUL:
Warren (left shin contusion)
OUT:
Irving (right calf soreness)
Simmons (left knee soreness) – 1:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Ben Simmons is also out, T.J. Warren is doubtful. – 1:21 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Ben Simmons is also out, T.J. Warren is doubtful. – 1:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight Vs Washington. – 1:21 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight Vs Washington. – 1:21 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Nets just announced injury report for tonight’s home game vs. Wizards. Kyrie Irving is OUT, due to right calf soreness. So there’s that. – 1:21 PM
Nets just announced injury report for tonight’s home game vs. Wizards. Kyrie Irving is OUT, due to right calf soreness. So there’s that. – 1:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving will not play for Brooklyn tonight, team says. Reason given: Right calf soreness. – 1:20 PM
Kyrie Irving will not play for Brooklyn tonight, team says. Reason given: Right calf soreness. – 1:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is out tonight against Washington Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is out tonight against Washington Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here we go: Kyrie Irving is out with right calf soreness tonight against the Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Here we go: Kyrie Irving is out with right calf soreness tonight against the Wizards. – 1:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Pelicans have lost 10 in a row.
They face LeBron tonight 63 points away from Kareem’s all-time scoring record.
Chances they get the win tonight? 😅 pic.twitter.com/mhmkqe5Poa – 12:49 PM
The Pelicans have lost 10 in a row.
They face LeBron tonight 63 points away from Kareem’s all-time scoring record.
Chances they get the win tonight? 😅 pic.twitter.com/mhmkqe5Poa – 12:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: There are four possible futures for the #Nets and Kyrie Irving — here’s how they would work nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypost – 12:46 PM
Sports+: There are four possible futures for the #Nets and Kyrie Irving — here’s how they would work nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypost – 12:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NEW BLEAV IN NETS
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Trade destinations, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:35 PM
NEW BLEAV IN NETS
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Trade destinations, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NEW BLEAV IN NETS EPISODE
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Kyrie trade suitors, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:34 PM
NEW BLEAV IN NETS EPISODE
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Kyrie trade suitors, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:08 PM
ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With LeBron James about to break the NBA’s scoring record, his former coaches on criticism he received as a scorer. Mike Brown: “It’s bull–.” Erik Spoelstra: “It was stupid & silly.” My roundtable w/ Spoelstra, Brown and Ty Lue on LeBron as a scorer https://t.co/ENugsSP2jE pic.twitter.com/1J6aH8xvkU – 11:44 AM
With LeBron James about to break the NBA’s scoring record, his former coaches on criticism he received as a scorer. Mike Brown: “It’s bull–.” Erik Spoelstra: “It was stupid & silly.” My roundtable w/ Spoelstra, Brown and Ty Lue on LeBron as a scorer https://t.co/ENugsSP2jE pic.twitter.com/1J6aH8xvkU – 11:44 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Feature: From Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and now to LeBron James, a visual look at the NBA scoring record’s past, present & future w/ @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/7TH6V2Ai3A pic.twitter.com/1c5q9BHyWm – 11:43 AM
Feature: From Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and now to LeBron James, a visual look at the NBA scoring record’s past, present & future w/ @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/7TH6V2Ai3A pic.twitter.com/1c5q9BHyWm – 11:43 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
ICYMI … full coverage of what happens next for Kyrie Irving and his potential trade suitors and after Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 11:37 AM
ICYMI … full coverage of what happens next for Kyrie Irving and his potential trade suitors and after Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 11:37 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Kyrie basically killing my trade deadline enjoyment. Every notification comes with a hint of fear that the Mavs have done something monumentally stupid and half the fanbase will be gloating … for a moment, until the reality of the current Kyrie experience takes hold – 11:25 AM
Kyrie basically killing my trade deadline enjoyment. Every notification comes with a hint of fear that the Mavs have done something monumentally stupid and half the fanbase will be gloating … for a moment, until the reality of the current Kyrie experience takes hold – 11:25 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (Unique 5 p.m. home game vs. Lakers on ESPN2; LeBron James listed as questionable, Anthony Davis probable; @PodcastPelicans with @Ben Golliver; weekly “24 Seconds” article on smartest #Pelicans teammate): https://t.co/RpJPPiQeN9 pic.twitter.com/mouDgQnU6v – 10:26 AM
Saturday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (Unique 5 p.m. home game vs. Lakers on ESPN2; LeBron James listed as questionable, Anthony Davis probable; @PodcastPelicans with @Ben Golliver; weekly “24 Seconds” article on smartest #Pelicans teammate): https://t.co/RpJPPiQeN9 pic.twitter.com/mouDgQnU6v – 10:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest on Kyrie Irving trade request: He’d prefer to land with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/lat… – 10:17 AM
Latest on Kyrie Irving trade request: He’d prefer to land with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/lat… – 10:17 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
It’s wrong to say that it’s effectively impossible for the Heat to trade Tyler Herro… For many scenarios in which you might want to trade him (e.g., Irving, Durant), it’s not even all that hard. Harder is building a compelling trade package, accepting a big tax bill, etc. – 10:17 AM
It’s wrong to say that it’s effectively impossible for the Heat to trade Tyler Herro… For many scenarios in which you might want to trade him (e.g., Irving, Durant), it’s not even all that hard. Harder is building a compelling trade package, accepting a big tax bill, etc. – 10:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday. – 10:04 AM
Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday. – 10:04 AM
Bill Doyle @BillDoyle15
Tom Brady retires again and Kyrie Irving asks to be traded again. Why am I not surprised that these things keep happening? Because it’s the week of Groundhog’s Day. – 10:03 AM
Tom Brady retires again and Kyrie Irving asks to be traded again. Why am I not surprised that these things keep happening? Because it’s the week of Groundhog’s Day. – 10:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An update on what Heat is seeking in trades. And a Kyrie update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth trading a 1st rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:59 AM
NEW: An update on what Heat is seeking in trades. And a Kyrie update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth trading a 1st rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:59 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: How Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the chances the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat land him. Plus, details on trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:51 AM
Story: How Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the chances the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat land him. Plus, details on trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:51 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s as if Irving has grabbed the lighter and kerosene and told his buddy, “This is how you start a fire!” like a prequel to “Bad Boys 4.” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 9:50 AM
It’s as if Irving has grabbed the lighter and kerosene and told his buddy, “This is how you start a fire!” like a prequel to “Bad Boys 4.” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 9:50 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you’re looking for Kyrie Irving trade scenarios to the Suns, I wrote about what they might look like for @PHNX_Suns. And if you’re wondering why I think it’s a bad idea, well, that’s in there too: https://t.co/RJt0aj5dOj pic.twitter.com/JvvDd77XPg – 9:03 AM
If you’re looking for Kyrie Irving trade scenarios to the Suns, I wrote about what they might look like for @PHNX_Suns. And if you’re wondering why I think it’s a bad idea, well, that’s in there too: https://t.co/RJt0aj5dOj pic.twitter.com/JvvDd77XPg – 9:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Discussed the latest Kyrie Irving drama with my guy @EJ_Stewart
youtube.com/watch?v=hVK78_… – 8:59 AM
Discussed the latest Kyrie Irving drama with my guy @EJ_Stewart
youtube.com/watch?v=hVK78_… – 8:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says nj.com/nets/2023/02/k…
@MVABasketball
@tps_hsbb – 8:26 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says nj.com/nets/2023/02/k…
@MVABasketball
@tps_hsbb – 8:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:09 AM
If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:09 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
#NBAWeekend on @Sirius XM NBA starting at 7AM ET this morning. @Sam Mitchell and me are back in the saddle and we just may have a thought or two on @Kyrie Irving , his trade demand and what the @Brooklyn Nets should do. – 6:55 AM
#NBAWeekend on @Sirius XM NBA starting at 7AM ET this morning. @Sam Mitchell and me are back in the saddle and we just may have a thought or two on @Kyrie Irving , his trade demand and what the @Brooklyn Nets should do. – 6:55 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving days in Brooklyn have more drama and intriguing than basketball.
A dive into the most remarkable moments about Nets and Irving partnership. The upcoming trade looks like a redemption for both sides. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter sdna.gr/mpasket/105130… – 4:39 AM
Kyrie Irving days in Brooklyn have more drama and intriguing than basketball.
A dive into the most remarkable moments about Nets and Irving partnership. The upcoming trade looks like a redemption for both sides. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter sdna.gr/mpasket/105130… – 4:39 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Did anyone have eyes and ears on Kevin Durant today?
He must be beside himself over the Kyrie Irving news.
KD wasted THREE of the final years of his prime playing with Irving.
It’s truly sad. pic.twitter.com/A4IHURebUm – 1:26 AM
Did anyone have eyes and ears on Kevin Durant today?
He must be beside himself over the Kyrie Irving news.
KD wasted THREE of the final years of his prime playing with Irving.
It’s truly sad. pic.twitter.com/A4IHURebUm – 1:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Top potential suitors if #Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2023/02/04/top… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Top potential suitors if #Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2023/02/04/top… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The only thing surprising about Kyrie’s trade request is that it took this long. – 12:45 AM
The only thing surprising about Kyrie’s trade request is that it took this long. – 12:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Me pregunto qué “estipulaciones de la garantía” insistió @Brooklyn Nets que Kyrie halló inaceptables…. pic.twitter.com/EZeXwmr37U – 12:22 AM
Me pregunto qué “estipulaciones de la garantía” insistió @Brooklyn Nets que Kyrie halló inaceptables…. pic.twitter.com/EZeXwmr37U – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
New @PHNX_Suns pod!
On tonight’s show, we talked about one of the Suns’ best wins of the season, the bench stepping up, and I gave my thoughts on why I’m not a fan of a potential Kyrie Irving trade: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Zjn6cbp2QR – 11:51 PM
New @PHNX_Suns pod!
On tonight’s show, we talked about one of the Suns’ best wins of the season, the bench stepping up, and I gave my thoughts on why I’m not a fan of a potential Kyrie Irving trade: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Zjn6cbp2QR – 11:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
With the Lakers in reported pursuit of Kyrie Irving, I’m left wondering two things.
Has Kyrie learned anything from the last seven years of turmoil?
And have the Lakers learned anything from their never-ending pursuit of stars over anything else?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 10:59 PM
With the Lakers in reported pursuit of Kyrie Irving, I’m left wondering two things.
Has Kyrie learned anything from the last seven years of turmoil?
And have the Lakers learned anything from their never-ending pursuit of stars over anything else?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 10:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Traded…And The Celtics Couldn’t Be Any Happier sherrod.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 9:36 PM
Full Court Press Newsletter: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Traded…And The Celtics Couldn’t Be Any Happier sherrod.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 9:36 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: The Clippers are indeed among the teams that are suitors for adding Kyrie Irving, a source confirmed to @latimes. There are connections up and down the roster to his time in Cleveland, of course. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 4, 2023
Law Murray: Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 4, 2023
Meghan Triplett: Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight. Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight. Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / February 4, 2023
Ryan Ward: Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 4, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James zeroing in on breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s scoring record is great because James “didn’t come in as a shooter,” says Jason Kidd to @BallySports. “He came in as a pass first kinda set the table kinda guy.” “It also goes with longevity & health.” -via Twitter / February 4, 2023